Shareholder Excalibur Management Has Increased Verizon (VZ) Position; Summit Creek Advisors Has Cut Lhc Group (LHCG) Stake by $3.47 Million; Share Price Rose

Summit Creek Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Lhc Group (LHCG) by 17.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Summit Creek Advisors Llc sold 31,560 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.27% . The institutional investor held 152,442 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.90 million, down from 184,002 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Summit Creek Advisors Llc who had been investing in Lhc Group for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.89 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.37% or $1.67 during the last trading session, reaching $123.4. About 158,009 shares traded. LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) has risen 48.62% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.62% the S&P500. Some Historical LHCG News: 02/05/2018 – LHC Group Sees 2018 Net Service Revenue $1.81 Billion to $1.86 Billion; 02/04/2018 – LHC GROUP INC – ANNOUNCES NEW $500 MLN SENIOR SECURED CREDIT FACILITY; 02/04/2018 – LHC Group Announces New $500 Million Senior Secured Credit Facility; 02/04/2018 – UPDATES 2018 GUIDANCE FOR COMBINED COMPANY; 21/05/2018 – LHC Group Presenting at UBS Conference Tomorrow; 02/04/2018 – LHC GROUP INC – ADJ SHR IS EXPECTED TO BE IN A RANGE OF $3.45 TO $3.55 IN 2018 FOR COMBINED CO; 02/05/2018 – LHC Group Re-affirmed 2018 Guidance Previously Issued on April 2; 19/04/2018 – LHC Group Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 02/04/2018 – ALMOST FAMILY SAYS IN CONNECTION WITH CONSUMMATION OF MERGER WITH LHC GROUP CO TERMINATED CREDIT FACILITY DATED AS OF DEC 5, 2016 – SEC FILING; 02/05/2018 – LHC Group 1Q EPS 28c

Excalibur Management Corp increased its stake in Verizon (VZ) by 5.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Excalibur Management Corp bought 5,085 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 94,055 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.56 million, up from 88,970 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Excalibur Management Corp who had been investing in Verizon for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $229.36 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $55.09. About 11.23 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 14/05/2018 – WHIO-TV: Breaking: Verizon store in Kettering target of B&E. More to come; 29/05/2018 – Shari Redstone’s endgame for CBS and Viacom is clear in a new complaint Combine the two and sell to the highest bidder. Verizon had flagged interest in Viacom as well as CBS, according to sources; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON CFO: TOO EARLY TO TELL IF TAX CUTS WILL RAISE SPENDING; 18/05/2018 – U.S. FEDERAL COMMUNICATIONS COMMISSION INVESTIGATING REPORTED FLAW IN CELL PHONE LOCATION TRACKING WEBSITE LOCATIONSMART -STATEMENT; 06/03/2018 – 3/6/18: Verizon declares quarterly dividend; 21/04/2018 – Voice of Amer: DOJ Investigates: Did AT&T, Verizon Make it Hard to Switch?; 05/03/2018 – Verizon Plans Up to $3 Billion Bond Buyback to Pay Down Debts; 19/04/2018 – Verizon’s Oath has hired a COO from Alibaba, and its top media executive has left:; 30/04/2018 – The insane bidding emphasized that Sprint and T-Mobile would have a difficult time competing with AT&T and Verizon on future spectrum auctions; 19/03/2018 – Verizon announces increase to waterfall cap, early participation results, and early settlement for tender offers for 13 series of notes

Summit Creek Advisors Llc, which manages about $971.18M and $561.04 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) by 39,162 shares to 200,492 shares, valued at $22.96 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Willdan Group Inc (NASDAQ:WLDN) by 64,405 shares in the quarter, for a total of 300,765 shares, and has risen its stake in Inogen Inc (NASDAQ:INGN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.06, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 15 investors sold LHCG shares while 78 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 27.99 million shares or 3.93% less from 29.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Thrivent Finance For Lutherans has invested 0.19% in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG). Legal & General Public Limited Liability Company stated it has 78,532 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems holds 0.01% or 32,883 shares. Meeder Asset reported 613 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Mason Street Ltd Liability Co has 9,380 shares. Moreover, Sterling Capital Mngmt Lc has 0.02% invested in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG). 12,995 are owned by Crosspoint Cap Strategies Limited Company. 3,566 were reported by Stifel Financial Corp. Fmr Ltd Liability Corporation holds 1.15 million shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Trillium Asset Limited Company reported 80,694 shares. Utd Fincl Advisers Limited Liability Corp has invested 0% in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG). Tiaa Cref Invest Management Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.01% in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG). Gideon Cap Advsrs has 0.07% invested in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) for 1,840 shares. Parkside State Bank And has invested 0% in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG). Riverhead Capital Mngmt Ltd Co reported 0.01% of its portfolio in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Schulhoff & Inc has 41,919 shares for 1.32% of their portfolio. Barrett Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability invested in 1.22% or 305,898 shares. 31,787 were accumulated by Tctc Ltd. 54,602 are held by Arrow Financial Corp. New Jersey-based Hgk Asset Management Incorporated has invested 0.18% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Piedmont Invest Advsrs holds 0.37% or 154,569 shares in its portfolio. Alliancebernstein LP reported 0.57% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). First In invested 0.97% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Bancorporation Of Stockton has invested 0.67% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Regions Fincl Corporation invested in 1.77 million shares. 37,700 are held by Omers Administration Corporation. Vanguard Gp Incorporated has 319.74M shares. Lodestar Counsel Limited Liability Il accumulated 0.12% or 18,876 shares. Torch Wealth Mgmt Ltd Com owns 31,883 shares for 1.16% of their portfolio. First Midwest Financial Bank Tru Division, a Illinois-based fund reported 136,066 shares.

