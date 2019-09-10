Shareholder Eminence Capital LP Has Increased Lennar (LEN) Holding; Apis Capital Advisors Position in Cymabay Therapeutics (CBAY) Decreased as Market Valuation Declined

Apis Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Cymabay Therapeutics Inc (CBAY) by 31.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Apis Capital Advisors Llc sold 50,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 49.67% . The institutional investor held 110,000 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.46M, down from 160,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Apis Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Cymabay Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $434.10M market cap company. The stock increased 4.79% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $6.34. About 143,129 shares traded. CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) has declined 43.20% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.20% the S&P500. Some Historical CBAY News: 11/04/2018 – CYMABAY THERAPEUTICS INC – RESULTS FROM PHASE 2 OF SELADELPAR STUDY REAFFIRM PLANS FOR ADVANCING TO PHASE 3 IN SECOND HALF OF 2018; 08/05/2018 – CymaBay Therapeutics 1Q Loss/Shr 32c; 03/05/2018 – Cymabay Therapeutics Access Event Scheduled By LifeSci Advisors; 11/04/2018 – CYMABAY SAYS SELADELPAR SHOWED ANTI-CHOLESTATIC THRU 26 WEEKS; 08/05/2018 – CymaBay Therapeutics Announces the Initiation of a Phase 2b Study of Seladelpar in Patients with Non-Alcoholic Steatohepatitis; 08/05/2018 – CYMABAY THERAPEUTICS – IT BEGAN SCREENING OF PATIENTS FOR PHASE 2B PROOF OF CONCEPT STUDY OF SELADELPAR FOR TREATMENT OF NON-ALCOHOLIC STEATOHEPATITIS; 19/03/2018 – Cymabay Therapeutics at Investor Day Hosted By H.C. Wainwright; 10/04/2018 – Cymabay Therapeutics at Deutsche Bank Conference May 8; 15/05/2018 – Deerfield Management Buys 2.1% Position in Cymabay Therapeutics; 12/04/2018 – Companies that Stand to Benefit from the Biotech Market Bottoming

Eminence Capital Lp increased its stake in Lennar Corp (LEN) by 46.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eminence Capital Lp bought 1.78 million shares as the company's stock declined 8.61% . The hedge fund held 5.57M shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $273.39 million, up from 3.79M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eminence Capital Lp who had been investing in Lennar Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.35B market cap company. The stock increased 1.09% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $53.01. About 1.06M shares traded. Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) has declined 8.31% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.31% the S&P500.

Analysts await CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $-0.37 earnings per share, down 8.82% or $0.03 from last year’s $-0.34 per share. After $-0.35 actual earnings per share reported by CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.71% negative EPS growth.

Eminence Capital Lp, which manages about $10.55B and $6.71 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange In (NYSE:ICE) by 1.72M shares to 2.96 million shares, valued at $225.32M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) by 755,248 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 879,987 shares, and cut its stake in Us Foods Hldg Corp.