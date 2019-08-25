Shareholder Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Upped Avery Dennison (AVY) Stake; Board Of Trustees Of The Leland Stanford Junior University Raised Stake in Antero Res (AR) as Share Value Declined

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Avery Dennison (AVY) by 121.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc bought 84,714 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.85% . The institutional investor held 154,307 shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.44M, up from 69,593 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Avery Dennison for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.32 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.68% or $4.23 during the last trading session, reaching $110.72. About 599,383 shares traded or 2.86% up from the average. Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY) has risen 2.03% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.03% the S&P500. Some Historical AVY News: 25/04/2018 – AVERY DENNISON SEES FY ADJ EPS $5.85 TO $6.05, EST. $5.89; 12/04/2018 – Avery Dennison Upcoming Investor Events; 26/04/2018 – Avery Dennison Raises Dividend to 52c; 26/04/2018 – AVERY DENNISON CORP AVY.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $126 FROM $125; 28/03/2018 AVERY DENNISON CORP AVY.N : BMO STARTS WITH MARKET PERFORM AND $120 TARGET PRICE; 04/04/2018 – Avery Dennison Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – Avery Dennison Sees 2018 EPS $4.90-EPS $5.10; 25/04/2018 – AVERY DENNISON CORP – RESTRUCTURING PLAN EXPECTED TO RESULT IN A NET REDUCTION IN HEADCOUNT OF ABOUT 150 POSITIONS; 26/04/2018 – AVERY DENNISON CORP AVY.N INCREASES QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND BY 16 PCT TO $0.52/SHR; 25/04/2018 – Avery Dennison Sees 2018 Adj EPS $5.85-Adj EPS $6.05

Board Of Trustees Of The Leland Stanford Junior University increased its stake in Antero Res Corp (AR) by 198.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Board Of Trustees Of The Leland Stanford Junior University bought 4.45M shares as the company’s stock declined 35.34% . The institutional investor held 6.69M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $59.11M, up from 2.25M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Board Of Trustees Of The Leland Stanford Junior University who had been investing in Antero Res Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.01 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.40% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $3.26. About 9.65M shares traded. Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) has declined 77.36% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 77.36% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold AVY shares while 159 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 125 raised stakes. 70.60 million shares or 1.17% more from 69.78 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California State Teachers Retirement Sys stated it has 153,331 shares. Kames Cap Public Ltd owns 423,007 shares. Brown Advisory Inc has 0% invested in Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY) for 1,933 shares. Price T Rowe Assoc Incorporated Md holds 4.93 million shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Johnson Fincl Grp Inc has 604 shares. Moreover, Douglass Winthrop Advsr Llc has 0.02% invested in Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY). Burney Communications stated it has 0.03% in Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY). The Missouri-based Comm Retail Bank has invested 0.03% in Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY). Numerixs has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY). Ami Asset Corp owns 342,192 shares. Aperio Grp Inc Ltd Llc owns 60,178 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Riverhead Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Corp accumulated 0.01% or 2,300 shares. Kentucky Retirement System holds 3,672 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Moreover, Qs Invsts Ltd Liability Corporation has 0% invested in Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY) for 1,662 shares. Hartford Investment holds 0.03% in Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY) or 10,131 shares.

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc, which manages about $3.83B and $2.94B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Disney Walt (NYSE:DIS) by 9,576 shares to 21,592 shares, valued at $2.40M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Packaging Corporation Of Ameri (NYSE:PKG) by 64,984 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,409 shares, and cut its stake in Metlife (NYSE:MET).

Since March 13, 2019, it had 15 buys, and 2 sales for $197.04 million activity. $101,260 worth of Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) was bought by RADY PAUL M. $99.30M worth of Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) shares were sold by Warburg Pincus Private Equity X O&G – L.P.. 16.09M shares were sold by WARBURG PINCUS LLC, worth $99.30 million on Monday, June 10. Shares for $6,900 were bought by Hardesty Benjamin A. on Wednesday, May 22.

