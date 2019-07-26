Shareholder Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Has Raised Digital Realty Trust (DLR) Stake; Tb Alternative Assets LTD Holds Stake in Apple Aapl Us (AAPL)

Tb Alternative Assets Ltd increased its stake in Apple Inc Aapl Us (AAPL) by 1542.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tb Alternative Assets Ltd bought 29,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 31,200 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.93M, up from 1,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tb Alternative Assets Ltd who had been investing in Apple Inc Aapl Us for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $952.52B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.79% or $1.65 during the last trading session, reaching $207.02. About 12.12M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 24/05/2018 – Is Apple Botching Its Autonomous Driving Opportunity?; 23/05/2018 – APPLE OFFERING $50 CREDIT FOR OUT-OF-WARRANTY IPHONE BATTERY; 05/04/2018 – Apple’s total number of apps in the App Store declined for the first time last year. via @verge; 30/04/2018 – New York Post: Apple is rumored to be interested in Condé Nast; 03/05/2018 – Paul Krugman: Apple and the Fruits of Tax Cuts; 01/05/2018 – AAPL: Apple CEO Tim Cook calls health care a “major strategic thrust for us.” – ! $AAPL; 19/04/2018 – Mizuho’s Lamba Downgrades Apple After ‘Lackluster Demand’ (Video); 24/05/2018 – Taipei Times: Apple tests self-driving vans internally; 17/04/2018 – But Apple is running out iPhone options to drop; 25/04/2018 – Samsung Sees Slow Demand for OLEDs Used for Apple’s iPhone X

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Digital Realty Trust Inc. (DLR) by 267.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc bought 245,639 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 337,496 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $40.16M, up from 91,857 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Digital Realty Trust Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.50 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.99% or $4.69 during the last trading session, reaching $112.83. About 1.67 million shares traded or 55.76% up from the average. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) has risen 8.69% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.26% the S&P500. Some Historical DLR News: 26/04/2018 – Digital Realty 1Q Net $106.6M; 17/05/2018 – Digital Realty SVP of Global Sales and Mktg Dan Papes to Depart; 21/04/2018 – DJ Digital Realty Trust Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DLR); 26/04/2018 – DIGITAL REALTY TRUST INC – SIGNED TOTAL BOOKINGS DURING 1Q18 EXPECTED TO GENERATE $61 MLN OF ANNUALIZED GAAP RENTAL REVENUE; 04/04/2018 – SGIX Local Peering Now Available at Digital Realty Singapore Data Centres Jurong West and Loyang East; 27/03/2018 Digital Realty Achieves ‘Five Nines’ of Uptime for 11th Consecutive Year; 26/04/2018 – DIGITAL REALTY 1Q OPER REV. $744M, EST. $742.0M; 26/04/2018 – Digital Realty 1Q Rev $744.4M; 17/05/2018 – Digital Realty Chief Investment Officer Scott Peterson to Depart; 17/04/2018 – Digital Realty Names Top U.S. Channel Partners for 2017 and Outlines Program Enhancements for 2018

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $255,087 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mairs And Inc has 33,151 shares. Zacks Inv Mgmt holds 0.94% or 229,536 shares. Monetta Services Inc holds 2.05% or 15,000 shares. Gotham Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 1.57% or 562,812 shares in its portfolio. Fca Corporation Tx has 5,645 shares. Department Mb Bank N A reported 1.74% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). First Washington reported 19,428 shares or 1.87% of all its holdings. Palisade Cap Mgmt Lc Nj holds 0.9% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 147,847 shares. Hightower Advsrs Limited Liability Company accumulated 1.98 million shares or 2.51% of the stock. 11,263 are held by Landscape Mgmt Limited Co. Narwhal Cap Mgmt holds 3.49% or 84,395 shares in its portfolio. Madison Invest has 0.15% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Rosenbaum Jay D reported 9,553 shares. Communications Of Virginia Va holds 63,291 shares. Meiji Yasuda Life reported 2.68% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $44,052 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 38 investors sold DLR shares while 172 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 186 raised stakes. 208.27 million shares or 0.64% more from 206.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Advisory Alpha Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 58 shares. The Iowa-based Security Savings Bank Of Sioux City Iowa Ia has invested 2.14% in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR). Fifth Third Fincl Bank holds 8,139 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Sheets Smith Wealth Mgmt holds 0.13% or 5,211 shares in its portfolio. Willingdon Wealth Mngmt owns 16,296 shares for 0.48% of their portfolio. 22,456 were reported by Albion Fincl Gp Ut. Goldman Sachs Grp Inc invested 0.05% in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR). Avalon Advsr Ltd Liability Co invested 0.49% in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR). Tiaa Cref Inv Mgmt Lc holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) for 433,395 shares. Aperio Group Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 127,122 shares. Endurance Wealth Inc has invested 0% in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR). Ancora Advsr Ltd Liability Company has 0.01% invested in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR). Panagora Asset Mngmt Inc invested in 4,594 shares. holds 3.97 million shares. Creative Planning invested in 0.01% or 12,111 shares.

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc, which manages about $3.83 billion and $2.94B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Ftse Developed Market (VEA) by 18,184 shares to 338,737 shares, valued at $13.84M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 5,515 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 345,040 shares, and cut its stake in Metlife (NYSE:MET).