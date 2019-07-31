Shareholder Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors LTD Increased Enterprise Finl Svcs (EFSC) Stake; Parkwood Has Cut Alliance Data Systems (ADS) Holding as Shares Declined

Parkwood Llc decreased its stake in Alliance Data Systems Corp (ADS) by 29.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parkwood Llc sold 18,822 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.13% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 43,965 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.69M, down from 62,787 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parkwood Llc who had been investing in Alliance Data Systems Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.28B market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $158.09. About 77,854 shares traded. Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) has declined 30.55% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.98% the S&P500. Some Historical ADS News: 03/04/2018 – Andy Frawley Appointed to cogint Board of Directors; 25/05/2018 – Hartford Dividend & Growth HLS Adds Alliance Data, Cuts PNC; 15/05/2018 – Alliance Data Provides Card Services Performance Update for April 2018; 29/03/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA – FACEBOOK’S RECENTLY ANNOUNCED POLICY CHANGES ABOUT “DATA BROKERS” NOT EXPECTED TO HAVE MATERIAL IMPACT ON EPSILON, OR CO; 29/03/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA REAFFIRMING FINL GUIDANCE PREVIOUSLY PROVIDED; 31/05/2018 – Alliance Data at Field Trip Hosted By Stephens Inc. Today; 19/04/2018 – Alliance Data Systems Sees 2018 Rev $8.35B; 29/03/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA: FB’S POLICY CHANGES WON’T HAVE MATERIAL EFFECT; 13/03/2018 – Alliance Data Ranks Among BenchmarkPortal’s Top Contact Centers And Receives The “Center of Excellence” Certification For An In; 04/05/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA SYSTEMS CORP ADS.N : COMPASS POINT CUTS PRICET TARGET TO $215 FROM $240

Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd increased its stake in Enterprise Finl Svcs Corp (EFSC) by 10.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd bought 26,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.91% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 287,480 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.72 million, up from 261,280 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd who had been investing in Enterprise Finl Svcs Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.13B market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $42.17. About 19,386 shares traded. Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) has declined 21.69% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.12% the S&P500. Some Historical EFSC News: 23/04/2018 – Enterprise Fincl Services 1Q EPS 90c; 15/03/2018 – FERC Policy Revision to Have No Material Impact to Enterprise Fincl Results; 07/05/2018 – Enterprise Financial Presenting at Conference May 9; 25/04/2018 – ENTERPRISE FINANCIAL SERVICES CORP EFSC.O : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $56 FROM $55; 08/05/2018 – Enterprise Financial Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 22/03/2018 – Enterprise Financial Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 23/04/2018 – ENTERPRISE FINANCIAL SERVICES CORP QTRLY CORE SHR $0.84; 21/04/2018 – DJ Enterprise Financial Services Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EFSC); 24/05/2018 – Research Report Identifies Bryn Mawr Bank, Whitestone REIT, Surgery Partners, PennantPark Floating Rate Capital, Enterprise Fin; 22/03/2018 – SixThirty Welcomes New Partners

Parkwood Llc, which manages about $510.88M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 17,225 shares to 18,646 shares, valued at $4.97 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Servicenow Inc (NYSE:NOW) by 1,659 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4,059 shares, and has risen its stake in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM).

Analysts await Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $5.24 EPS, down 12.81% or $0.77 from last year’s $6.01 per share. ADS’s profit will be $274.48 million for 7.54 P/E if the $5.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.66 actual EPS reported by Alliance Data Systems Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 43.17% EPS growth.

