Shareholder Estabrook Capital Management Lifted Procter & Gamble Co (PG) Position; Caz Investments LP Cut Och (OZM) Position by $3.82 Million as Stock Value Rose

Caz Investments Lp decreased its stake in Och (OZM) by 95.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Caz Investments Lp sold 238,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 42.59% with the market. The institutional investor held 11,100 shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $183,000, down from 250,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Caz Investments Lp who had been investing in Och for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.20 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $24.15. About 105,153 shares traded. Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. (NYSE:OZM) has declined 5.24% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.67% the S&P500. Some Historical OZM News: 17/04/2018 – Fintel Insider Selling Report: Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (HLT), OCH-Ziff Capital Management Group LLC (OZM) And Others; 22/03/2018 – Lauren Tara LaCapra: Hot hedge fund Coatue hires ex-Och-Ziff executive; 22/03/2018 – RPT-Och-Ziff exec to start new unit under fund giant Millennium; 19/04/2018 – DJ Och-Ziff Capital Management Group L, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OZM); 02/05/2018 – OCH-ZIFF OZ MASTER FUND EST. APRIL NET RETURN +0.19%; 18/04/2018 – CFO Moves: Och-Ziff Capital Management, Sanofi; 02/05/2018 – Och-Ziff Has First Inflows in Two Years as Shafir Plan Pays Off; 05/04/2018 – MEDIA-U.S. judge holds out prospect of scuttling Och-Ziff plea deal – Bloomberg; 02/05/2018 – OCH-ZIFF 1Q AUM $32.8B; 02/05/2018 – Och-Ziff Capital Mgmt Cuts Dividend to 2c Vs. 7c

Estabrook Capital Management increased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (PG) by 1.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Estabrook Capital Management bought 795 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% with the market. The institutional investor held 45,585 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.74 billion, up from 44,790 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Estabrook Capital Management who had been investing in Procter & Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $288.43 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $114.99. About 6.25M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 45.61% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 16/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble Sets New Environmental Sustainability Goals for 2030; 22/05/2018 – Procter & Gamble Announces Early Results of Its Debt Tender Offer; Increases the Maximum Tender Amount; 20/04/2018 – P&G PG.N : BOFA MERRILL CUTS PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $82 FROM $90; 19/04/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL-FULL TERMS OF THE AGREEMENT ARE NOT BEING DISCLOSED BUT THE DISSOLUTION IS AMICABLE; 08/03/2018 – Mr. Clean and Peta Murgatroyd Tackle the Most Impossible Household Messes With the All-New Magic Eraser With Durafoam; 09/05/2018 – SIEMENS BOARD MEMBER LISA DAVIS SAYS EXPECTS PG FY2018 REVENUE TO BE SUBSTANTIALLY LOWER THAN 2017; 22/05/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE INCREASES MAX. DEBT TENDER OFFER AMOUNT; 19/04/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD – NO SIGNIFICANT (MATERIAL) NET FINANCIAL TRANSFER BETWEEN TEVA AND P&G WILL RESULT FROM DISSOLUTION; 19/04/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD – SEPARATION IS PLANNED TO TAKE EFFECT JULY 1, 2018 SUBJECT TO RECEIPT OF APPLICABLE REGULATORY APPROVALS; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Disciplined Equity Adds McDonald’s, Exits P&G

Estabrook Capital Management, which manages about $1.18 billion and $603.39 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Coca Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 300 shares to 14,706 shares, valued at $689.12 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bank Of America (NYSE:BAC) by 3,989 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 397,314 shares, and cut its stake in Canadian Pac Ry Ltd Com (NYSE:CP).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Teacher Retirement Of Texas holds 1.1% or 1.23 million shares. Montag And Caldwell Limited Liability Company reported 5,025 shares stake. Reilly Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.41% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Nippon Life Investors Americas Inc holds 1.11% or 133,440 shares in its portfolio. Wolverine Asset Limited Com reported 1,242 shares. House Ltd Co has invested 0.5% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Narwhal Management has invested 1.74% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Gilman Hill Asset Ltd Llc owns 0.33% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 9,144 shares. Federated Investors Pa has 1.35% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Ls Inv Advsr Ltd Liability has invested 0.78% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D accumulated 2.16M shares. Waddell Reed Incorporated reported 1.67 million shares. Boys Arnold And Co holds 70,243 shares. Personal Capital Advisors Corp has invested 0.54% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Triangle Securities Wealth Mngmt reported 1.61% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG).

Since January 28, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 17 selling transactions for $263.49 million activity. The insider Coombe Gary A sold $870,676. $2.97 million worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) was sold by Taylor David S. Skoufalos Ioannis sold $2.86M worth of stock. Another trade for 1,026 shares valued at $99,936 was made by Sheppard Valarie L on Tuesday, February 5. Another trade for 9,910 shares valued at $969,143 was sold by Jejurikar Shailesh. The insider Posada Juan Fernando sold $294,750.

Analysts await Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. (NYSE:OZM) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.22 EPS, up 120.00% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.1 per share. OZM’s profit will be $10.96M for 27.44 P/E if the $0.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.55 actual EPS reported by Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -60.00% negative EPS growth.

Since January 22, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $21,355 activity.