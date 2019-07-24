Shareholder Farallon Capital Management Has Raised Citrix Sys (CTXS) Stake; Ebay (EBAY) Holder Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec Lifted Position by $46.23 Million

Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec increased its stake in Ebay Inc (EBAY) by 734.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec bought 1.25 million shares as the company’s stock rose 2.15% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.42M shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $52.72M, up from 170,060 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec who had been investing in Ebay Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $34.32B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $40.92. About 2.68M shares traded. eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) has declined 3.52% since July 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.95% the S&P500. Some Historical EBAY News: 01/05/2018 – For OfferUp’s first seven years in existence, it had Craigslist in its crosshairs. Next up? Taking a shot at stealing business from eBay, as many have tried and failed to do; 18/04/2018 – Analyst Brian Nowak says eBay’s move away from PayPal could juice the company’s numbers in the long run; 11/03/2018 – eBay Conference Call Scheduled By Aliya Capital for Mar. 12; 25/04/2018 – EBay Sees 2Q EPS 33c-EPS 37c; 25/04/2018 – eBay 1Q Adj Operating Margin 27.9%; 16/05/2018 – Australian Investors Buy Santander Mexico, Sell EBay: 13F; 25/04/2018 – eBay Sees FY Cont Ops EPS $1.65-EPS $1.75; 21/05/2018 – People are selling their royal wedding gift bags on eBay; 17/05/2018 – EBay Launches New Way to Shop; 02/04/2018 – EBAY: WOMEN 40% OF GLOBAL WORK FORCE IN 2017 VS. 38% IN 2016

Farallon Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Citrix Sys Inc (CTXS) by 35.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Farallon Capital Management Llc bought 521,950 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.54% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 1.99 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $198.34M, up from 1.47 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Farallon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Citrix Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.28 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $100.84. About 670,519 shares traded. Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) has declined 10.02% since July 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CTXS News: 25/04/2018 – Citrix Raises Annual Forecast Following Strong 1Q Results — Market Mover; 06/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Commences Investigation on Behalf of Citrix Systems, Inc. (CTXS) Investors; 06/03/2018 – TechTarget’s SearchVirtualDesktop.com Announces Call for Nominations for Best of Citrix Synergy 2018 Awards; 10/05/2018 – TechTarget’s SearchVirtualDesktop.com Announces “Best of Citrix Synergy” 2018 Award Winners; 25/04/2018 – Citrix Systems Sees 2Q Rev $710M-$720M; 08/05/2018 – ViewSonic Upgrades its Popular SC-T25 Raspberry Pi 3 Device with Citrix Workspace Hub Features at Citrix Synergy 2018; 25/04/2018 – CITRIX 1Q NET REV. $697.2M, EST. $675.6M; 17/04/2018 – Morphisec Joins Citrix Ready Partner Program; 06/03/2018 – TechTarget’s SearchVirtualDesktop.com Announces Call for Nominations for Best of Citrix Synergy 2018 Awards; 08/05/2018 – Liquidware to Participate as a Silver Sponsor at Citrix Synergy 2018

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.47, from 0.65 in 2018Q4.

Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec, which manages about $39.41 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Consumer Staples Select Sector Spdr Fund (XLP) by 139,205 shares to 760,585 shares, valued at $42.68 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Deere & Co (NYSE:DE) by 22,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 32,000 shares, and cut its stake in Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.08, from 1.02 in 2018Q4.

