Shareholder Fdx Advisors Increased Texas Instrs Com (TXN) Stake; D R Horton (DHI) Holder Account Management Decreased Position

Fdx Advisors Inc increased its stake in Texas Instrs Inc Com (TXN) by 10.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fdx Advisors Inc bought 3,093 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.93% with the market. The institutional investor held 32,059 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.40 million, up from 28,966 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fdx Advisors Inc who had been investing in Texas Instrs Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $109.98B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $116.29. About 1.63 million shares traded. Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) has declined 0.32% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TXN News: 26/03/2018 – Texas Instruments to webcast its annual meeting of stockholders; 19/04/2018 – Kulicke & Soffa Receives the 2017 Texas Instruments Supplier Excellence Award; 24/04/2018 – Texas Instruments Expects Annual Operating Tax Rate About 16% Starting in 2019, 20% in 2018; 24/04/2018 – Texas Instruments 2Q Guidance Higher Than Analyst Expectations (Video); 03/05/2018 – TI COO Brian Crutcher to speak at J.P. Morgan investor conference; 21/05/2018 – TI Chief Financial Officer Rafael Lizardi to speak at Bank of America Merrill Lynch investor conference; 25/04/2018 – TEXAS INSTRUMENTS INC TXN.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $107 FROM $105; 18/04/2018 – Texas Instruments recognizes 10 suppliers for excellence; 03/05/2018 – Tl COO Brian Crutcher to speak at J.P. Morgan investor conference; 21/05/2018 – Texas Instruments at Bank of America Conference Jun 5

Account Management Llc decreased its stake in D R Horton Inc (DHI) by 51.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Account Management Llc sold 98,825 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.66% with the market. The institutional investor held 92,525 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.83M, down from 191,350 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Account Management Llc who had been investing in D R Horton Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.70B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.46% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $44.01. About 1.68M shares traded. D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) has risen 1.24% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 3.19% the S&P500. Some Historical DHI News: 09/03/2018 JPMorgan US Equity Adds D.R. Horton, Exits Costco; 26/04/2018 – DR Horton Raises FY18 Guidance for Cash Flow From Ops to at Least $800M Excluding Forestar; 20/04/2018 – Forestar Financial Information to Be Included in D.R. Horton’s Earnings Release and Conference Call on April 26, 2018; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON INC QTRLY REVENUES $3,794.7 MLN VS $3,251.3 MLN; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON INC QTRLY SHR $0.91; 26/04/2018 – DR Horton Sees FY18 Rev $15.9B-$16.3B; 26/04/2018 – DR Horton 2Q Net $351M; 23/04/2018 – Long Pond’s Khoury Pitches DR Horton at Sohn Conference: TOPLive; 14/05/2018 – D.R. Horton Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON INC SEES 2018 CONSOLIDATED REVENUES BETWEEN $15.9 BLN AND $16.3 BLN

Fdx Advisors Inc, which manages about $3.11 billion and $2.47 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Index Fds Real Estate Etf (VNQ) by 244,586 shares to 129,467 shares, valued at $11.25 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Procter And Gamble Co Com (NYSE:PG) by 55,498 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 47,883 shares, and cut its stake in Phillips 66 Com (NYSE:PSX).

Since January 25, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 19 insider sales for $32.64 million activity. Another trade for 4,075 shares valued at $418,992 was sold by TROCHU CYNTHIA HOFF. 7,000 Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) shares with value of $743,400 were sold by PATSLEY PAMELA H. $1.60 million worth of stock was sold by Van Haren Julie on Thursday, January 31. 8,693 shares were sold by XIE BING, worth $922,762. The insider BAHAI AHMAD sold $2.80 million. Shares for $929,627 were sold by Kozanian Hagop H on Friday, January 25.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.34, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 54 investors sold TXN shares while 356 reduced holdings.

Since January 28, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 selling transactions for $327,034 activity. The insider Hewatt Michael W sold 3,000 shares worth $120,589.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 0.63 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 67 investors sold DHI shares while 179 reduced holdings.