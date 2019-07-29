Shareholder Engineers Gate Manager LP Lifted Weight Watchers Intl New (WTW) Holding; Villere St Denis J & Co Position in Roper Technologies (ROP) Raised by $1.43 Million as Stock Price Rose

Villere St Denis J & Co Llc increased its stake in Roper Technologies Inc (ROP) by 1.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Villere St Denis J & Co Llc bought 4,180 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.42% with the market. The institutional investor held 227,175 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $77.69M, up from 222,995 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Villere St Denis J & Co Llc who had been investing in Roper Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.03 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.29% or $4.79 during the last trading session, reaching $366.2. About 564,363 shares traded or 25.69% up from the average. Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) has risen 27.03% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.60% the S&P500. Some Historical ROP News: 21/03/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within Roper Technologies, Basic Energy Services, Laboratory Corporation of America, Brown For; 21/05/2018 – Roper Technologies Expects PowerPlan Acquisition to Close in 2Q, Subject to Regulatory Approva; 06/04/2018 – Shellye L. Archambeau Joins Roper Technologies Bd of Directors; 21/05/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES TO BUY POWERPLAN IN DEAL VALUED ~$1.1B; 20/04/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES INC ROP.N SEES FY ADJUSTED SHR $11.08 TO $11.32; 21/05/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES INC – ANTICIPATES FUNDING TRANSACTION USING ITS REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY AND CASH ON HAND; 21/05/2018 – Roper Technologies to Fund PowerPlan Acquisition Using Revolving Credit Facility and Cash on Hand; 21/05/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES INC – DEAL FOR AN ALL-CASH TRANSACTION VALUED AT $1.1 BLN; 20/04/2018 – Roper Technologies Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $11.08-Adj EPS $11.32; 20/04/2018 – Roper Technologies 1Q Adj EPS $2.61

Engineers Gate Manager Lp increased its stake in Weight Watchers Intl Inc New (WTW) by 1132.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Engineers Gate Manager Lp bought 270,189 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 294,047 shares of the other consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.93M, up from 23,858 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Engineers Gate Manager Lp who had been investing in Weight Watchers Intl Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. It closed at $19.07 lastly. It is up 0.00% since July 29, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500. Some Historical WTW News: 12/04/2018 – RealSelf Appoints First Chief Marketing Officer; 08/03/2018 – Weight Watchers is about to launch a line of quick prep meal kits at grocery stores; 03/05/2018 – Weight Watchers 1Q Net $39.1M; 08/05/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Weight Watchers Cfr To Ba3, Sr Sec To Ba2 And Sr Unsec To B2; Outlook Is Stable; 16/05/2018 – Weight Watchers Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – Moody’s Revises Weight Watchers Outlook to Stable From Positive/; 08/05/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES WEIGHT WATCHERS CFR TO Ba3, OUTLOOK STABLE; 05/04/2018 – WEIGHT WATCHERS INTERNATIONAL SAYS CEO MINDY GROSSMAN’S FY 2017 TOTAL COMPENSATION WAS $33.4 MLN – SEC FILING; 05/04/2018 – Weight Watchers CEO Grossman Received Hiring Award Including Options and RSUs; 14/05/2018 – Old Mutual Global Investors (Uk) Buys 2% of Weight Watchers

Since March 1, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $260,446 activity.

Engineers Gate Manager Lp, which manages about $645.79M and $1.65B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Avalara Inc by 47,790 shares to 5,263 shares, valued at $294,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Quanta Svcs Inc (NYSE:PWR) by 16,530 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 52,783 shares, and cut its stake in Wabtec Corp (NYSE:WAB).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.36, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 79 investors sold WTW shares while 41 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 54.86 million shares or 3.39% less from 56.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Empyrean Capital Ptnrs Lp holds 0.23% or 250,000 shares in its portfolio. Metropolitan Life Ny reported 27,915 shares. Aperio Gru Ltd Liability, a California-based fund reported 13,710 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & owns 0% invested in Weight Watchers International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTW) for 29,582 shares. Ameriprise Fincl invested in 229,132 shares or 0% of the stock. Susquehanna Intll Gru Llp holds 0.01% in Weight Watchers International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTW) or 978,613 shares. Northern Tru holds 0% in Weight Watchers International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTW) or 610,279 shares. Vanguard Grp has invested 0% in Weight Watchers International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTW). 3,800 were accumulated by State Teachers Retirement Systems. Tower Cap Limited Com (Trc) owns 101 shares. Contrarius Mgmt Ltd reported 752,944 shares. State Street Corp has 1.23 million shares. Federated Incorporated Pa stated it has 549,447 shares. Meeder Asset holds 586 shares or 0% of its portfolio. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Weight Watchers International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTW).

Villere St Denis J & Co Llc, which manages about $3.49B and $1.53 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in 2U Inc (NASDAQ:TWOU) by 16,559 shares to 752,130 shares, valued at $53.29M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 184,989 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 506,702 shares, and cut its stake in 3 (NYSE:DDD).

Since February 5, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 2 insider sales for $4.03 million activity. The insider WALLMAN RICHARD F bought 500 shares worth $163,483. Conley Jason had sold 5,000 shares worth $1.54M.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 45 investors sold ROP shares while 217 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 205 raised stakes. 95.10 million shares or 0.91% less from 95.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stephens Mgmt Grp Ltd stated it has 12,966 shares. Loomis Sayles Lp reported 526,465 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Riverhead Ltd Liability Com invested in 3,678 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Century Companies Incorporated owns 1.28 million shares for 0.44% of their portfolio. Bbva Compass Bank Inc stated it has 0.04% in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Neuberger Berman Group Limited Com reported 442,240 shares or 0.19% of all its holdings. Mckinley Carter Wealth reported 9,125 shares. Moreover, Bristol John W Inc New York has 2.51% invested in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) for 267,593 shares. Thematic Prtn Limited Liability Company reported 1.22% of its portfolio in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). 1,700 are owned by Cumberland Prns Ltd. Sg Americas Secs Lc invested in 0.03% or 10,616 shares. 117,874 are owned by Provident Investment Management. Telemus Cap Ltd Llc invested in 9,985 shares. Fred Alger stated it has 0.13% in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP).