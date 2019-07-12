Shareholder Farr Miller & Washington Has Lifted Lowes Companies (LOW) Stake; Oracle (ORCL) Holder Ingalls & Snyder Cut Its Position by $769,454 as Shares Rose

Farr Miller & Washington Llc increased its stake in Lowes Companies Inc (LOW) by 1.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Farr Miller & Washington Llc bought 4,187 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.07% with the market. The institutional investor held 379,650 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $41.56 million, up from 375,463 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Farr Miller & Washington Llc who had been investing in Lowes Companies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $85.63 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.52% or $2.64 during the last trading session, reaching $107.51. About 2.83 million shares traded. Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has risen 24.30% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.87% the S&P500. Some Historical LOW News: 16/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Dow snaps 8-day winning streak; 23/05/2018 – LOWE’S 1Q ADJ EPS $1.19, EST. $1.22; 23/05/2018 – LOWE’S 1Q EARNINGS CALL HAS BEGUN; 30/05/2018 – Check out the retail comeback with names like $FL $TIF $LOW $M surging in the past month; 18/04/2018 – Mynd Announces Addition Of Scott Lowe To Engineering Team; 01/05/2018 – LOWE: NO STRONG CASE FOR NEAR-TERM ADJUSTMENT IN CASH RATE; 24/04/2018 – Lowe’s: GE Will Be Only Nationwide Light-Bulb Supplier to U.S. Consumer Retail Outlets; 06/03/2018 – RBA GOVERNOR PHILIP LOWE COMMENTS IN SYDNEY Q&A SESSION; 23/05/2018 – Lowe’s sticks to annual forecasts, expects sales rebound; 22/05/2018 – Head of struggling JC Penney departs for Lowe’s

Ingalls & Snyder Llc decreased its stake in Oracle Corp (ORCL) by 3.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ingalls & Snyder Llc sold 14,518 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.11% with the market. The institutional investor held 415,824 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.33 million, down from 430,342 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ingalls & Snyder Llc who had been investing in Oracle Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $198.53B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.79% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $59.51. About 5.87 million shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 16.53% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.10% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 19/03/2018 – Oracle Expects to More Than Double Size of SaaS Business ‘Very Quickly’; 06/03/2018 – Rimini Street to Receive Nearly $50M From Oracle; 06/04/2018 – Oracle: Comments on Terix Criminal Sentences; 19/03/2018 – Oracle 3Q Software and Cloud Revenue $7.98B; 30/04/2018 – Oracle Buys Software Company Focused On Student Loans — MarketWatch; 21/03/2018 – ORACLE – CONTRACT ALSO EXTENDS TO THE WESTERN INTERSTATE COMMISSION FOR HIGHER EDUCATION; 04/04/2018 – MEDIA-Oracle’s Safra Catz raises Amazon contract fight with Trump – Bloomberg; 25/04/2018 – Oracle Named a Leader Again in 2018 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Integration Platform as a Service; 27/03/2018 – Oracle had previously sought $9 billion in damages; 20/03/2018 – Source-to-Pay Pioneer Determine, Inc. Brings the Power of eProcurement to SIG Global Executive Summit in Washington, DC

Analysts await Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) to report earnings on September, 16. They expect $0.71 earnings per share, up 14.52% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.62 per share. ORCL’s profit will be $2.37 billion for 20.95 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.07 actual earnings per share reported by Oracle Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -33.64% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.68 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 66 investors sold ORCL shares while 606 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 316 raised stakes. 1.75 billion shares or 6.81% less from 1.87 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ing Groep Nv invested in 363,119 shares. Moreover, Fincl Svcs Corporation has 0.08% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 6,930 shares. Voya Investment Management Limited Liability holds 0.18% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) or 1.50M shares. Brown Brothers Harriman & reported 17.16 million shares. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Mgmt owns 7,868 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Estabrook Management owns 3,510 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Palladium Prns Ltd Liability Corp holds 113,703 shares. Moreover, Zwj Counsel has 3% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). 1St Source Fincl Bank owns 0.35% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 76,236 shares. Envestnet Asset reported 1.66M shares. Oarsman has 0.42% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Trustmark Natl Bank Department has 0.14% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Columbia Asset Mgmt accumulated 31,649 shares. Broderick Brian C owns 18,935 shares or 0.36% of their US portfolio. Umb Financial Bank N A Mo, Missouri-based fund reported 131,337 shares.

Ingalls & Snyder Llc, which manages about $3.07B and $2.10 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 16,191 shares to 193,163 shares, valued at $12.02 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX) by 133,531 shares in the quarter, for a total of 136,531 shares, and has risen its stake in Delta Air Lines Inc Del (NYSE:DAL).

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.17 million activity. The insider Ellison Marvin R bought 10,000 shares worth $950,538. On Friday, May 24 the insider WARDELL LISA W bought $23,725.

Farr Miller & Washington Llc, which manages about $1.04 billion and $1.17B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 190,251 shares to 314,342 shares, valued at $23.37M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Trust Series I (SPY) by 2,018 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 28,508 shares, and cut its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG).