Shareholder Energy Opportunities Capital Management Boosted Halliburton Co (HAL) Position; Allen Investment Management Raised Its Holding in General Dynamics (GD) by $5.55 Million as Market Value Rose

Allen Investment Management Llc increased its stake in General Dynamics Corp (GD) by 656.61% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Allen Investment Management Llc bought 30,657 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.41% . The hedge fund held 35,326 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.42 million, up from 4,669 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Allen Investment Management Llc who had been investing in General Dynamics Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $54.57 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.25% or $2.39 during the last trading session, reaching $188.92. About 788,081 shares traded. General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) has declined 5.26% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.26% the S&P500. Some Historical GD News: 09/04/2018 – BAE Systems Wins Additional Mk110 Naval Guns Contract for U.S. Navy LCS; 20/03/2018 – General Dynamics and CSRA Amend Definitive Merger Agreement to Increase Offer Price to $41.25 Per Share; 21/03/2018 – LOCKHEED, GENERAL DYNAMICS ALSO AT SAUDI PRINCE’S U.S. MEETING; 25/04/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS CORP SAYS CSRA ACQUISITION WILL BE SLIGHTLY ACCRETIVE TO GAAP EPS IN THIRD QUARTER; 01/05/2018 – NBC Connecticut: BREAKING: Governor announces partnership that will grow workforce at General Dynamics Electric Boat by nearly; 25/04/2018 – General Dynamics Drops Most Since 2015 on Weak Aerospace Sales; 20/03/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS ENTERED $7.5B REVOLVER WITH JPM MARCH 16; 24/04/2018 – GULFSTREAM AEROSPACE CORP SAYS ANNOUNCED PLANS TO BUILD A NEW SERVICE CENTER AT SAVANNAH/HILTON HEAD INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT; 03/04/2018 – General Dynamics Awarded $126 Million for Continued Columbia-Class Submarine Development; 08/03/2018 – At the top of the list are the female CEOs of Lockheed Martin and General Dynamics

Energy Opportunities Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Halliburton Co (HAL) by 17.86% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Energy Opportunities Capital Management Llc bought 16,354 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.64% . The institutional investor held 107,931 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.45M, up from 91,577 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Energy Opportunities Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Halliburton Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.18B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.33% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $20.75. About 10.06 million shares traded. Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) has declined 45.61% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.61% the S&P500. Some Historical HAL News: 23/04/2018 – HALLIBURTON SAYS OILFIELD LABOR MARKET IS TIGHT; 23/04/2018 – Halliburton revises 2018 capex budget up slightly; 23/04/2018 – Caracas crisis prompts Halliburton write-off; 20/03/2018 – S&P REVISES HALLIBURTON CO. TO RATING ‘A-‘ FROM ‘BBB+’; OUTLOOK ‘STABLE’; 23/04/2018 – HALLIBURTON SEES FRACK MARKET STAYING UNDERSUPPLIED IN 2018; 04/04/2018 – HAL, SLB: At press conference unveiling new oil and gas discovery in #Bahrain. 1bilion barrel discovery. Light oil and gas discovered; 29/03/2018 – MFS Research Fund Adds TD Ameritrade, Exits Halliburton; 23/04/2018 – HALLIBURTON SAYS PRESSURE IN THE INTERNATIONAL MARKET TO LEAD TO SIMILAR 2Q DRILLING AND EVALUATIONS MARGINS AND REVENUES; 23/04/2018 – Halliburton 1Q North American Rev $3.52B; 23/04/2018 – Halliburton Wrote Down All of Remaining Investment in Venezuela During 1Q

Allen Investment Management Llc, which manages about $2.32B and $3.50B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Activision Blizzard Inc (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 13,829 shares to 403,227 shares, valued at $19.03M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Transdigm Group Inc (NYSE:TDG) by 2,116 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 355,685 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VTI).

