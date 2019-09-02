Shareholder Evercore Wealth Management Raised Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Stake; Starbucks (SBUX) Shareholder Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Has Lowered Stake by $429,200 as Market Value Rose

Evercore Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 4.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Evercore Wealth Management Llc bought 5,142 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 132,341 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.40M, up from 127,199 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Evercore Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $343.49 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $109.86. About 10.17M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 26/04/2018 – ANTHEM INC ANTM.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $287 FROM $261; 11/04/2018 – HISCOX LTD HSX.L : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 1750P FROM 1550P; 16/04/2018 – JPMORGAN CHASE & CO SAYS CREDIT CARD CHARGE-OFF RATE 2.65 PCT IN MARCH VS 2.28 PCT IN FEBRUARY – SEC FILING; 08/03/2018 – JPM’s Pinto sees possible 40 pct correction in equities – Bloomberg; 30/04/2018 – S&PGR Asgns J.P. Morgan Mortgage Trust 2018-4 Certs Ratings; 08/05/2018 – WWE®’s George Barrios to Participate in J.P. Morgan’s Investor Conference; 28/05/2018 – U.S. Loan Issuance Down 14% in 2018, JP Morgan Leads; 13/04/2018 – JPMorgan Posts Record Profit but Investors Want More; 10/04/2018 – VERIFONE SYSTEMS INC PAY.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $23 FROM $20; 13/03/2018 – ANDEAVOR ANDV.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $133 FROM $130

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Llc decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (SBUX) by 36.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Llc sold 5,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.15% . The hedge fund held 10,050 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $747,000, down from 15,850 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Starbucks Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $115.58 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.17% or $1.14 during the last trading session, reaching $96.56. About 5.21 million shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 82.45% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 82.45% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 24/05/2018 – Hoboken Patch: Body Found In Starbucks Bathroom In North Jersey: Cops; 26/04/2018 – SBUX SEES FY18 ADJ EPS $2.48-$2.53; 07/05/2018 – NESTLE ENTERS PACT FOR PERPETUAL GLOBAL LICENSE OF STARBUCKS CO; 17/04/2018 – STARBUCKS TO CLOSE ALL STORES FOR RACIAL-BIAS EDUCATION MAY 29; 07/05/2018 – Nestle: Nestlé enters agreement for the perpetual global license of Starbucks consumer and foodservice products; 07/05/2018 – Starbucks CEO Kevin Johnson says its $7.15 billion deal with food giant Nestle should return value to shareholders; 17/04/2018 – NEWS10 ABC: #BREAKING: Starbucks to close all stores nationwide for racial-bias education on May 29; 29/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – VERBATIM: Starbucks founder defends decision to close stores; 21/03/2018 – Starbucks Announces New Standard for Global Pay Equity; 15/05/2018 – Starbucks Plans to More Than Triple Rev, More Than Double Oper Income in China by FY22-End, Relative to FY2017 Levels

Evercore Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $4.87B and $3.10B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in The Charles Schwab Corporati (NYSE:SCHW) by 8,747 shares to 221,291 shares, valued at $9.46M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 5,913 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 219,393 shares, and cut its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (NYSE:UPS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Westwood Mngmt Corporation Il owns 6,360 shares. E&G Advisors Limited Partnership has 1.94% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Blb&B Ltd Company invested 1.57% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Clean Yield has invested 0.21% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). The New Jersey-based Jacobs Levy Equity Inc has invested 0.25% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Citigroup stated it has 3.62 million shares. Toronto Dominion Bank holds 2.68 million shares or 0.42% of its portfolio. Cheviot Value Limited Liability Corp has 6,781 shares for 0.33% of their portfolio. Truepoint holds 0.03% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) or 3,378 shares. Gemmer Asset Mngmt Ltd holds 3,198 shares. Capwealth Advisors Ltd Liability owns 62,306 shares or 0.97% of their US portfolio. Nuwave Inv Management Ltd Llc accumulated 0.69% or 5,781 shares. Hartford Management stated it has 444,109 shares. Stonehearth Management Limited Liability Company owns 6,027 shares for 0.47% of their portfolio. Mcdaniel Terry & holds 0.04% or 2,464 shares in its portfolio.

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 sales for $4.19 million activity.

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Llc, which manages about $510.43M and $562.09 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Iron Mtn Inc New (NYSE:IRM) by 24,595 shares to 389,063 shares, valued at $13.80 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.70 EPS, up 12.90% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.62 per share. SBUX’s profit will be $837.90 million for 34.49 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual EPS reported by Starbucks Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.26% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold SBUX shares while 472 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 375 raised stakes. 825.46 million shares or 7.36% less from 891.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Advisor Prtn Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 29,821 shares. Schaper Benz Wise Invest Counsel Inc Wi accumulated 151,360 shares. New Mexico-based Thornburg Invest Mngmt Inc has invested 0.51% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Benjamin F Edwards And holds 0.26% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) or 38,649 shares. Washington Tru, Rhode Island-based fund reported 119,682 shares. Thomasville Commercial Bank holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 3,806 shares. Gemmer Asset Limited Co accumulated 113,604 shares or 2.3% of the stock. Autus Asset Ltd Llc accumulated 0.04% or 3,362 shares. C Worldwide Group Inc A S invested in 0.7% or 746,899 shares. Bartlett And Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.03% or 10,009 shares in its portfolio. Bnp Paribas Asset Management Sa owns 341,822 shares. Farr Miller Washington Limited Liability Corporation Dc has invested 1.99% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Stonebridge Cap Management owns 83,088 shares. Palisade Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company, Minnesota-based fund reported 10,000 shares. The New York-based Jpmorgan Chase Comm has invested 0.05% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX).