Shareholder Ems Capital LP Upped Amazon Com (AMZN) Stake; Mizuho Bank LTD Has Lifted Cme Group (CME) Position by $14.76 Million

Mizuho Bank Ltd increased its stake in Cme Group Inc (CME) by 900% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mizuho Bank Ltd bought 922,660 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.91% . The institutional investor held 1.03M shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.87 million, up from 102,518 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mizuho Bank Ltd who had been investing in Cme Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $76.01B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.61% or $3.47 during the last trading session, reaching $212.25. About 889,152 shares traded. CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) has risen 21.77% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.77% the S&P500. Some Historical CME News: 18/05/2018 – NEX Group: 99.98% of Proxy Votes Were in Favor of CME Takeover; 07/05/2018 – LIVESTOCK-CME live cattle slide; funds roll June positions; 10/05/2018 – LIVESTOCK-Short-covering boosts CME live cattle futures; 16/05/2018 – CME FEEDER CATTLE DEFERRED CONTRACTS 0#FC: FALL OVER 1 PCT ON SELL STOPS, MORE LIVE CATTLE FUTURES LOSSES -TRADE; 30/03/2018 – Fitch Places NEX Group’s ‘BBB’/’F3′ Ratings on Positive Watch on Planned Acquisition by CME; 04/05/2018 – CME Group considers raising corn, soybean storage rates; 30/03/2018 – Fintech `alley cat’ Michael Spencer gets the cream with CME deal; 30/03/2018 – S&PGR Affirms CME Group Inc. ‘AA-/A-1+’ Rtgs; Otlk Still Stble; 07/03/2018 – CME LEAN HOG FUTURES 0#LH: DROP MORE THAN 1 PERCENT PRESSURED BY FUND SALES, LATE TUESDAY’S LOWER WHOLESALE PORK PRICES -TRADE; 22/03/2018 – CME LIVE CATTLE DEFERRED CONTRACTS 0#LC: CLIMB OVER 1 PERCENT SUPPORTED BY SHORT-COVERING, BARGAIN BUYING -TRADE

Ems Capital Lp increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 0.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ems Capital Lp bought 210 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The hedge fund held 48,610 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $86.56 million, up from 48,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ems Capital Lp who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $882.92 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.25% or $22.66 during the last trading session, reaching $1784.92. About 2.91M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 19/04/2018 – Jeff Bezos finds a masterful leadership lesson in a story about doing a handstand; 24/04/2018 – Pom Klementieff Receives An IMDb STARmeter Award on the Set of “The IMDb Show”; 29/03/2018 – AMAZON PRIVATE BRANDS WILL EXPAND INTO PET ACCESSORIES, DIAPERS; 15/03/2018 – Japan Fair Trade Commission Visits Amazon’s Tokyo Office in Antimonopoly Act Investigation: Official; 04/04/2018 – Donald Trump’s war on Jeff Bezos is more than just bluster; 10/05/2018 – Cramer: Facebook, Amazon and Apple’s quarters kickstarted this market rally; 20/03/2018 – Chicory Announces Amazon Fresh and Instacart Partnership, Making Recipes Shoppable to Millions More American Households; 16/05/2018 – Birmingham BJ: EXCLUSIVE: Amazon considering Bessemer for massive project; 13/03/2018 – Amazon recalls power banks due to fire, chemical burn hazards; 19/03/2018 – Nick Turner: Amazon has considered buying some of the soon-to-be-vacant Toys “R” Us locations, sources say…

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP has invested 4.57% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). 135 are owned by Graybill Bartz And Assoc Limited. Abner Herrman Brock Limited Liability has 0.64% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Dynamic Advisor Solutions has invested 1% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Cibc Ww Mkts Inc owns 0.96% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 117,184 shares. Ipswich Inv holds 1.96% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 3,364 shares. First Quadrant LP Ca holds 1.74% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 12,768 shares. Oz Mgmt LP owns 2.02% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 188,522 shares. Pathstone Family Office Ltd Com holds 0.63% or 2,781 shares. Grassi Investment Mgmt holds 0.22% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 824 shares. Cutter Communications Brokerage has 0.63% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Parsec Mgmt has 1,598 shares for 0.18% of their portfolio. Glaxis Capital Mgmt owns 5.46% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 1,032 shares. Hemenway Tru Limited Liability Corporation invested 1.42% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Wilbanks Smith And Thomas Asset Management Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.36% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.19, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 53 investors sold CME shares while 265 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 282.94 million shares or 5.14% less from 298.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stillwater Mngmt Ltd Liability, Minnesota-based fund reported 1,486 shares. Yhb Investment Advsr accumulated 0.79% or 30,827 shares. Mariner reported 7,325 shares stake. Tocqueville Asset Mngmt Lp accumulated 33,182 shares. Pittenger And Anderson Incorporated invested 0.79% of its portfolio in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Fulton Breakefield Broenniman Limited Liability Co holds 1.47% or 54,937 shares. Massmutual Tru Fsb Adv accumulated 0% or 22,197 shares. Roosevelt Invest Grp owns 116,407 shares for 2.39% of their portfolio. The New York-based Rafferty Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.19% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Eqis Management stated it has 1,832 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Ims Capital, Oregon-based fund reported 8,114 shares. Fred Alger Management Inc, a New York-based fund reported 92,393 shares. Inspirion Wealth Lc accumulated 0.15% or 2,125 shares. Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Com has invested 0% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Investec Asset Mngmt North America holds 0.07% of its portfolio in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) for 4,650 shares.