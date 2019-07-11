Shareholder Fairfax Financial Holdings LTD Can Raised Seaspan (SSW) Stake; Mplx LP (MPLX) Holder Stockbridge Partners Has Increased Its Stake

Stockbridge Partners Llc increased its stake in Mplx Lp (MPLX) by 19.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stockbridge Partners Llc bought 1.13M shares as the company’s stock declined 7.51% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 6.99 million shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $229.84 million, up from 5.86 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stockbridge Partners Llc who had been investing in Mplx Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $25.71B market cap company. The stock increased 0.65% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $32.35. About 53,375 shares traded. MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX) has declined 10.23% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.66% the S&P500. Some Historical MPLX News: 30/04/2018 – MPLX LP 1Q Net $421M; 30/04/2018 – MARATHON TO REVIEW MPLX, ANDEAVOR MLP STATUS AFTER DEAL CLOSES; 16/03/2018 – MPLX SEES FERC RULING HAVING DE MINIMIS EFFECT ON EARNINGS; 23/03/2018 – MPLX LP MPLX.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TO OVERWEIGHT FROM EQUAL-WEIGHT; 30/04/2018 – Fitch: MPLX and Andeavor Logistics Not Impacted by Announced Merger of Sponsors; 30/04/2018 – MPLX LP 1Q EPS 61c; 16/03/2018 – MPLX LP – PARTNERSHIP EXPECTS FERC REVISIONS TO HAVE A DE MINIMIS EFFECT ON EARNINGS AND CASH FLOW; 25/04/2018 – MPLX LP Raises Dividend to 61.75c; 13/03/2018 – MPLX LP SAYS ENTERED INTO AMENDMENT TO ISSUE AND SELL COMMON UNITS REPRESENTING LIMITED PARTNER INTERESTS IN PARTNERSHIP OF UP TO $1.74 BLN; 21/04/2018 – DJ MPLX LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MPLX)

Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Can increased its stake in Seaspan Corp (SSW) by 99.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Can bought 38.46M shares as the company’s stock rose 11.25% with the market. The hedge fund held 77.16 million shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $670.48 million, up from 38.69 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Can who had been investing in Seaspan Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.28B market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $10.41. About 35,987 shares traded. Seaspan Corporation (NYSE:SSW) has risen 9.16% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.73% the S&P500. Some Historical SSW News: 11/04/2018 – Seaspan Declares Dividend of 12.5c; 02/05/2018 – SEASPAN 1Q NORMALIZED EPS 13C, EST. 18C; 14/05/2018 – Seaspan Marine announces multi-million dollar investment in marine training program; 14/03/2018 – Seaspan: Implied Enterprise Value of GCI Is Approximately $1.6B; 26/04/2018 – WATSA CITES SEASPAN INVESTMENT AS IDEAL DEBT AND WARRANT DEAL; 14/03/2018 – SEASPAN BUYS GREATER CHINA INTERMODAL INVESTMENTS LLC; 20/03/2018 – Seaspan Corp (SSW) Seaspan Acquires GCI Conference (Transcript); 14/03/2018 – SEASPAN SEES PURCHASE SIGNIFICANTLY BOOSTING EPS; 31/05/2018 – FAIRFAX FINL INVESTS ADDED $500M IN SEASPAN, INCREASING TOTAL I; 11/05/2018 – Seaspan Accepts Delivery of Second 10000 TEU SAVER Containership in Four Ship Series

