Shareholder Fiduciary Counselling Increased Weyerhaeuser Co (WY) Position; As World Wrestling Entmt (WWE) Market Valuation Declined, Holder Caxton Associates LP Has Lifted Its Holding

Fiduciary Counselling Inc increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser Co (WY) by 5.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fiduciary Counselling Inc bought 14,475 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.62% . The institutional investor held 263,161 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.93M, up from 248,686 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fiduciary Counselling Inc who had been investing in Weyerhaeuser Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.76B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.04% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $25.18. About 771,374 shares traded. Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) has declined 25.53% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.53% the S&P500. Some Historical WY News: 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser 1Q Net $269M; 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser Sees 2Q Timberlands Earnings Significantly Higher Than Year Earlier, but Lower Than 1Q 2018; 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser 1Q Wood Products Revenue $1.309; 27/04/2018 – WEYERHAEUSER CO WY.N : D. A. DAVIDSON RAISES TARGET PRICE BY $2.50 TO $37.50 ; RATING NEUTRAL; 22/03/2018 – Weyerhaeuser Co. CDS Widens 8 Bps; 22/04/2018 – DJ Weyerhaeuser Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WY); 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser 1Q EPS 35c; 22/05/2018 – Simons to represent Weyerhaeuser at Nareit RElTweek: 2018 Investor Conference; 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser Sees 2Q Real Estate, Energy & Natural Resources Earnings Comparable to 1Q; 23/05/2018 – Columbia Bank Appoints Craig Eerkes as Chairman of Board to Succeed William Weyerhaeuser

Caxton Associates Lp increased its stake in World Wrestling Entmt Inc (WWE) by 328.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Caxton Associates Lp bought 16,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.92% . The hedge fund held 21,649 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.88 million, up from 5,049 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Caxton Associates Lp who had been investing in World Wrestling Entmt Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.85B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $74.32. About 456,501 shares traded. World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) has declined 7.29% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.29% the S&P500. Some Historical WWE News: 11/04/2018 – The Undertaker™ vs. Rusev™ Casket Match Set for the Greatest Royal Rumble®; 27/04/2018 – World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) will put on a pay-per-view called The Greatest Royal Rumble in Saudi Arabia on Friday, one of the biggest events in the Middle East; 03/05/2018 – WORLD WRESTLING ENTERTAINMENT INC QTRLY ADJUSTED OIBDA INCREASED 40% TO $35.2 MLN; 15/05/2018 – Davidson Kempner Capital Mgmt LP Exits Position in WWE; 08/03/2018 – GOL to Air WWE® Weekly Highlight Shows in Spain; 29/05/2018 – Nestlé Waters North America And WWE® Announce “Choose Water” Campaign; 03/05/2018 – World Wrestling Raises Full Yr 2018 Guidance; 18/05/2018 – WORLD WRESTLING ENTERTAINMENT INC WWE.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $58 FROM $40; 23/04/2018 – The Greatest Royal Rumble® is Sold Out; 09/04/2018 – World Wrestling Sees 1Q Adjusted Oibda At Least $30 Million

Caxton Associates Lp, which manages about $10.75 billion and $688.48M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Chemed Corp New (NYSE:CHE) by 1,449 shares to 1,470 shares, valued at $471,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Two Hbrs Invt Corp by 29,368 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 19,225 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (EEM).

