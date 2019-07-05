Shareholder Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Boosted The Bancorp (TBBK) Stake; Walt Disney Co/The (DIS) Holder Cleararc Capital Upped Position

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its stake in The Bancorp Inc (TBBK) by 9.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought 82,771 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.78% with the market. The institutional investor held 919,723 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.43M, up from 836,952 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust who had been investing in The Bancorp Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $507.90M market cap company. The stock increased 1.28% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $9.06. About 23,511 shares traded. The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) has declined 11.32% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TBBK News: 26/04/2018 The Bancorp 1Q EPS 25c; 26/04/2018 – BANCORP INC – NET INTEREST INCOME INCREASED 21% TO $30.1 MLN FOR QUARTER ENDED MARCH 31, 2018; 16/05/2018 – BANCORP INC – CO REPORTS TERMINATION OF PREVIOUSLY-ANNOUNCED SALE OF A $36.9 MILLION NON-PERFORMING LOAN – SEC FILING; 08/05/2018 – The Bancorp Bank Provides SBA Financing for Tallahassee Assisted-Living Community; 14/05/2018 – U.S. says Centra Tech co-founders indicted for cryptocurrency fraud; 03/05/2018 – The Bancorp Names Jennifer Terry Chief Human Resources Officer

Cleararc Capital Inc increased its stake in Walt Disney Co/The (DIS) by 14.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cleararc Capital Inc bought 3,667 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 29,213 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.24M, up from 25,546 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cleararc Capital Inc who had been investing in Walt Disney Co/The for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $254.57B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $141.9. About 2.05 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 02/04/2018 – ESPN+ to Launch April 12, Bringing Sports Fans More Live Sports, Exclusive Originals and On-Demand Library – All for $4.99 Pe; 25/04/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO DIS.N : BMO RAISES TO MARKET PERFORM FROM UNDERPERFORM; 06/04/2018 – DISNEY’S NEWS PLEDGE SHOWS MANDATORY SKY BID NEEDED: POLYGON; 09/05/2018 – Disney, Comcast Prep for Fox Media M&A Battle (Video); 13/03/2018 – New York Post: Bus of high schoolers returning from Disney World crashes; 06/04/2018 – BTIG’s Greenfield Says Disney ‘Really Wants Sky’ (Video); 14/03/2018 – Disney Promotes 2 Executives in Possible CEO Bake-Off (Correct); 03/05/2018 – Star Wars’ Chewbacca Challenges Fans to ‘Roar For Change’; 03/04/2018 – Disney offers to buy Sky News to ease Murdoch fears; 02/04/2018 – Tokyo Disney conjures unmagical fixes for overcrowded parks

Cleararc Capital Inc, which manages about $7.05B and $371.93 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL) by 6,288 shares to 39,210 shares, valued at $2.11 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

