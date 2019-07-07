Shareholder Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors LTD Increased Pinnacle Finl Partners (PNFP) Holding; As Lilly Eli & Co (LLY) Market Valuation Declined, Shareholder Transamerica Financial Advisors Has Cut Holding by $547,875

Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd increased its stake in Pinnacle Finl Partners Inc (PNFP) by 11.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd bought 26,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.49% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 263,118 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.39M, up from 236,918 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd who had been investing in Pinnacle Finl Partners Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.45B market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $57.8. About 182,155 shares traded. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) has declined 14.91% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.34% the S&P500. Some Historical PNFP News: 15/05/2018 – Wellington Management Group Buys 2.3% of Pinnacle Financial; 21/04/2018 – DJ Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PNFP); 26/03/2018 Hartford MidCap Adds Pinnacle Financial; 25/04/2018 – Hartford MidCap Value Adds Pinnacle Financial; 16/04/2018 – Correct: Pinnacle Financial 1Q EPS $1.08, Not 7 Cents; 23/04/2018 – Pinnacle Financial Presenting at Wells Fargo Conference May 23; 16/04/2018 – PNFP 1Q EPS $1.13 EX. MERGER-RELATED CHARGES; 08/05/2018 – Marcus & Millichap, Inc. Announces Agreement To Acquire Pinnacle Financial Group; 21/05/2018 – Pinnacle Financial Partners Hires Top Tier Banking Leader as President of South Carolina Coastal Region; 16/04/2018 – Pinnacle Financial 1Q EPS 7c

Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Lilly Eli & Co (LLY) by 99.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc sold 4,383 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.37% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 8 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1,000, down from 4,391 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc who had been investing in Lilly Eli & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $109.53 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.40% or $1.6 during the last trading session, reaching $112.82. About 2.27M shares traded. Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) has risen 39.18% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 34.75% the S&P500. Some Historical LLY News: 13/03/2018 – FDA Grants Priority Review to Merck’s Supplemental Biologics License Application (SBLA) for KEYTRUDA(R) (pembrolizumab) for Treatment of Advanced Cervical Cancer; 18/05/2018 – U.S. FDA SAYS THERE WAS NO CHANGE IN THE ADVERSE EVENT PROFILE OF KEYTRUDA OR TECENTRIQ; 26/03/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB GETS POSITIVE CHMP OPINION ON OPDIVO; 02/05/2018 – $MRK BACEi verubecestat failed Ph3 #Alzheimer data in NEJM; 04/04/2018 – Eli Lilly, Sigilon Therapeutics in Collaboration to Develop Encapsulated Cell Therapies for Treatment of Type 1 Diabetes; 19/04/2018 – Indy Biz Journal: Next big test for biotech investors is FDA review on Lilly arthritis drug; 27/03/2018 – BMY: FDA ACCEPTS OPDIVO APPLICATION FOR FOR PRIORITY REVIEW; 14/03/2018 – VALEANT GETS HEALTH CANADA APPROVAL OF SILIQ PLAQUE PSORIASIS; 14/05/2018 – Eli Lilly: AurKa Shareholders Eligible to Receive Up to $465 Million in Milestone Payments; 29/05/2018 – REG-Oral semaglutide shows superior improvement in HbA1c vs empagliflozin in the PIONEER 2 trial

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.66 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.29, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 68 investors sold LLY shares while 525 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 260 raised stakes. 752.92 million shares or 10.33% less from 839.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Regions Financial has invested 1.01% in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Hartwell J M Ltd Partnership invested in 3,019 shares. Bluefin Trading Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.03% or 1,770 shares. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance invested in 13,167 shares. Logan Cap Management accumulated 0.22% or 27,564 shares. Cornerstone Advsr Inc invested in 1,107 shares. 9,864 were reported by Plancorp Lc. Wellington Shields Cap Mgmt Limited reported 0.24% of its portfolio in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Doheny Asset Management Ca invested in 2,850 shares. Rodgers Brothers holds 3.11% of its portfolio in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) for 84,291 shares. Captrust Advsrs reported 25,661 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mgmt Limited holds 64,795 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Greenleaf Tru owns 11,950 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Tokio Marine Asset Management holds 0.09% in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) or 3,545 shares. Dearborn Partners Limited Liability Com holds 3,782 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio.

Since January 15, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 9 selling transactions for $151.46 million activity. LILLY ENDOWMENT INC had sold 205,000 shares worth $25.11M. 426 shares valued at $50,281 were bought by Smiley Joshua L on Wednesday, June 5.

Analysts await Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $1.47 EPS, down 2.00% or $0.03 from last year’s $1.5 per share. LLY’s profit will be $1.43 billion for 19.19 P/E if the $1.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.33 actual EPS reported by Eli Lilly and Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.53% EPS growth.

