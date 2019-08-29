Shareholder Farallon Capital Management Increased Sarepta Therapeutics (SRPT) Stake; As Microsoft (MSFT) Stock Rose, Shareholder Wealth Architects Has Lowered Holding

Wealth Architects Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 16.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wealth Architects Llc sold 2,642 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 13,408 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.58M, down from 16,050 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wealth Architects Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.99% or $2.7 during the last trading session, reaching $138.26. About 11.90 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 27/04/2018 – newsbox.ch/ Bühler and Microsoft committed to improving availability of safe and healthy food; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT EXPECTS DOUBLE-DIGIT GROWTH IN PRODUCTIVITY IN FY19; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT MSFT.O – QTRLY REVENUE IN PRODUCTIVITY AND BUSINESS PROCESSES WAS $9.0 BLN AND INCREASED 17%; 06/04/2018 – Walmart completes due diligence for buying into India’s Flipkart; 08/05/2018 – Aviat Networks Upgrades IRU 600 Microwave Platform; 07/05/2018 – Microsoft projects a future of A.I.-powered drones at its annual developer conference; 28/03/2018 – Uphold Launches XRP With Zero Fees; 02/05/2018 – Microsoft and Apple could get bans on Skype and FaceTime lifted in the UAE; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT – QTRLY DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE WAS $0.95 AND INCREASED 36%; 19/03/2018 – WSP Global’s $12.7 Billion in Active Projects Fueled by Oil Sands, Mining, Transport, an Industrial Info News Alert

Farallon Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (SRPT) by 1.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Farallon Capital Management Llc bought 10,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 28.76% . The hedge fund held 650,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $77.47M, up from 640,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Farallon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.72B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.44% or $1.33 during the last trading session, reaching $90.39. About 709,325 shares traded. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) has risen 29.09% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.09% the S&P500. Some Historical SRPT News: 03/05/2018 – Sarepta Therapeutics Announces Partnership with Myonexus Therapeutics for the Advancement of Multiple Gene Therapy Programs Aimed at Treating Distinct Forms of Limb-Girdle Muscular Dystrophies; 06/04/2018 – #3 Should Sarepta’s patents be seized by the government? Patient advocates pitch controversial drug pricing proposal @BrittanyMeiling; 16/04/2018 – MEDIAN OVERALL SURVIVAL 11.3 MONTHS FOR CHEMOTHERAPY, NOT YET KNOWN FOR KEYTRUDA COMBINATION – DATA; 18/04/2018 – $SRPT competitor -; 23/04/2018 – EMA VALIDATES TYPE II VARIATION FOR MERCK & CO’S KEYTRUDA; 09/04/2018 – STAT Plus: With positive Keytruda data, Merck scrambles the market for lung cancer immunotherapies; 16/04/2018 – Dynavax Reports Interim Data for SD-101 in Combination With KEYTRUDA(R) (pembrolizumab) in Patients With Advanced Squamous Cell Carcinoma of the Head and Neck; 15/04/2018 – Merck: Keytruda First Anti-PD-1 Therapy to Show Recurrence-Free Survival Benefit Across Stage IIIA, IIIB, IIIC Melanoma; 03/05/2018 – Sarepta Therapeutics 1Q Rev $64.6M; 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO’S KEYTRUDA SIGNIFICANTLY IMPROVED OVERALL SURVIVAL

Wealth Architects Llc, which manages about $529.39M and $320.76M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VTV) by 4,714 shares to 75,399 shares, valued at $8.12M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Group (VIG) by 12,785 shares in the quarter, for a total of 153,387 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY).

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 135,422 are held by Wallington Asset Management Ltd Com. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D invested in 7.85 million shares. The New York-based Epoch Inv Partners has invested 3.85% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Miller Mgmt Limited Partnership owns 0.45% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 14,379 shares. Ifrah Finance Svcs accumulated 13,749 shares. Ims Cap Management accumulated 1.58% or 16,424 shares. Somerset Trust has invested 5.22% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Olstein Capital Management Ltd Partnership owns 38,000 shares or 0.74% of their US portfolio. Holt Ltd Liability Corporation Dba Holt Prtnrs Ltd Partnership has invested 0.08% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Chickasaw Capital Ltd Liability Corporation reported 19,090 shares stake. Burt Wealth holds 13,012 shares or 0.69% of its portfolio. Baker Ellis Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation owns 63,382 shares. Picton Mahoney Asset Management reported 4.09% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Cohen & Steers reported 100,605 shares. Curbstone Financial Corporation has invested 1.52% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Technology Sector Update for 08/26/2019: PBI, GPRO, JT, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on August 26, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Microsoft Azure: Enabling Big Shift In Hybrid Capabilities – Seeking Alpha” published on August 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) Looks Interesting, And It’s About To Pay A Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 09, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Amgen, Bank of America, Box, Chicoâ€™s FAS, Microsoft, Netflix, NXP, StoneCo, Tiffany and More – 24/7 Wall St.” published on August 29, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Technology Sector Update for 08/13/2019: CVET, TME, IIVI, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.35, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 23 investors sold SRPT shares while 88 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 102 raised stakes. 74.26 million shares or 13.02% more from 65.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oak Ridge Investments Limited Company reported 41,649 shares. State Of Wisconsin Board holds 0% or 12,428 shares. Eagle Asset Mngmt has 913,522 shares for 0.58% of their portfolio. Moreover, Tocqueville Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership has 0.14% invested in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) for 87,655 shares. Retail Bank Of Mellon Corp, New York-based fund reported 856,246 shares. Price T Rowe Associate Inc Md holds 3.54 million shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Synovus Fin has 0% invested in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT). Mirae Asset Global Invs holds 0% or 4,195 shares in its portfolio. Geode Mngmt Ltd Liability invested in 692,684 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Atria Invests Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0.01% or 2,889 shares. Moreover, Wolverine Asset Lc has 0% invested in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT). Advisory Alpha Limited Liability Corp reported 0% stake. Waddell Reed Financial Inc has invested 0.31% of its portfolio in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT). Ws Lllp accumulated 104,917 shares or 0.76% of the stock. Jgp Glob Gestao De Recursos Ltda owns 7,914 shares.

More notable recent Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Sarepta: A Controversial CRL Provides Buying Opportunity – Seeking Alpha” on August 28, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Biotech Stock Roundup: CELG’s Inrebic Gets FDA Nod, SRPT Suffers Setback & More – Nasdaq” published on August 21, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Health Care Sector Update for 08/20/2019: SYBX, SRPT, MDT, JNJ, PFE, MRK, ABT, AMGN – Nasdaq” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “The Week Ahead In Biotech: FDA Goes Into Overdrive In A Quiet Week – Yahoo Finance” published on August 17, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Is Sarepta Therapeutics a Bad News Buy? – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 24, 2019.