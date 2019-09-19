Shareholder Eulav Asset Management Has Boosted Aptargroup (ATR) Position; Generac Holdings (GNRC) Position Has Raised by Ariel Investments Llc

Ariel Investments Llc increased its stake in Generac Holdings Inc. (GNRC) by 32.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ariel Investments Llc bought 105,671 shares as the company’s stock rose 31.89% . The hedge fund held 430,194 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $29.86 million, up from 324,523 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ariel Investments Llc who had been investing in Generac Holdings Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.07B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.13% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $81.33. About 554,369 shares traded. Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) has risen 36.67% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.67% the S&P500. Some Historical GNRC News: 02/05/2018 – Generac 1Q EPS 42c; 02/05/2018 – Generac 1Q Net $33.6M; 22/04/2018 – DJ Generac Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GNRC); 02/05/2018 – GENERAC SEES FY NET SALES CHANGE +6% TO +8%; 21/03/2018 – Generac at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today

Eulav Asset Management increased its stake in Aptargroup Inc (ATR) by 11.24% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eulav Asset Management bought 17,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.28% . The institutional investor held 175,200 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $21.78M, up from 157,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eulav Asset Management who had been investing in Aptargroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.58 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.10% or $1.29 during the last trading session, reaching $118.3. About 244,885 shares traded. AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) has risen 18.07% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.07% the S&P500. Some Historical ATR News: 02/05/2018 – Aptar Adds Capabilities to Better Serve the Growing Color Cosmetics Market; Acquires Reboul, an Established and Innovative; 26/04/2018 – AptarGroup 1Q Net $59.3M; 26/04/2018 – AptarGroup Sees 2Q Adj EPS 99c-Adj EPS $1.04; 26/04/2018 – APTARGROUP SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 99C TO $1.04, EST. $1.02; 20/04/2018 – DJ Aptargroup Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ATR); 26/04/2018 – APTARGROUP 1Q ADJ EPS 99C, EST. 93C; 26/04/2018 – APTARGROUP INC QTRLY NET SALES $ 703.35 MLN VS $ 601.32 MLN; 26/04/2018 – APTARGROUP 1Q ADJ EPS 99C; 12/04/2018 – Aptar Food + Beverage and Cheer Pack North America Partner to Launch a Premade No-Spill Spouted Pouch Solution; 29/03/2018 AptarGroup Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Eulav Asset Management, which manages about $2.35B and $2.67B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ) by 3,000 shares to 62,000 shares, valued at $12.21 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Icu Med Inc (NASDAQ:ICUI) by 2,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 28,900 shares, and cut its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.18, from 1.26 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 18 investors sold ATR shares while 97 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 110 raised stakes. 55.91 million shares or 0.40% more from 55.69 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Oppenheimer Asset Management invested in 9,100 shares or 0.02% of the stock. M&T Bancorporation, New York-based fund reported 3,543 shares. Next Fin Gp reported 0.02% of its portfolio in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR). 1,400 were accumulated by Schroder Investment Grp. Suntrust Banks holds 0.01% or 23,057 shares. Bessemer Gru invested 0.4% of its portfolio in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR). Cullen Frost Bankers invested in 350 shares. California Employees Retirement Sys holds 115,828 shares. Private Advisor Grp Inc Ltd Com reported 1,658 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Bokf Na reported 13,697 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Rmb Capital Mngmt Llc holds 34,661 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Fifth Third National Bank holds 0% of its portfolio in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) for 2,389 shares. Davenport Ltd Com owns 6,330 shares. Millennium Limited Liability accumulated 0.03% or 111,505 shares. Legal & General Group Public Lc holds 0.01% or 132,017 shares in its portfolio.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.05 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 26 investors sold GNRC shares while 90 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 56.69 million shares or 0.65% more from 56.33 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Sandy Spring Savings Bank owns 0% invested in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) for 200 shares. Capwealth Lc invested in 0.21% or 21,646 shares. Copper Rock Capital Ptnrs Limited Co holds 2.28% in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) or 445,092 shares. Moreover, Cwm Ltd Liability Co has 0.12% invested in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) for 106,504 shares. Canada Pension Plan Board holds 154,424 shares. Rhumbline Advisers reported 0.01% stake. Bb&T Secs Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC). Sawgrass Asset Mngmt Limited Company accumulated 12,055 shares. Huntington Financial Bank has invested 0% in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC). Benjamin F Edwards And Com Incorporated holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) for 2,025 shares. Boston Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0.17% or 45,195 shares. Fairfield Bush & owns 15,363 shares or 0.36% of their US portfolio. United Service Automobile Association holds 22,374 shares. Deutsche Bank & Trust Ag reported 0% stake. Commonwealth Commercial Bank Of Aus holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) for 8,300 shares.