Shareholder Exane Derivatives Has Boosted Yamana Gold (AUY) Stake; Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Boosted Position in Prologis (PLD) by $374,525 as Valuation Rose

Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Prologis Inc (PLD) by 9.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc bought 5,275 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.33% with the market. The institutional investor held 58,867 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.24M, up from 53,592 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Prologis Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $51.82 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.81% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $82.11. About 1.65 million shares traded. Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) has risen 16.56% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.13% the S&P500. Some Historical PLD News: 17/04/2018 – Prologis Raises 2018 Core FFO View to $2.95-$3.01/Share; 17/04/2018 – Prologis 1Q Core FFO 80c/Share; 29/04/2018 – Prologis, DCT Boards of Directors Have Unanimously Approved the Transaction; 14/05/2018 – The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of an Investigation into DCT Industrial Trust Inc. in Connection with the Sale of the Company to Prologis, Inc. — DCT; 07/03/2018 – FIBRA Prologis Declares Quarterly Distribution; 17/04/2018 – PROLOGIS INC PLD.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $2.91 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 29/04/2018 – Prologis: At Closing, It Is Anticipated That Philip L. Hawkins Will Join the Prologis Bd of Directors; 30/04/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Prologis Rtgs Unafctd By DCT Industrial Aqstn; 05/03/2018 – Prologis Will Retain 15% Ownership in Nippon Prologis REIT; 23/04/2018 – DJ Prologis Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PLD)

Exane Derivatives increased its stake in Yamana Gold (AUY) by 1691.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Exane Derivatives bought 631,714 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.84% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 669,057 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.75B, up from 37,343 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Exane Derivatives who had been investing in Yamana Gold for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.76 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.40% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $2.9. About 16.79M shares traded or 39.75% up from the average. Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) has declined 30.14% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.57% the S&P500. Some Historical AUY News: 02/05/2018 – YAMANA GOLD 1Q LOSS/SHR 17C, MAY NOT COMPARE W/ EST. 1C PROFIT; 12/04/2018 – SANDSTORM – YAMANA EXAMINING POTENTIAL PLANT EXPANSION AT CHAPADA MINE THAT WOULD INCREASE PROCESSING RATE TO OF UP TO 32 MTPA; 16/05/2018 – YAMANA AFFIRMS 2018 TO 2020 CERRO MORO PRODUCTION VIEWS; 15/05/2018 – Yamana Gold Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 13/04/2018 – MIRASOL RESOURCES LTD – HAS BEEN ADVISED BY YAMANA GOLD INC OF ITS DECISION TO TERMINATE GORBEA JOINT VENTURE IN CHILE; 03/05/2018 – Yamana Gold Announces Voting Results From Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 19/04/2018 – YAMANA GOLD FILES $1B MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 25/05/2018 – Yamana Gold Announces Filing Of Early Warning Report In Connection With Closing Of Leagold’s Acquisition Of Brio Gold; 29/03/2018 – Yamana Gold Announces Completion of $162.5M Sale of Exploration Properties; 04/04/2018 – Yamana Gold Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 35 investors sold PLD shares while 199 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 187 raised stakes. 581.17 million shares or 0.23% more from 579.83 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bridgeway Cap Mgmt holds 666,700 shares. Moreover, Credit Suisse Ag has 0.09% invested in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) for 1.44 million shares. Barclays Public Lc invested 0.08% in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). State Treasurer State Of Michigan reported 0.1% of its portfolio in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). Amp Capital Investors Ltd holds 1.29% of its portfolio in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) for 3.17M shares. The Florida-based Sabal Company has invested 2.49% in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). Anson Funds Management Ltd Partnership owns 8,500 shares or 0.42% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Earnest Prtnrs Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) for 361 shares. Conning Inc has 13,601 shares. Intact Invest Mgmt Incorporated holds 56,500 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec reported 50,266 shares. Kbc Group Nv reported 0.32% of its portfolio in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). Moody Bank Trust Division, Texas-based fund reported 138,669 shares. Da Davidson And has invested 0% in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). Nuveen Asset Management Llc holds 2.35M shares.

Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $766.81 million and $739.67 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (NYSE:PM) by 16,100 shares to 21,425 shares, valued at $1.89M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 35,985 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 30,350 shares, and cut its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T).

Exane Derivatives, which manages about $505.85B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Unitedhealth Group (NYSE:UNH) by 348 shares to 4,176 shares, valued at $1.03 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mondelez Intl (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 533 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 293 shares, and cut its stake in Realty Income (NYSE:O).