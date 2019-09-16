Shareholder Elm Ridge Management Has Lifted Lear (LEA) Position; University Of Notre Dame Du Lac Holding in Alexion Pharmaceuticals (ALXN) Has Trimmed as Share Price Declined

University Of Notre Dame Du Lac decreased its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc (ALXN) by 54.19% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. University Of Notre Dame Du Lac sold 33,336 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.54% . The institutional investor held 28,182 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.69M, down from 61,518 at the end of the previous reported quarter. University Of Notre Dame Du Lac who had been investing in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $24.08B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.79% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $107.4. About 1.89M shares traded. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) has declined 13.85% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.85% the S&P500. Some Historical ALXN News: 11/04/2018 – ALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS INC ALXN.O SAYS TOTAL EQUITY VALUE OF TRANSACTION AMOUNTS TO SEK 7,100 MLN, OR APPROXIMATELY $855 MLN; 11/04/2018 – Alexion Intends to Finance the Acquisition of Wilson Through Cash on Hand; 15/03/2018 – ALEXION’S ALXN1210 DIDN’T ACHIEVE SUPERIORITY; 26/04/2018 – ALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS INC SEES 2018 SOLIRIS REVENUES OF $3,380 MLN TO $3,420 MLN; 25/05/2018 – ALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS INC ALXN.O – ACQUISITION HAS ALSO BEEN APPROVED BY RELEVANT REGULATORY AUTHORITIES; 16/04/2018 – Apellis Pharmaceuticals Provides Update on Phase 1b Open Label Study of APL-2 in PNH Patients Not Previously Treated with Eculizumab; 11/04/2018 – Alexion Agrees to Acquire Wilson Therapeutics; 02/04/2018 – ABEONA THERAPEUTICS INC – THIEL MOST RECENTLY SERVED AS EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT AND CHIEF COMMERCIAL OFFICER OF ALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS, INC; 16/04/2018 – APELLIS – IN H2 2018, PLANS TO INITIATE A PHASE 3 TRIAL IN 70 PATIENTS WITH PNH VS TREATMENT WITH APL-2 MONOTHERAPY TO TREATMENT WITH ECULIZUMAB; 15/03/2018 – Alexion Pharmaceuticals: Regulatory Submissions Planned in the U.S., EU and Japan in the 2H of 2018

Elm Ridge Management Llc increased its stake in Lear Corp (LEA) by 22.47% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Elm Ridge Management Llc bought 4,418 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.06% . The hedge fund held 24,084 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.35M, up from 19,666 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Elm Ridge Management Llc who had been investing in Lear Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.71 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $126.34. About 555,235 shares traded. Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) has declined 28.60% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.60% the S&P500. Some Historical LEA News: 14/03/2018 Levi Strauss & Co. Licenses Additional Patents from RevoLaze LLC; 06/04/2018 – INTERNATIONAL AUTOMOTIVE – AS PART OF RECAPITALIZATION, IAC TO ISSUE $215 MLN SENIOR SECURED NOTES DUE APRIL 2023 TO FUNDS MANAGED BY GAMUT CAPITAL; 06/04/2018 – IAC GROUP RECEIVES STRATEGIC INVESTMENT FROM GAMUT CAPITAL MANAGEMENT; 04/04/2018 – WJRT-TV: Lear Corp. employees volunteer time at Catholic Charities of Flint; 24/05/2018 – U.S. auto import probe fans tariff fears, riles Asia, Europe carmakers; 06/04/2018 – INTERNATIONAL AUTOMOTIVE COMPONENTS – GAMUT WILL ALSO ACQUIRE A MINORITY EQUITY INTEREST IN IAC AND NOMINATE REPRESENTATIVES TO BOARD; 27/04/2018 – Lear Corporation Recognized by General Motors as “Supplier of the Year for Complete Seat”; 26/04/2018 – Lear Sees FY Core Operating Earnings $1.79B-$1.81; 22/03/2018 – LEAR CORP LEA.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TO EQUAL-WEIGHT FROM UNDERWEIGHT; 26/04/2018 – Lear 1Q EPS $5.16

Analysts await Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.24 earnings per share, up 20.43% or $0.38 from last year’s $1.86 per share. ALXN’s profit will be $502.27 million for 11.99 P/E if the $2.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.46 actual earnings per share reported by Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.94% negative EPS growth.

University Of Notre Dame Du Lac, which manages about $440.79M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fastenal Co (NASDAQ:FAST) by 137,421 shares to 269,384 shares, valued at $8.78M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ptc Inc (NASDAQ:PTC) by 9,044 shares in the quarter, for a total of 99,499 shares, and has risen its stake in Cornerstone Ondemand Inc (NASDAQ:CSOD).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.4 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 34 investors sold ALXN shares while 143 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 179 raised stakes. 203.05 million shares or 2.34% less from 207.90 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Metropolitan Life Insurance accumulated 41,784 shares. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Incorporated stated it has 1.02% of its portfolio in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN). 14.09M are held by Price T Rowe Associate Md. Moreover, Guardian Life Ins Of America has 0.01% invested in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN). Bartlett Co Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0% in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN). Advisor Prtnrs Llc accumulated 2,338 shares. Cornerstone Advsrs owns 209 shares. Charles Schwab Invest Incorporated, a California-based fund reported 1.25 million shares. Bp Public Limited Liability holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) for 22,000 shares. Covington invested 0% of its portfolio in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN). Van Eck Assocs holds 130,965 shares. Citigroup Inc stated it has 666,471 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN). Ironwood Financial Ltd Liability Corporation holds 9 shares. Los Angeles Mngmt & Equity invested in 27,941 shares.

