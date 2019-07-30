Shareholder Emory University Has Raised Retrophin (RTRX) Position; As Kayne Andersn Mlp Mids Invt (KYN) Share Value Rose, Twele Capital Management Cut Its Holding by $3.86 Million

Emory University increased its stake in Retrophin Inc (RTRX) by 19.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Emory University bought 17,687 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.39% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 110,627 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.50 million, up from 92,940 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Emory University who had been investing in Retrophin Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $836.66M market cap company. The stock increased 1.25% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $20.19. About 163,970 shares traded. Retrophin, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTRX) has declined 30.48% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.91% the S&P500. Some Historical RTRX News: 06/03/2018 – Martin Shkreli launched ‘unmonitored’ trial in Cyprus for Retrophin drug without FDA oversight; 09/03/2018 – FORMER DRUG COMPANY EXECUTIVE MARTIN SHKRELI SENTENCED TO 84 MONTHS FOR DEFRAUDING INVESTORS -NEW YORK COURT PROCEEDING; 01/05/2018 – RETROPHIN CITES SPARSENTAN IN IGA NEPHROPATHY; 03/04/2018 – RETROPHIN BEGINS PHASE 3 CLINICAL TRIAL OF SPARSENTAN FOR; 10/05/2018 – Franklin Advisers Inc. Exits Position in Retrophin; 01/05/2018 – Retrophin 1Q Loss/Shr 46c; 09/03/2018 – ‘Pharma Bro’ Shkreli sentenced to 7 years for defrauding investors

Twele Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Kayne Andersn Mlp Mids Invt (KYN) by 91.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Twele Capital Management Inc sold 241,420 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 22,341 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $358,000, down from 263,761 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Twele Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Kayne Andersn Mlp Mids Invt for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.92B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.72% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $15.16. About 348,641 shares traded. Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN) has declined 16.07% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.50% the S&P500.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 7 insider sales for $301,551 activity. ROTE WILLIAM E. sold 1,985 shares worth $42,558. ASELAGE STEVE also sold $45,667 worth of Retrophin, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTRX) shares. Clague Laura also sold $43,587 worth of Retrophin, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTRX) on Monday, February 11.

Emory University, which manages about $142.28M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Seattle Genetics Inc (NASDAQ:SGEN) by 8,171 shares to 33,368 shares, valued at $2.44 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc by 30,149 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 118,959 shares, and cut its stake in Ascendis Pharma A S.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.63 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.41, from 1.22 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 7 investors sold RTRX shares while 31 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 44 raised stakes. 41.18 million shares or 0.19% more from 41.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wells Fargo & Mn holds 0% in Retrophin, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTRX) or 68,348 shares. Proshare Advsr Lc owns 18,556 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Fosun Int holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Retrophin, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTRX) for 56,837 shares. Barclays Public Limited Com reported 19,776 shares. Voya Inv Management Ltd Com holds 17,116 shares. Fisher Asset Limited Com reported 49,960 shares stake. Jefferies Grp Inc Incorporated accumulated 19,214 shares. Ghost Tree Ltd holds 3.07% in Retrophin, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTRX) or 500,000 shares. Prudential Financial holds 0.01% or 252,089 shares in its portfolio. Comml Bank Of Mellon Corporation stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Retrophin, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTRX). Qs Ltd Liability Company invested 0% of its portfolio in Retrophin, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTRX). Aqr Cap Mgmt Lc holds 0% of its portfolio in Retrophin, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTRX) for 33,140 shares. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0% or 55,520 shares in its portfolio. Numerixs Inv Techs Incorporated reported 3,400 shares. Moreover, Invesco Limited has 0.01% invested in Retrophin, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTRX) for 1.07M shares.

Since May 22, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.02 million activity. THACKER WILLIAM L also bought $80,515 worth of Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN) on Thursday, June 20.

Twele Capital Management Inc, which manages about $406.72 million and $455.90 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (HYG) by 6,728 shares to 191,760 shares, valued at $16.58 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IJR) by 4,405 shares in the quarter, for a total of 261,770 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VOO).

