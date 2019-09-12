Shareholder Energy Opportunities Capital Management Has Lifted Forum Energy Technolog Com (FET) Position; As Sysco (SYY) Market Value Declined, Scott & Selber Increased by $1.23 Million Its Position

Scott & Selber Inc increased its stake in Sysco Corporation (SYY) by 120.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scott & Selber Inc bought 17,505 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.00% . The institutional investor held 32,077 shares of the food distributors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.27 million, up from 14,572 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scott & Selber Inc who had been investing in Sysco Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.06 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.87% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $77.74. About 1.07M shares traded. Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) has risen 2.85% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.85% the S&P500. Some Historical SYY News: 21/05/2018 – FreshPoint Central Florida to Host Groundbreaking Ceremony for the Expansion of Its Orlando Facility; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits Position in Sysco; 22/03/2018 – Sysco Corporation Announces Early Tender Results and Upsizing of Its Pending Cash Tender Offer to Purchase Certain Outstanding; 29/05/2018 – Sysco at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference Tomorrow; 12/04/2018 – Sysco Announces Election of New Director; 13/04/2018 – SYSCO INDUSTRIES LTD SYSC.BO SAYS STATE BANK OF INDIA HAS RECLASSIFIED CO’S CREDIT ACCOUNTS AS NPA; 07/05/2018 – SYSCO CORP – QTRLY SALES INCREASED 6.1% TO $14.3 BLN; 06/04/2018 – SYSCO INDUSTRIES LTD SYSC.BO – NO LOSS OR INJURY TO HUMAN LIFE DUE TO FIRE; 16/05/2018 – Sysco “Delivering in a Big Way” Upon Return to the National Restaurant Association Show 2018; 07/05/2018 – SYSCO CORP – QTRLY SHR $0.63

Energy Opportunities Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Forum Energy Technolog Com (FET) by 107.83% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Energy Opportunities Capital Management Llc bought 101,765 shares as the company’s stock declined 54.67% . The institutional investor held 196,139 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $671,000, up from 94,374 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Energy Opportunities Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Forum Energy Technolog Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $200.88M market cap company. The stock decreased 4.71% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $1.82. About 585,443 shares traded. Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FET) has declined 78.26% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 78.26% the S&P500. Some Historical FET News: 30/04/2018 – FORUM ENERGY 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 7C, EST. LOSS/SHR 5C; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Energy Service Adds Forum Energy; 14/05/2018 – Bulldog Adds MTech Acquisition Corp., Exits Forum Energy: 13F; 07/03/2018 S&P REVISES FORUM ENERGY TECHNOLOGIES, INC. OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM ‘NEGATIVE’; RATING ‘B’; 20/04/2018 – Jennison Associates LLC Exits Position in Forum Energy; 15/05/2018 – Millennium Management Buys New 2.3% Position in Forum Energy; 30/04/2018 – FORUM ENERGY 1Q REV. $250.0M, EST. $245.7M; 19/04/2018 – DJ Forum Energy Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FET); 11/05/2018 – Loomis Sayles & Company LP Exits Position in Forum Energy; 20/03/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Administration of Vaginal and Rectal Progesterone During FET Cycles

Investors sentiment increased to 1.57 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.08, from 1.49 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 17 investors sold FET shares while 27 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 41 raised stakes. 83.89 million shares or 6.09% less from 89.33 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Assetmark Incorporated accumulated 0% or 1,090 shares. Blackrock Inc, a New York-based fund reported 5.78 million shares. Geode Capital Management Limited accumulated 1.08M shares. Royal National Bank & Trust Of Canada invested in 1,292 shares or 0% of the stock. Tower Rech Cap Lc (Trc) holds 500 shares. 370,005 were reported by Bank Of America De. Scf Prtnrs Inc reported 15.33% of its portfolio in Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FET). Glenmede Na reported 0% of its portfolio in Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FET). The Switzerland-based Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0% in Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FET). Tinicum, New York-based fund reported 2.67 million shares. Walleye Trading Ltd Liability Co stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FET). Thrivent For Lutherans reported 283,612 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Corp has 0.01% invested in Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FET). 162,254 are owned by Morgan Stanley. Contrarius Limited reported 479,091 shares.

Since September 3, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $41,500 activity.

More notable recent Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FET) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “5 Sizzling New Stocks Trading Under $10 With Gigantic Upside Potential – 24/7 Wall St.” on April 20, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Forum Energy Technologies Inc (FET) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 29, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Energy co. inks 100K SF renewal in hot NW Houston submarket – Houston Business Journal” on March 22, 2019. More interesting news about Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FET) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Forum Energy Technologies Stands Guard Over The Market Turns – Seeking Alpha” published on February 14, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Americas Silver and Ossen Innovation among Energy/Materials gainers; Tellurian and Unit among losers – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 23, 2019.