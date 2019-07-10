Shareholder Financial Counselors Has Raised Intl Paper Co (IP) Position; Windward Capital Management Company Stake in Weyerhaeuser Co Com (WY) Raised by $578,708

Windward Capital Management Company increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser Co Com (WY) by 34.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Windward Capital Management Company bought 22,258 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.73% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 86,096 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.27 million, up from 63,838 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Windward Capital Management Company who had been investing in Weyerhaeuser Co Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.58 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $26.29. About 2.38 million shares traded. Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) has declined 31.44% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.87% the S&P500. Some Historical WY News: 05/03/2018 Weyerhaeuser Distribution Adds Fiberon® Decking to its Houston and Phoenix Facilities

Financial Counselors Inc increased its stake in Intl Paper Co (IP) by 3.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Financial Counselors Inc bought 7,718 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.15% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 257,900 shares of the paper company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.93 million, up from 250,182 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Financial Counselors Inc who had been investing in Intl Paper Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.17B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $43.22. About 2.78 million shares traded. International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) has declined 17.32% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.75% the S&P500. Some Historical IP News: 09/04/2018 – EPA, IP IN PACT ON SAN JACINTO RIVER WASTE PITS CLEANUP ACTION; 16/05/2018 – IP SAYS SMURFIT ‘DEPRIVING SHAREHOLDERS’ OF OPPORTUNITY; 19/04/2018 – Cramer’s lightning round: International Paper is a ‘very good buy’ at these prices; 06/03/2018 – International Paper Remains Ready to Engage with Smurfit Kappa; 09/04/2018 – Greg Groogan: Breaking: International Paper & a subsidiary of Waste Management agree w/ #EPA to pay $115 Million for removal of; 26/03/2018 – SKG: Smurfit Kappa Group PLC: Statement re Rejection of Revised Proposal from International Paper; 29/03/2018 – INTERNATIONAL PAPER CO IP.N : UBS STARTS WITH BUY; TARGET PRICE $63; 16/05/2018 – INTL PAPER CONFIRMS IT WOULD SEEK A SECONDARY LISTING ON LSE; 08/05/2018 – International Paper Declares Dividend; 24/05/2018 – SMURFIT KAPPA CEO SAYS UNANIMOUS POSITION OF BOARD ON UNSOLICITED INTERNATIONAL PAPER APPROACH HAS BEEN CLEARLY OUTLINED

More notable recent International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Monmouth Real Estate Yields 5% And Is Now An Even Stronger Buy – Seeking Alpha” on July 09, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “KeyBanc Cuts Estimates On Paper Companies…Again (IP) (PKG) (UFS) – StreetInsider.com” published on July 03, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “NYSE Extends Winning Streak as the Home to Technology Innovators – Business Wire” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Regains Direct Control of Intellectual Property – Yahoo Finance” published on June 13, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “These Factors Make International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) An Interesting Investment – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 03, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 50 investors sold IP shares while 223 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 223 raised stakes. 316.13 million shares or 0.76% less from 318.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Art reported 0.15% of its portfolio in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP). Campbell Adviser Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 27,139 shares or 0.62% of its portfolio. Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv accumulated 152,584 shares. Bancshares Of America Corp De holds 0.04% of its portfolio in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) for 5.76 million shares. Conning Inc has 797,630 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Inc owns 1.96 million shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Malaga Cove Capital Llc reported 16,356 shares. Moreover, First Personal has 0.03% invested in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) for 1,784 shares. Winslow Evans And Crocker, Massachusetts-based fund reported 11,848 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D invested in 235,000 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Bowen Hanes And Com Inc stated it has 0.13% of its portfolio in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP). The New York-based Focused Wealth Management has invested 0% in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP). Farmers Merchants Invs stated it has 176 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec reported 153,200 shares. Pettyjohn Wood White has invested 0.33% of its portfolio in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP).

Since February 14, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $2.10 million activity.

Financial Counselors Inc, which manages about $2.35B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in California Wtr Svc Group (NYSE:CWT) by 11,187 shares to 66,674 shares, valued at $3.62 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Thomson Reuters Corp by 35,352 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,442 shares, and cut its stake in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.59, from 0.54 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 63 investors sold WY shares while 227 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 244 raised stakes. 548.03 million shares or 1.03% less from 553.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Metropolitan Life Ny has 0.03% invested in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Holt Capital Advsr Ltd Dba Holt Capital LP has 32,831 shares for 0.25% of their portfolio. Moreover, Capital Int Investors has 0.02% invested in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Patten Grp Inc invested in 1.08% or 95,036 shares. Kornitzer Management Ks has invested 0.2% of its portfolio in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). 32,480 were reported by Forward Mgmt Ltd Liability. 9,668 are held by Two Sigma Securities Ltd. Public Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio holds 0.04% or 310,229 shares. Private Advisor Grp Limited Liability Com stated it has 35,822 shares. Timber Creek Management Limited Liability Co has invested 1.83% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Moreover, Security National has 0.02% invested in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Pub Sector Pension Invest Board holds 161,359 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Shine Invest Advisory stated it has 175 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Morgan Stanley stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Voya Investment Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.02% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) or 335,416 shares.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 1 sale for $90,886 activity. On Thursday, June 6 the insider Stockfish Devin W bought $119,640.