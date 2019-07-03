Shareholder Farmstead Capital Management Has Lifted Cheniere Energy (LNG) Holding; Prudential Plc Has Increased Holding in Mednax (MD) by $12.72 Million as Stock Price Declined

Farmstead Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Cheniere Energy Inc (LNG) by 40.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Farmstead Capital Management Llc bought 100,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.78% with the market. The institutional investor held 347,255 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.74M, up from 247,255 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Farmstead Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cheniere Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.62B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.58% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $69.08. About 1.07 million shares traded. Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEMKT:LNG) has risen 6.87% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.44% the S&P500. Some Historical LNG News: 17/05/2018 – Cheniere Energy Partners LP Holdings LLC Receives Merger Proposal From Cheniere Energy Inc; 15/05/2018 – Cheniere Partners With the D10 to Showcase Houston’s Athleticism, Philanthropy; 07/03/2018 – BROWNFIELD LNG PROJECTS TO BE FINANCED BEFORE GREENFIELD: SMITH; 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE 1Q EPS $1.50; 05/03/2018 Cheniere and GAIL Celebrate Commencement of 20-year LNG Contract; 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE TO GIVE FINAL CORPUS CHRISTI 3 OK IN NEXT FEW WEEKS; 22/05/2018 – LNG: BREAKING: It’s a positive FID for $LNG’s Corpus Christi LNG train 3. – ! $LNG; 04/05/2018 – Cheniere Energy at MUFG Securities Houston Energy Tour May 14; 08/05/2018 – Cheniere Partners Holdings Declares Quarterly Dividend; 30/04/2018 – Cheniere Energy Presenting at Conference May 14

Prudential Plc increased its stake in Mednax Inc (MD) by 6454.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Prudential Plc bought 471,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.88% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 478,500 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.00M, up from 7,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Prudential Plc who had been investing in Mednax Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.16B market cap company. The stock increased 0.77% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $25.01. About 358,007 shares traded. MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) has declined 38.77% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.20% the S&P500. Some Historical MD News: 30/04/2018 – Mednax Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.04-Adj EPS $1.09; 08/03/2018 – Former HHS Secretary Donna Shalala Steps Down From Mednax Board in Connection With Bid for U.S. House Seat in Florida; 24/04/2018 – MEDNAX REPORTS PURCHASE OF LEADING TEXAS RADIOLOGY PRACTICE; 08/03/2018 – HELLMAN & FRIEDMAN IS ALSO SAID TO MAKE INDICATIVE MEDNAX BID; 26/04/2018 – KYNIKOS’S JIM CHANOS SAYS HE IS SHORT MEDNAX INC – CNBC; 26/04/2018 – MEDNAX SALES PROCESS IS SAID TO BE ON `LIFE SUPPORT’: DEALREP; 26/04/2018 – KYNIKOS’S JIM CHANOS SAYS HAVE BEEN SHORT ON ENVISION SINCE THE MIDDLE OF LAST YEAR AND ON MEDNAX SINCE THIS YEAR – CNBC; 30/04/2018 – Mednax 1Q EPS 68c; 26/04/2018 – Mednax Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Mednax process on life support

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.06, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 29 investors sold LNG shares while 136 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 226.57 million shares or 0.37% less from 227.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sta Wealth Management Limited Com invested in 0.09% or 5,998 shares. 2.58 million were accumulated by Zimmer Ltd Partnership. Great West Life Assurance Can invested in 0.03% or 185,895 shares. Mcgowan Group Asset Management Incorporated has invested 0.1% in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Advisory Rech has invested 0.53% of its portfolio in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Wilbanks Smith Thomas Asset Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.02% in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Comerica National Bank reported 11,132 shares stake. Credit Agricole S A holds 112,800 shares or 0.42% of its portfolio. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt owns 0.02% invested in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) for 1,862 shares. First Lp owns 546,333 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers owns 208,312 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Td Asset Management Incorporated owns 14,688 shares. Sg Americas Securities Lc owns 3,660 shares. Garrison Bradford And Assoc accumulated 0.42% or 7,297 shares. Amalgamated Commercial Bank accumulated 29,942 shares or 0.05% of the stock.

More notable recent Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “Balance Sheet Numbers Are Key for Chesapeake Energy Stock – Investorplace.com” on January 18, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Cheniere completes acquisition of MLP holding co., inks Vitol deal – Houston Business Journal” published on September 20, 2018, Bizjournals.com published: “Houston LNG CEO nearly doubles compensation in 2018 – Houston Business Journal” on April 15, 2019. More interesting news about Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Cheniere Reports First Quarter 2019 Results and Reconfirms Full Year 2019 Guidance – Yahoo Finance” published on May 09, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Cheniere and EIG Complete Financing and Issue Full Notice to Proceed on Midship Pipeline Project – Business Wire” with publication date: March 01, 2019.

Prudential Plc, which manages about $98.23 billion and $29.16 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Health Care (VHT) by 8,400 shares to 15,100 shares, valued at $2.60M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Imperial Oil (NYSEMKT:IMO) by 25,496 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 151,696 shares, and cut its stake in Square Inc.

More notable recent MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Should Investors Know About MEDNAX, Inc.’s (NYSE:MD) Future? – Yahoo Finance” on May 01, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “WashREIT Completes Acquisition of Maryland Tranche of Value-Add Multifamily Portfolio – GlobeNewswire” published on June 27, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Grace Acquires the Business of Rive Technology, Inc. – GlobeNewswire” on June 17, 2019. More interesting news about MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) were released by: Pehub.com and their article: “FNB recruits McCormick as MD – PE Hub” published on June 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Ares Management L.P. (ARES) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 29, 2019.