Shareholder Fdx Advisors Increased Bp Plc Sponsored Adr (BP) Stake; Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) Stock Price Declined While Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al Lowered by $6.02 Million Its Position

Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al decreased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) by 10.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al analyzed 128,100 shares as the company's stock declined 4.66% . The institutional investor held 1.15 million shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $54.93M, down from 1.28M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al who had been investing in Bristol Myers Squibb Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $76.65B market cap company. The stock increased 1.20% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $46.24. About 15.85 million shares traded or 17.54% up from the average. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 24.64% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.64% the S&P500.

Fdx Advisors Inc increased its stake in Bp Plc Sponsored Adr (BP) by 49.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fdx Advisors Inc bought 22,288 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.75% . The institutional investor held 67,719 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.96 million, up from 45,431 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fdx Advisors Inc who had been investing in Bp Plc Sponsored Adr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $129.88B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $37.55. About 9.79 million shares traded or 59.12% up from the average. BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) has declined 10.52% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.52% the S&P500. Some Historical BP News: 18/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Smart-CKD/BP Study; 07/05/2018 – AKER BP CEO: SAYS STILL SEES “SIGNIFICANT AND INTERESTING” M&A TARGETS ON THE NORWEGIAN CONTINENTAL SHELF, THOUGH COMPETITION HAS INCREASED FROM A YEAR AGO; 18/04/2018 – Brazilian state prosecutor opposes Total drill plan at mouth of Amazon; 16/04/2018 – BP MAY TOP $500M NEW ENERGIES BUDGET WITH `RIGHT OPPORTUNITY’; 09/04/2018 – BP: Project Started Production Ahead of Schedule, Under Budget; 10/04/2018 – BP NORTH SEA DEVELOPMENTS EXPECTED TO COME ON STREAM IN ’20; 18/04/2018 – BP MAY START GAS OUTPUT FROM EGYPT’S QATTAMEYA END 2019; 07/05/2018 – Aker BP ASA: Aker BP first quarter 2018 results; 26/04/2018 – BP PLC – LUND WILL JOIN BP BOARD AS CHAIRMAN DESIGNATE AND A NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR ON 1 SEPTEMBER 2018; 22/03/2018 – BP Midstream Partners LP (NYSE: BPMP) Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2017 Results

Fdx Advisors Inc, which manages about $3.11B and $2.47B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Absolute Shs Tr Wbi Bbr Qty 1000 (WBIL) by 20,824 shares to 34,974 shares, valued at $919,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Parker Hannifin Corp Com (NYSE:PH) by 4,045 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,309 shares, and cut its stake in Booking Hldgs Inc Com.

Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al, which manages about $8.46B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Westlake Chem Corp (NYSE:WLK) by 18,800 shares to 94,000 shares, valued at $6.38M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Axa Equitable Hldgs Inc by 49,900 shares in the quarter, for a total of 60,600 shares, and has risen its stake in International Flavors&Fragra (NYSE:IFF).

Since May 16, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $728,360 activity. $236,440 worth of stock was bought by Samuels Theodore R. II on Thursday, May 16.

