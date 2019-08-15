Shareholder Etrade Capital Management Has Increased United Parcel Service (UPS) Position; Mad River Investors Holding in Dish Network (DISH) Has Cut by $304,575 as Market Value Declined

Mad River Investors decreased its stake in Dish Network Corp (DISH) by 26.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mad River Investors sold 9,825 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The hedge fund held 27,812 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $881,000, down from 37,637 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mad River Investors who had been investing in Dish Network Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.90 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.70% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $31.71. About 2.22 million shares traded. DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) has risen 10.55% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.55% the S&P500. Some Historical DISH News: 08/05/2018 – DISH CHAIRMAN: PAY-TV BASE HASN’T ERODED AS FAST AS I EXPECTED; 08/05/2018 – DISH Network 1Q Rev $3.46B; 08/05/2018 – DISH NETWORK CORP- CO SAYS PERCENTAGE OF LINEAR TV CUSTOMERS THAT ARE UNPROFITABLE IS IN LOW SINGLE- CONF CALL; 23/04/2018 – DISH Network Corporation vs IPA Technologies Inc., which is a wholly owned subsidiary of Wi-LAN Technologies Inc., which is a wholly owned subsidiary of Wi-LAN Inc., which is a wholly owned subsidiary of Quarterhill Inc; 02/05/2018 – DISH app now on Android TV; 03/04/2018 – S&PGR Revises DISH DBS Sr Unscd Recovery Rtg To ‘3’ From ‘4’; 23/04/2018 – FATHOM EVENTS SIGNS PACT WITH DISH NETWORK; 08/05/2018 – DISH EXECUTIVES SPEAKING ON EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 08/05/2018 – DISH CHAIRMAN CHARLIE ERGEN SPEAKING ON EARNINGS CALL; 19/04/2018 – Fitch Upgraded DISH and DDBS Issue Ratings to ‘BB’/’RR2’ From ‘BB-‘/’RR4’

Etrade Capital Management Llc increased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) by 15.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Etrade Capital Management Llc bought 5,580 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.19% . The institutional investor held 40,848 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.56 million, up from 35,268 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Etrade Capital Management Llc who had been investing in United Parcel Service Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $97.93 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.55% or $1.79 during the last trading session, reaching $114.04. About 3.63M shares traded or 7.47% up from the average. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 20/03/2018 – Texas Bombs Show FedEx, UPS Face Tough Task Preventing Attacks; 25/04/2018 – UPS – VOLUNTARY RETIREMENT PROGRAM IS DESIGNED TO OCCUR IN PHASES; 30/05/2018 – FOX Baltimore: BREAKING: About a dozen people received medical attention after an explosion damaged a UPS freight hub in; 05/04/2018 – UPS Capital Integrates Technology-Driven Cargo Insurance Solution With Leading Transportation API Provider; 02/05/2018 – Jennifer Ablan: Exclusive: UPS weighs strategy to deliver bulky goods to boost growth; 10/05/2018 – UPS Board Announces Quarterly Dividend; 23/04/2018 – Science Start-Ups Gain Strong Momentum at the Prince William Science Accelerator; 08/05/2018 – WALMART INC’S WMT.N ONLINE GROCERY DELIVERY PARTNERSHIPS WITH RIDE-HAILING SERVICES UBER AND LYFT HAVE ENDED; 25/04/2018 – China Ups Outbound Investing Quota (Video); 28/05/2018 – COLLECTION HOUSE UPS FY18 PDL GUIDANCE TO A$80M-A$84M

Etrade Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.37 billion and $3.48 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Urban Outfitters Inc (NASDAQ:URBN) by 29,159 shares to 8,107 shares, valued at $240,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hp Inc by 26,564 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,884 shares, and cut its stake in Netapp Inc (NASDAQ:NTAP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold UPS shares while 373 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 399 raised stakes. 465.49 million shares or 0.08% less from 465.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Coatue Management, a New York-based fund reported 6,859 shares. Northeast Consultants has invested 0.03% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Pennsylvania Company reported 560,876 shares or 0.85% of all its holdings. Stellar Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 19,775 shares or 1.44% of all its holdings. Norris Perne French Ltd Liability Partnership Mi invested in 78,345 shares or 1.15% of the stock. Moreover, Duff & Phelps Management Co has 0.01% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 7,320 shares. Sunbelt Securities Incorporated holds 0.7% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) or 12,530 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys holds 0.2% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 36,700 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reported 320,000 shares. First Manhattan Company invested in 0.14% or 214,295 shares. Barclays Pcl has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Cambridge Inv Rech Advisors owns 90,571 shares. Capital Planning Advisors Limited Com accumulated 4,450 shares or 0.15% of the stock. 3,523 are held by Bragg Fincl Incorporated. Linscomb And Williams accumulated 41,271 shares.

Mad River Investors, which manages about $262.29M and $112.84 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Civeo Corp Cda by 367,200 shares to 3.01M shares, valued at $6.32M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since February 19, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 sales for $16.38 million activity. 10,000 DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) shares with value of $306,700 were bought by DEFRANCO JAMES. Shares for $348,700 were bought by Ortolf Tom A on Wednesday, May 22.