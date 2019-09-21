Shareholder Fagan Associates Boosted Facebook (FB) Position; Veritas Asset Management Llp Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) Trimmed as Shares Rose

Veritas Asset Management Llp decreased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) by 6.69% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Veritas Asset Management Llp sold 195,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.43% . The institutional investor held 2.72 million shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $799.29M, down from 2.92 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Veritas Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $118.79 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $296.33. About 1.24 million shares traded. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) has risen 20.35% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.35% the S&P500. Some Historical TMO News: 02/04/2018 – THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC INC TMO.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $228 FROM $227; 13/03/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Showcases New Solutions for Accelerating, Innovating and Enhancing Productivity in the Fab and Lab at; 29/05/2018 – Thermo King “Moves Food” to Increase Food Security; 30/04/2018 – Mudrick Capital: Opposes Globalstar Inc.’s Proposed Merger Deal With Thermo Acquisitions Subsidiary; 05/04/2018 – University of Pittsburgh and Thermo Fisher Scientific Establish Pharmacogenomics Center of Excellence; 25/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher Had Seen 2018 Adjusted EPS $10.68-$10.88; 25/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher 1Q EPS $1.43; 05/04/2018 – Ortho Clinical Diagnostics and Thermo Fisher Scientific Agree to Deliver 14 Assays for Use on Ortho’s VITROS® Systems; 16/05/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Installs First Glacios Cryo-Electron Microscope for Drug Discovery and Development; 25/04/2018 – THERMO FISHER 1Q REV. $5.85B, EST. $5.63B

Fagan Associates Inc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 3.51% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fagan Associates Inc bought 1,570 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 46,313 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.94 million, up from 44,743 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fagan Associates Inc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $547.62 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $189.93. About 20.36 million shares traded or 42.53% up from the average. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 11/04/2018 – In the wake of Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg’s testimony on Capitol Hill, Lyft President John Zimmer chimed in on the subject of user privacy; 21/03/2018 – INTERVIEW WITH FACEBOOK INC FB.O CEO MARK ZUCKERBERG TO AIR ON CNN AT 9 P.M. EASTERN TIME (0100 GMT) -FACEBOOK; 20/03/2018 – Cambridge Analytica CEO said firm played key Trump campaign role-UK TV; 11/04/2018 – Facebook CEO Faces Congress: Zuckerberg Promises Changes in Opening Statement; 02/05/2018 – Facebook will spend so much reviewing political ads this year that it will lose money on them. The company is hiring thousands of people to avoid a repeat of 2016, says Mark Zuckerberg; 23/04/2018 – Facebook’s Next Headache: European Regulators — Barron’s Blog; 20/03/2018 – Pomerantz Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action against Facebook, Inc. and Certain Officers – FB; 28/03/2018 – TIM COOK SAYS FACEBOOK SHOULD HAVE REGULATED ITSELF: RECODE; 21/03/2018 – Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg will make a statement on the data breach within 24 hours; 05/04/2018 – moneycontrol: Govt to wait for Cambridge Analytica’s reply before action in Facebook data leak case

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $4.05 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 45 investors sold FB shares while 600 reduced holdings. 170 funds opened positions while 597 raised stakes. 1.72 billion shares or 2.09% more from 1.69 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Lomas Management Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 4.06% stake. Highstreet Asset Management holds 0.14% or 14,832 shares in its portfolio. The Texas-based Frontier Management Com has invested 0.19% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). 6,735 were accumulated by Bahl And Gaynor. Factory Mutual Communication holds 937,500 shares or 2.16% of its portfolio. Holderness Invests invested in 10,538 shares. Sei Investments Co, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 1.04 million shares. Van Hulzen Asset Mngmt Ltd reported 1.61% stake. Hyman Charles D invested in 0.12% or 5,861 shares. Taconic Cap Advsrs LP has 3.1% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Metropolitan Life Ins Co New York accumulated 473,411 shares or 1.67% of the stock. Advisors Limited Liability Com, New Jersey-based fund reported 7,640 shares. Homrich & Berg accumulated 8,545 shares. Acropolis Management Lc reported 0.05% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Academy Cap Tx reported 4.3% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Analysts await Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.88 EPS, up 9.92% or $0.26 from last year’s $2.62 per share. TMO’s profit will be $1.15 billion for 25.72 P/E if the $2.88 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.04 actual EPS reported by Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.26% negative EPS growth.

Veritas Asset Management Llp, which manages about $11.72B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in S&P Global Inc by 21,400 shares to 2.24M shares, valued at $509.36M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ctrip Com Intl Ltd (NASDAQ:CTRP) by 385,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.19M shares, and has risen its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (NYSE:PM).

