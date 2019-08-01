Shareholder Equitec Specialists Upped Rexnord New (Put) (RXN) Holding; As Amazon Com (AMZN) Market Valuation Declined, Bristol John W & Company Decreased Position

Bristol John W & Company Inc decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 1.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bristol John W & Company Inc sold 937 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 74,791 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $133.18 million, down from 75,728 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bristol John W & Company Inc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $916.93 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.70% or $13.1 during the last trading session, reaching $1853.68. About 4.08 million shares traded or 6.01% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 17/05/2018 – Walmart, Big Retail Chains Ride U.S. Economy as They Battle Amazon; 28/03/2018 – FB, AMZN: Trump hates Amazon, not Facebook; 30/04/2018 – Fitch: Amazon’s ‘A+’/Stable Long-Term IDR Reflects Leading Positions in Global E-Commerce and Cloud Computing Services; 14/05/2018 – David S. Joachim: SCOOP: Amazon tests new ad tool that competes with Google, Criteo; 08/03/2018 – Amazon’s entry into health care may have just narrowed with the Cigna-Express Scripts deal; 07/05/2018 – MICROSOFT SHOWS AMAZON ALEXA OPENING MICROSOFT CORTANA; 25/05/2018 – @jimcramer is not a fan of Amazon’s Alexa potentially spying on users; 27/03/2018 – SBA, Amazon Team Up to Host ‘Tech Transforming Idaho Small Business’ E-Commerce Training April 4; 15/03/2018 – Japan Antitrust Watchdog Probes Amazon–Again; 12/04/2018 – AMAZON-RING CLOSE ACQUISITION

Equitec Specialists Llc increased its stake in Rexnord Corp New (Put) (RXN) by 726.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Equitec Specialists Llc bought 129,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.77% . The institutional investor held 147,100 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.70 million, up from 17,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Equitec Specialists Llc who had been investing in Rexnord Corp New (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.03 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.86% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $28.75. About 935,711 shares traded or 59.67% up from the average. Rexnord Corporation (NYSE:RXN) has declined 1.94% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.94% the S&P500. Some Historical RXN News: 21/05/2018 – Rexnord Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 30; 24/05/2018 – Rexnord working with Baird on VAG water divest, sources [17:26 BST24 May 2018] [Proprietary] []; 14/05/2018 – REXNORD CORP – EXPECT FISCAL 2019 ADJUSTED EBITDA TO BE IN A RANGE OF $420 MLN TO $440 MLN; 14/05/2018 – Rexnord Sees FY Net $129M-Net $143M; 14/05/2018 – Rexnord 4Q Loss $62M; 14/05/2018 – REXNORD CORP QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.65; 17/05/2018 – Rexnord Company Marketing Scheduled By Janney for May. 24; 14/05/2018 – Rexnord Sees FY Adjusted EBITDA $420M-$440M; 14/05/2018 – REXNORD 4Q ADJ EPS 42C, EST. 39C; 14/05/2018 – REXNORD PLANS TO DIVEST VAG

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $6.27 earnings per share, up 9.04% or $0.52 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $3.10B for 73.91 P/E if the $6.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual earnings per share reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.11% EPS growth.

Bristol John W & Company Inc, which manages about $6.27B and $3.64 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (NYSE:BDX) by 43,828 shares to 325,903 shares, valued at $81.39 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 2,101 shares in the quarter, for a total of 449,825 shares, and has risen its stake in Royal Dutch Shell Plc.

