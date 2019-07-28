Shareholder Fine Capital Partners LP Upped Motorcar Pts Amer (MPAA) Stake; New England Research & Management Lowered Its Holding in Union Pacific (UNP) as Stock Value Rose

New England Research & Management Inc decreased its stake in Union Pacific (UNP) by 41.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New England Research & Management Inc sold 7,125 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.90% with the market. The institutional investor held 9,948 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.66M, down from 17,073 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New England Research & Management Inc who had been investing in Union Pacific for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $122.75B market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $174.23. About 1.62M shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 23.50% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.07% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 07/05/2018 – Union Pacific is Top Class I Railroad on Military Times’ Best for Vets Employer Rankings; 22/03/2018 – OCEAN NETWORK EXPRESS SELECTS UNP AS WESTERN U.S. RAIL PROVIDER; 19/03/2018 – Louisiana Transportation Infrastructure Receives $87 M Boost From Union Pacific; 06/03/2018 – Union Pacific Corporation CFO Rob Knight to Address the J.P. Morgan 2018 Aviation, Transportation and Industrials Conference; 05/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC TO INVEST $38M IN NEW MEXICO TRANSPORTATION; 26/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: UNION PACIFIC RAILROAD COMPANY–ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION–IN FULTON AND PEORIA COUNTIES, ILL; 08/05/2018 – Union Pacific Presenting at Conference May 15; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific 1Q Operating Ratio 64.6%; 09/05/2018 – Union Pacific Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CITES `UNANTICIPATED OPERATIONAL ISSUES’

New England Research & Management Inc, which manages about $167.47 million and $148.03M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 10,320 shares to 33,737 shares, valued at $1.61 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) by 15,850 shares in the quarter, for a total of 22,400 shares, and has risen its stake in Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.03, from 0.85 in 2018Q4.