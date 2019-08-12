Shareholder Evergreen Capital Management Increased Amazon Com (AMZN) Position; As Apple (AAPL) Valuation Rose, Avenir Increased Position

Evergreen Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 5.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Evergreen Capital Management Llc bought 197 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 3,928 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.00M, up from 3,731 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Evergreen Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $894.13 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.38% or $25.31 during the last trading session, reaching $1807.58. About 2.88 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 03/04/2018 – Mike Colter, Gabourey Sidibe, Danny Glover and an All-Star Cast Perform The Radical King for Audible; 29/05/2018 – Yandex also unveiled an online delivery platform similar to Amazon Prime; 26/04/2018 – The NFL is streaming Thursday night games on Amazon again (which means they won’t be on YouTube) The games will be bundled in Amazon’s Prime subscription service – but free on Amazon’s Twitch; 25/04/2018 – Companies are complaining they can’t find enough truck drivers to ship their stuff because of Amazon; 09/05/2018 – Amazon Sells Alexa’s Smart-Home Technology in Lennar Model Homes; 14/05/2018 – Amazon Go – a cashierless version of 7-Eleven – is expanding to San Francisco and Chicago; 18/04/2018 – Amazon Just Expanded Its Business Digitally and Physically; 03/04/2018 – Donald Trump’s grudge against Amazon and Jeff Bezos; 17/04/2018 – KBS Fashion Group Limited Announces Signing of Cooperative Agreement to Open Amazon and Alibaba Express Online Stores; 02/05/2018 – PYPL, AAPL, AMZN and 1 more: $AMZN Amazon Said to Offer Retailers Discounts to Adopt Payment System – ! $PYPL $AAPL $AMZN $SQ

Avenir Corp increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 2.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Avenir Corp bought 2,410 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 90,170 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.13 million, up from 87,760 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Avenir Corp who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $908.31 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.82% or $1.67 during the last trading session, reaching $200.99. About 24.62 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 07/05/2018 – This week marks a new era for Apple, venture capitalist Gene Munster says; 10/05/2018 – Apple said it would not be going ahead with the project as its planning application had been faced with delays; 10/05/2018 – Companies, Quebec and Apple Agree to Provide a Combined Investment of C$188M; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Disciplined Equity Adds AT&T, Cuts Apple; 23/03/2018 – Apple: U.S. iPhone Share Gains Could Boost Earnings — Barrons.com; 04/05/2018 – Apple is more up than 2 percent; 10/04/2018 – Postal Leadership Gap, Seaspan’s Consolidating Plans, Apple Seeks Sustainable Suppliers; 05/05/2018 – BERKSHIRE REVEALS APPLE STAKE AT $40.7 BILLION AS OF MARCH 31; 07/05/2018 – BUFFETT, MUNGER, GATES JOINT APPEARANCE ON CNBC ENDS; 30/04/2018 – Cirrus Logic: A Relief Rally for This Apple Supplier? — Barron’s Blog

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Glacier Peak Capital Ltd Liability Co has invested 2.82% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Voya Investment Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp has 631,102 shares. Epoch Investment Partners holds 4,076 shares. Lincoln Cap Lc holds 3.94% or 4,582 shares in its portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested in 2.29% or 143,432 shares. Stonebridge Advisors reported 3,530 shares stake. Whetstone Cap Advisors Ltd Liability, Kansas-based fund reported 16,171 shares. Beacon Group Inc reported 1,148 shares. Regions holds 0.74% or 36,320 shares in its portfolio. Schroder Inv Mngmt Gp holds 0.92% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 317,049 shares. Pettee Inc holds 0.41% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 368 shares. Atria Invests Ltd holds 0.01% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 2,911 shares. Vision Management holds 3.07% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 6,193 shares. Sfmg Ltd Liability accumulated 1,682 shares or 0.43% of the stock. Acg Wealth has invested 2.01% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Evergreen Capital Management Llc, which manages about $996.56 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Shell Midstream Partners LP by 88,010 shares to 332,019 shares, valued at $6.79 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bank New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) by 67,073 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 72,998 shares, and cut its stake in Hess Midstream Partners Lp.

Avenir Corp, which manages about $1.38 billion and $942.94M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dennys Corp (NASDAQ:DENN) by 99,498 shares to 3.98M shares, valued at $73.04 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Crown Holdings Inc (NYSE:CCK) by 17,270 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 418,072 shares, and cut its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sol Cap Mgmt holds 1.89% or 35,756 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has invested 0% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Landscape Mgmt Limited Liability Corp reported 11,263 shares or 0.2% of all its holdings. Moreover, Sand Hill Glob Ltd Llc has 0.98% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 50,527 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Communications owns 723,950 shares or 0.6% of their US portfolio. Holt Advisors Ltd Dba Holt Partners L P, Texas-based fund reported 29,549 shares. Gruss Company Inc holds 36,450 shares or 7.25% of its portfolio. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd holds 20,232 shares. Madrona Fin Services Limited Liability Co, Washington-based fund reported 5,467 shares. Signature Est Invest Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation holds 2.26% or 139,369 shares in its portfolio. Menta Capital Limited Liability Com invested in 4,460 shares or 0.37% of the stock. Obermeyer Wood Invest Counsel Lllp holds 0.25% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 14,003 shares. Strategic Wealth Advisors Gru Lc holds 3.3% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 204,791 shares. Moreover, Altfest L J And Com Inc has 0.89% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). 127,759 were reported by Hillhouse Management.