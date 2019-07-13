Shareholder Eventide Asset Management Has Increased Intercept Pharmaceuticals In (ICPT) Stake; As Csx (CSX) Share Price Rose, Steadfast Capital Management LP Upped Holding by $7.56 Million

Eventide Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals In (ICPT) by 22.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eventide Asset Management Llc bought 37,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.02% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 205,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.93 million, up from 168,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eventide Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Intercept Pharmaceuticals In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.79% or $2 during the last trading session, reaching $69.71. About 878,029 shares traded or 20.26% up from the average. Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) has risen 23.10% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.67% the S&P500. Some Historical ICPT News: 02/05/2018 – Intercept Pharma Presenting at UBS Conference May 21; 08/05/2018 – Intercept Pharmaceuticals 1Q Loss $81.6M; 24/04/2018 – Intercept Pharmaceuticals Appoints Nancy Miller-Rich to Its Board of Directors; 24/04/2018 – Intercept Pharmaceuticals Appoints Nancy Miller-Rich to Its Bd of Directors; 26/03/2018 – INTERCEPT PHARMA – U.S. COURT GRANTED DEFENDANTS MOTION & DISMISSED WITH PREJUDICE DERIVATIVE LAWSUIT PURPORTEDLY BROUGHT ON BEHALF OF COMPANY; 09/03/2018 INTERCEPT PHARMACEUTICALS INC ICPT.O : WEDBUSH RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $256 FROM $253; 26/03/2018 – Intercept Pharma Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – INTERCEPT – CONFIRMING PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED 2018 NON-GAAP ADJ. OPER. EXPENSES GUIDANCE RANGE OF BETWEEN $390 MLN AND $410 MLN; 08/05/2018 – Intercept Pharmaceuticals 1Q Research and Development Expenses $48.7M; 11/05/2018 – Elk Creek Partners Buys New 1.2% Position in Intercept Pharma

Steadfast Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Csx Corp (CSX) by 3.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Steadfast Capital Management Lp bought 102,159 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.80% with the market. The hedge fund held 3.21 million shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $240.53M, up from 3.11 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Steadfast Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Csx Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $63.58B market cap company. The stock increased 1.72% or $1.33 during the last trading session, reaching $78.58. About 3.34 million shares traded. CSX Corporation (NYSE:CSX) has risen 23.04% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.61% the S&P500. Some Historical CSX News: 23/04/2018 – CSX Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Sellers; 19/03/2018 – CSX Names Angela C. Williams Vice President and Corporate Controller; 09/03/2018 – CSX Corporation President & CEO to Address J.P. Morgan Aviation, Transportation and Industrials Conference; 25/04/2018 – CSX Employee Recognized with Industry Award for Environmental Excellence; 30/05/2018 – CSX Names James Schwichtenberg Chief Safety Officer; 16/05/2018 – CSX at Wolfe Research Global Transportation Conference May 23; 17/04/2018 – CSX Corp 1Q Rev $2.88B; 17/04/2018 – CSX Corp 1Q Net $695M; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Advisor Selector All Cap Adds Stryker, Exits CSX; 30/05/2018 – CSX Corp: Schwichtenberg Will Lead the Company’s Intensified Focus on Safety

Since January 23, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 selling transactions for $304.58 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.07, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 65 investors sold CSX shares while 332 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 224 raised stakes. 558.76 million shares or 1.96% less from 569.96 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Godshalk Welsh Cap Mngmt Inc stated it has 0.88% in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX). Stewart And Patten owns 2,800 shares. Cap Invsts reported 11.26 million shares. Ls Limited Liability, a Michigan-based fund reported 128,330 shares. Augustine Asset Management reported 28,476 shares stake. Toth Advisory Corp reported 0% in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX). Wellington Management Grp Llp owns 0.1% invested in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) for 5.78M shares. 1.15M were reported by United Svcs Automobile Association. Horizon Investments Limited Com reported 3,013 shares. Quantitative Invest Lc has 0.14% invested in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX). 1,500 are owned by Payden & Rygel. Oppenheimer & Company holds 0.2% or 98,016 shares in its portfolio. 2,939 were reported by King Luther Capital Management. Valinor Mngmt LP reported 1.33 million shares. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans accumulated 1.87 million shares.

Steadfast Capital Management Lp, which manages about $8.17 billion and $6.35 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Iac Interactivecorp (NASDAQ:IACI) by 67,100 shares to 247,640 shares, valued at $52.03 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Put) (SPY) by 1.00 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 500,000 shares, and cut its stake in Autodesk Inc (NASDAQ:ADSK).

More notable recent CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “CSX: The Success Story Continues – Seeking Alpha” on April 17, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Is CSX (CSX) Stock Outpacing Its Transportation Peers This Year? – Nasdaq” published on May 07, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “CSX Corporation (CSX) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 29, 2018 – Nasdaq” on November 28, 2018. More interesting news about CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Susquehanna Cuts Transports Price Targets But Anticipates Good Setup For Spot-Exposed Brokers – Benzinga” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “CSX Q1 Earnings & Revenues Surpass Estimates, Shares Gain – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 17, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.86 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.46, from 1.4 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 24 investors sold ICPT shares while 35 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 37.59 million shares or 96.09% more from 19.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hanseatic Mngmt holds 2,077 shares. Sphera Funds Mngmt Limited owns 100,000 shares for 1.03% of their portfolio. Kennedy Cap Mngmt Inc reported 4,237 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership holds 0% or 1,937 shares in its portfolio. Los Angeles Cap Mngmt And Equity Research Inc holds 0% or 3,067 shares. Pathstone Family Office Ltd Llc reported 40 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 162 are held by Tower Rech Capital (Trc). Deutsche Commercial Bank Ag reported 386,158 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Tributary Management Limited Liability Com holds 13,400 shares. Botty Ltd Liability has invested 0.03% in Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT). Huntington Bancorp invested in 0% or 50 shares. 1,229 were reported by Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank). Capital Fund Mngmt owns 8,473 shares. Cetera Advsr Limited Com stated it has 2,526 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has invested 0% in Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT).

More notable recent Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “June 28th Options Now Available For Intercept Pharmaceuticals (ICPT) – Nasdaq” on May 13, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “Why Gileadâ€™s Pain Is Interceptâ€™s Gain – 24/7 Wall St.” published on February 12, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Intercept Pharmaceuticals And PSC: Primed To Profit – Seeking Alpha” on October 24, 2018. More interesting news about Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Intercept Pharmaceuticals (ICPT) Reports Q1 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” published on May 08, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Health Care Sector Update for 04/11/2019: ICPT,INNT,SGEN – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 11, 2019.

Eventide Asset Management Llc, which manages about $1.15B and $2.91 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Macquarie Infrastructure Cor (NYSE:MIC) by 210,500 shares to 325,500 shares, valued at $13.42 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wabco Hldgs Inc (NYSE:WBC) by 121,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 134,000 shares, and cut its stake in Covanta Hldg Corp (NYSE:CVA).