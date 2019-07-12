Shareholder Engaged Capital Lifted Hain Celestial Group (HAIN) Holding; Agf Investments America Has Raised Holding in Honeywell International (HON) as Valuation Rose

Engaged Capital Llc increased its stake in Hain Celestial Group Inc (HAIN) by 43.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Engaged Capital Llc bought 5.10 million shares as the company’s stock rose 37.61% with the market. The hedge fund held 16.86 million shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $389.83M, up from 11.76M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Engaged Capital Llc who had been investing in Hain Celestial Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.13B market cap company. The stock increased 1.81% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $21.39. About 808,421 shares traded. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) has declined 9.63% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.06% the S&P500. Some Historical HAIN News: 01/05/2018 – Main Street: Hain Celestial’s Founder Weighs Sale; 08/05/2018 – HAIN CELESTIAL GROUP INC – EXPECTS TO COMPLETE DIVESTITURE OF HAIN PURE PROTEIN DURING FIRST HALF OF FISCAL 2019; 21/04/2018 – DJ Hain Celestial Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HAIN)

Agf Investments America Inc increased its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (HON) by 4.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Agf Investments America Inc bought 1,984 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.82% with the market. The institutional investor held 43,686 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.94 million, up from 41,702 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Agf Investments America Inc who had been investing in Honeywell International Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $128.97 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.49% or $2.6 during the last trading session, reaching $177.14. About 2.05 million shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 20.10% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.67% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 16/05/2018 – Honeywell Hosts Safety And Productivity Solutions Investor Showcase; Highlights Innovative Technologies That Are Driving Organi; 01/05/2018 – Honeywell Intl: Lewis to Serve in Interim Role as VP, Corporate Finance, Until Aug. 3; 27/04/2018 – HONEYWELL ENTERS $1.5B 364-DAY CREDIT AGREEMENT; 27/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – ENTERED INTO A $1.5 BILLION 364-DAY CREDIT AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – QTRLY AEROSPACE SEGMENT SALES $3,977 MLN VS $3,546 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 14/05/2018 – HONEYWELL AUTOMATION INDIA LTD HONE.NS – MARCH QTR REVENUE FROM OPS 6.40 BLN RUPEES VS 6.01 BLN RUPEES YR AGO; 13/03/2018 – Honeywell Spectra Shield® Material Helps Reduce Weight Of Ballistic Handheld Shields By As Much As 20 Percent; 20/04/2018 – Honeywell International Inc.: 1st Quarter Results; 08/03/2018 – Comair Selects Honeywell Intl Inc. Cockpit Technologies for South Africa’s First Boeing 737 MAX Fleet; 25/04/2018 – Honeywell lnaugurates Its First Asian Industrial Cyber Security Center In Singapore

Since February 28, 2019, it had 5 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $212.44 million activity. On Monday, May 13 the insider Engaged Capital Co-Invest VI-D – L.P. bought $49.19M.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 42 investors sold HAIN shares while 69 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 80 raised stakes. 102.93 million shares or 6.93% more from 96.26 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Vanguard holds 0.01% or 8.35M shares. 13,221 are held by Gotham Asset Management Limited Liability Corp. First Foundation has invested 0.02% in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN). Philadelphia Trust invested in 0.36% or 177,300 shares. Goldman Sachs Gp stated it has 2.26 million shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Pub Employees Retirement System Of Ohio invested in 0% or 30,394 shares. Supplemental Annuity Collective Tru Of Nj reported 51,000 shares. Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky holds 16,720 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Comerica National Bank & Trust stated it has 57,607 shares. Brown Advisory Inc stated it has 0.09% in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN). Carroll Financial reported 1,184 shares. Ingalls And Snyder Ltd Limited Liability Company has 25,965 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. American Century Companies has 1.21M shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department invested in 0.01% or 49,827 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System owns 24,000 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold HON shares while 507 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 420 raised stakes. 508.74 million shares or 4.19% less from 530.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Raymond James & has invested 0.26% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Markston Ltd Company reported 57,139 shares. 9.76 million are held by Ameriprise Fincl Inc. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Company reported 71,475 shares. Live Your Vision Limited Liability Co owns 1,000 shares. Yorktown & Research Co owns 8,000 shares for 0.41% of their portfolio. Evercore Wealth Limited Company owns 0.1% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 20,233 shares. Pictet & Cie (Europe) Sa stated it has 71,607 shares or 1.94% of all its holdings. Woodstock has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Benjamin F Edwards reported 0.11% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). 61,493 are owned by National Bank Of Hawaii. Grandfield & Dodd holds 0.15% or 9,051 shares. Alley Communication Ltd Llc has invested 0.84% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). North Star Invest stated it has 0.13% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Moreover, Tradition Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.17% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 3,934 shares.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 insider sales for $783,951 activity. Shares for $154,143 were sold by Paz George on Wednesday, February 6.