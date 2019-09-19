Shareholder Fernwood Investment Management Has Raised Amazon.Com (AMZN) Holding; Caterpillar (CAT) Holder Next Century Growth Investors Has Upped Stake

Fernwood Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 22.34% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fernwood Investment Management Llc bought 288 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 1,577 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.99 million, up from 1,289 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fernwood Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $903.46B market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $8.97 during the last trading session, reaching $1826.43. About 1.19 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 16/04/2018 – Drug distributor and drugstore stocks rally after Amazon shelves plan to sell to hospitals; 24/04/2018 – Alibaba is better at fighting fakes than Amazon, says Swatch CEO; 02/05/2018 – Sangam Iyer: AMAZON MAKES FORMAL OFFER TO BUY 60% STAKE IN FLIPKART – CNBC-TV18, CITING SOURCES– RTRS $AMZN #Flipkart; 12/04/2018 – Roger Cheng: SCOOP: Amazon is considering integrating Amazon Key into Ring now that the acquisition has closed, by @benfoxrubin; 04/05/2018 – Jeff Bezos intervened to help a desperate Amazon customer find his stolen dog; 03/05/2018 – JetTrack Uncovers Amazon-Whole Foods Meetings Before $13.7B Deal; 19/04/2018 – Commvault Expands Data Protection Solutions for Government Customers through the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Marketplace; 17/04/2018 – AMAZON.COM INC – NEW ZEALAND CUSTOMERS CAN BROWSE AND SHOP OVER 45 MLN ELIGIBLE ITEMS THAT CAN BE SHIPPED TO THEIR COUNTRY FROM UNITED STATES; 28/03/2018 – Trump wants to ‘go after’ Amazon over taxes, but others in government could settle the issue for him; 02/04/2018 – Amazon Takes a Beating on Trump’s Tweeting (Video)

Next Century Growth Investors Llc increased its stake in Caterpillar Inc (CAT) by 62.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Next Century Growth Investors Llc bought 8,467 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.69% . The institutional investor held 21,977 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.00M, up from 13,510 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Next Century Growth Investors Llc who had been investing in Caterpillar Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $73.60 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $130.83. About 1.17M shares traded. Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) has declined 5.78% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CAT News: 24/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR INC CAT.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $9.28 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 04/05/2018 – CATERPILLAR- BONFIELD TO GET $800,000 CASH SIGN-ON BONUS PAID AS SOON AS ADMINISTRATIVELY PRACTICABLE AFTER COMPLETION OF FIRST DAY OF EMPLOYMENT; 04/04/2018 – U.S. expects talks with China as trade fight escalates; 14/03/2018 – CATERPILLAR IR HEAD CAMPBELL SPEAKS AT INVESTOR CONFERENCE; 06/03/2018 – HIGHER COSTS COULD SHOW UP 1-2 QTRS AFTER TARIFFS: CATERPILLAR; 24/04/2018 – CAT: EXPECTS RESOURCE INDUSTRIES MARGINS TO COME DOWN FROM 1Q; 23/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR: CATERPILLAR EU STAGE V ENGINES SET HIGH STANDARDS; 20/03/2018 – CAT: NORTH AMERICAN PRICING IMPROVING IN CONSTRUCTION; 24/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR – IMPROVED PRICE REALIZATION IN 2018 EXPECTED TO BE PARTIALLY OFFSET BY MATERIAL COST INCREASES PRIMARILY DRIVEN BY HIGHER COMMODITY PRICES; 09/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR INC CAT.N SAYS PRESIDENT ROB CHARTER TO RETIRE

