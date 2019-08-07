Shareholder Electron Capital Partners Has Lifted El Paso Elec Co (EE) Stake; As Alibaba Group Holding (BABA) Stock Declined, Shareholder Newport Asia Decreased Its Position

Electron Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in El Paso Elec Co (EE) by 47.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Electron Capital Partners Llc bought 310,159 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.21% . The hedge fund held 962,905 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $56.64M, up from 652,746 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Electron Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in El Paso Elec Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.70 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $66.53. About 63,739 shares traded. El Paso Electric Company (NYSE:EE) has risen 7.65% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.65% the S&P500. Some Historical EE News: 19/03/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Hospitality Properties Trust, Pioneer Energy Services, El Paso Electric, Avid Bi; 24/04/2018 – El Paso Electric Short-Interest Ratio Rises 54% to 8 Days; 12/04/2018 – DoJ TX Western: Doctor Del Area De El Paso Denunciado De Cargos Federales De Drogas; 11/04/2018 – DoJ TN Western: El Paso Area Doctor Indicted on Federal Drug Charges; 04/04/2018 – EPA: El Paso Electric Earns 2017 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year Honors; 03/05/2018 – EL PASO ELECTRIC CO QUARTERLY OPERATING REVENUES $175.7 MLN VS $171.3 MLN; 26/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms El Paso Electric At Baa1; Outlook Revised To Negative; 03/05/2018 – El Paso Electric 1Q Loss/Shr 17c; 30/05/2018 – EL PASO NATURAL GAS COMPANY SAYS RETURN TO SERVICE FOR LINE 2000 IS TENTATIVELY SET FOR GAS DAY JUNE 5; 03/05/2018 – EL PASO ELECTRIC’S BOARD WILL CONSIDER OFFERS: CEO

Newport Asia Llc decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Holding (BABA) by 5.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Newport Asia Llc sold 58,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 1.08 million shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $199.12M, down from 1.14M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Newport Asia Llc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Holding for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $430.06B market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $157.66. About 10.60M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 07/05/2018 – ALIBABA PICTURES GROUP-EXPECTS TO FUND BUSINESS INITIATIVES IN COMING YEAR WITH OWN INTERNAL FINANCIAL RE; 27/04/2018 – Michael Zeisser, Alibaba’s top dealmaker in Silicon Valley, quietly left the Chinese giant recently; 18/04/2018 – Oath Hires Former Alibaba Group Executive as President & COO; 04/05/2018 – ALIBABA – DURING MARCH 2018 QTR, ANT FINANCIAL CONTINUED TO AGGRESSIVELY INVEST IN THEIR BUSINESS; 28/05/2018 – Alibaba Group sells health assets to HK-listed affiliate for $1.4bn; 15/05/2018 – RONGYU GROUP, ALIBABA TO COOPERATE ON E-COMMERCE SERVICES; 10/04/2018 – Dubai’s Alibabacoin says Alibaba has no monopoly on ‘magic’ name; 20/04/2018 – ALIBABA HEALTH INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY- ALIBABA HEALTH (HK) ENTERS SECOND RENEWED AGENCY AGREEMENT, TERM STARTING FROM APRIL AND ENDING ON MARCH 2019; 02/05/2018 – Thai industry goes high-tech with Alibaba and Airbus set to move in; 03/04/2018 – ALIBABA TO BUY FULL OWNERSHIP OF CHINA DELIVERY PLATFORM ELE.ME

Electron Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $359.29M and $932.86 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Martin Marietta Matls Inc (NYSE:MLM) by 5,718 shares to 56,279 shares, valued at $11.32M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Enphase Energy Inc (NASDAQ:ENPH) by 272,076 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4.66 million shares, and cut its stake in Avangrid Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 1.28 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 13 investors sold EE shares while 54 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 37.19 million shares or 3.66% less from 38.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amer invested in 0.01% or 30,632 shares. Dupont Cap Mgmt owns 23,756 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Menta Cap Ltd Liability Com reported 7,519 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys has invested 0.04% in El Paso Electric Company (NYSE:EE). Bluemountain Capital Mgmt Lc reported 20,932 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement Systems owns 56,370 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Comerica Bank has 148,838 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Zeke Cap Advsr Llc reported 15,208 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Yorktown Management Rech holds 0.07% or 3,500 shares. Acadian Asset Ltd Co invested in 30,492 shares. Piedmont Advsrs Inc reported 10,251 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has invested 0.01% in El Paso Electric Company (NYSE:EE). Aqr Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability reported 0.01% in El Paso Electric Company (NYSE:EE). Employees Retirement Of Texas has 0.01% invested in El Paso Electric Company (NYSE:EE) for 12,000 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Federated Incorporated Pa has invested 0.03% in El Paso Electric Company (NYSE:EE).

Analysts await Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) to report earnings on August, 22. They expect $1.13 EPS, up 71.21% or $0.47 from last year’s $0.66 per share. BABA’s profit will be $3.08B for 34.88 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.88 actual EPS reported by Alibaba Group Holding Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 28.41% EPS growth.