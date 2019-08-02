Shareholder Fagan Associates Increased Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Position; Rafferty Asset Management Holding in Netapp (NTAP) Has Lowered by $1.43 Million as Market Value Declined

Rafferty Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Netapp Inc (NTAP) by 40.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rafferty Asset Management Llc sold 20,732 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.51% . The institutional investor held 29,892 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.07M, down from 50,624 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rafferty Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Netapp Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.93 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 21.12% or $12.19 during the last trading session, reaching $45.52. About 14.17 million shares traded or 476.95% up from the average. NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) has declined 24.32% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.32% the S&P500. Some Historical NTAP News: 23/05/2018 – NETAPP INC SEES FY 2019 NET REVENUES ARE EXPECTED TO GROW IN MID-SINGLE DIGITS; 23/05/2018 – NETAPP 4Q ADJ EPS $1.05, EST. $1.01; 21/05/2018 – NetApp Inc expected to post earnings of $1.01 a share – Earnings Preview; 12/04/2018 – NETAPP INC NTAP.O : MAXIM RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $81 FROM $70; 14/03/2018 Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to NetApp on March 13 for “Push-based piggyback system for source-driven logical replication i; 05/04/2018 – NETAPP SEES DOUBLING DIV FY19-21; 05/04/2018 – NETAPP SEES FY19 EPS GROWTH OVER 15%; 23/05/2018 – NETAPP 4Q NET REV. $1.64B, EST. $1.60B; 03/04/2018 – Gemalto Provides Customers Enhanced Data Security for Cloud, Hybrid and on-Premises Data Storage Deployments With NetApp; 30/04/2018 – Voya MidCap Opportunities Adds NetApp, Exits Amphenol

Fagan Associates Inc increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 19.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fagan Associates Inc bought 5,858 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 35,256 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.93 million, up from 29,398 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fagan Associates Inc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $343.51B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $130.16. About 2.74 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 10/04/2018 – U.S. FDA SAYS GRANTED CLEARANCE OF THE ACUVUE OASYS CONTACT LENSES WITH TRANSITIONS LIGHT INTELLIGENT TECHNOLOGY TO JOHNSON & JOHNSON VISION CARE INC; 02/05/2018 – $JNJ acquires BeneVir for $140M upfront + $900M milestone $MRK acquires Viralytics for $394M Oncolytic virus back to be the hot thing in I/O again? More $AMGN T-Vec + PD1 combo data to come at #ASCO18; 16/05/2018 – #ASCO18 $JNJ FGFRi erdafitinib very nice data in FGFRalt bladder cancer -; 11/03/2018 – JANSSEN: INVOKANA SIG CUTS RISK HEART FAILURE-RELATED OUTCOMES; 02/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson to Host Consumer and Medical Devices Business Review; 06/03/2018 – ELI LILLY AND CO – EMPERIAL TRIALS TO EVALUATE EFFECT OF JARDIANCE ON EXERCISE ABILITY, HEART FAILURE SYMPTOMS IN PEOPLE WITH CHRONIC HEART FAILURE; 16/05/2018 – J&J CEO warns of ‘unintended consequences’ of Trump’s drug-price reduction plan; 15/05/2018 – Wolverine Adds J&J, Exits Aflac, Cuts Exxon: 13F; 16/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson: LifeScan Had 2017 Net Revenue of About $1.5B; 25/05/2018 – J&J JURY FAILS TO REACH VERDICT IN CANCER SUIT TIED TO TALC

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $419,040 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kidder Stephen W has 4.62% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 81,332 shares. Segment Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability Co stated it has 1.41% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Cubic Asset Management Ltd Llc accumulated 45,610 shares. Chesley Taft & Associates Llc stated it has 201,177 shares. Intrust Commercial Bank Na owns 27,517 shares or 0.98% of their US portfolio. North Star Asset invested 0.45% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Saturna Capital Corporation, Washington-based fund reported 672,697 shares. Hrt Fin Limited Co reported 1,878 shares. Stelac Advisory Lc owns 0.17% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 2,753 shares. Lvw Lc reported 31,324 shares. Cumberland Prtn holds 67,587 shares. Sequoia Financial Advsrs Limited Liability Company accumulated 20,853 shares. Bb&T Securities Lc accumulated 1.13% or 840,187 shares. Diversified Inv Strategies Limited Liability Com holds 1,930 shares or 0.26% of its portfolio. Gyroscope Mngmt Grp Inc Inc Limited Company has invested 0.15% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 47 investors sold NTAP shares while 181 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 126 raised stakes. 230.81 million shares or 0.67% less from 232.37 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Greenleaf Tru accumulated 0% or 3,328 shares. Metropolitan Life Ins Ny holds 0.01% or 63,320 shares. Axa reported 10,329 shares. Aperio Grp Incorporated Limited Com stated it has 0.05% in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP). Clark Management Gru reported 0.41% in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP). Css Ltd Liability Company Il accumulated 3,000 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Calamos Advisors Ltd Liability Company invested in 5,330 shares. Moody Savings Bank Trust Division holds 0% or 68 shares in its portfolio. 318,582 were accumulated by Hsbc Public Limited Co. Farmers And Merchants stated it has 112 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Shamrock Asset Management Ltd Liability Co owns 814 shares. Netherlands-based Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands has invested 0.45% in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP). First Mercantile Tru holds 0.13% or 8,000 shares in its portfolio. Earnest Partners Limited Liability holds 0% in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) or 130 shares. Cypress Cap Group Incorporated holds 5,394 shares.

Rafferty Asset Management Llc, which manages about $7.35 billion and $6.22 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 4,816 shares to 14,777 shares, valued at $2.81 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Avalonbay Cmntys Inc (NYSE:AVB) by 4,763 shares in the quarter, for a total of 32,034 shares, and has risen its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA).

Analysts await NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) to report earnings on August, 21. They expect $0.71 earnings per share, down 22.83% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.92 per share. NTAP’s profit will be $170.42M for 16.03 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual earnings per share reported by NetApp, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -35.45% negative EPS growth.

