Shareholder Fairfield Bush & Company Lifted Nvidia (NVDA) Stake; Agf Investments Has Upped Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Stake by $1.97 Million

Fairfield Bush & Company increased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NVDA) by 26.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fairfield Bush & Company bought 2,000 shares as the company's stock rose 4.38% with the market. The institutional investor held 9,500 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.71 million, up from 7,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fairfield Bush & Company who had been investing in Nvidia Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $95.54 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.09% or $3.35 during the last trading session, reaching $156.88. About 3.31M shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 37.51% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.94% the S&P500.

Agf Investments Inc increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 5.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Agf Investments Inc bought 14,201 shares as the company's stock rose 1.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 289,760 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $40.51 million, up from 275,559 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Agf Investments Inc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $372.69 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $140.37. About 727,401 shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has risen 8.61% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.18% the S&P500.

Agf Investments Inc, which manages about $8.90 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 7,318 shares to 4,703 shares, valued at $742,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Trex Co. Inc. (NYSE:TREX) by 9,730 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 54,603 shares, and cut its stake in Restaurant Brands International Inc..

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Wilshire Securities Mgmt Inc reported 0.13% stake. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems holds 0.98% or 140,600 shares. Renaissance Technologies Llc stated it has 0.22% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). East Coast Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 13,301 shares or 0.46% of the stock. Checchi Capital Advisers Ltd Liability holds 32,540 shares or 0.53% of its portfolio. Great West Life Assurance Can reported 3.77M shares. Invesco has 0.54% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 11.36M shares. Capstone holds 0.26% or 11,036 shares. Bangor Savings Bank has invested 0.61% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Cypress Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Company holds 107,107 shares or 2.77% of its portfolio. Tradewinds Management Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.36% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Deprince Race & Zollo Incorporated has 141,536 shares for 0.54% of their portfolio. Quantres Asset Ltd has 1,500 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Hite Hedge Asset Mgmt Llc stated it has 0.06% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Nelson Roberts Advsr Limited Liability holds 0.22% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 6,217 shares.

Fairfield Bush & Company, which manages about $437.54M and $301.28M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 3,000 shares to 7,000 shares, valued at $1.66M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Chevron Corp (NYSE:CVX) by 3,823 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 42,531 shares, and cut its stake in Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

