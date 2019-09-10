Shareholder Eidelman Virant Capital Has Raised Red Lion Hotels (RLH) Holding; Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Raised Its Nextera Energy (NEE) Position by $860,587 as Stock Rose

Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Llc increased its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NEE) by 9.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Llc bought 4,459 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.19% . The institutional investor held 49,158 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.50M, up from 44,699 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Llc who had been investing in Nextera Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $104.00B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.80% or $1.77 during the last trading session, reaching $218.12. About 2.37 million shares traded or 27.60% up from the average. NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has risen 24.63% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.63% the S&P500. Some Historical NEE News: 24/04/2018 – NextEra Energy 1Q EPS $9.32; 21/05/2018 – NEE TO BUY GULF POWER, FLORIDA CITY GAS, OTHER ASSETS FROM SO; 02/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY PARTNERS – AN AFFILIATE OF CO TO CONTINUE TO OPERATE ALL FACILITIES INCLUDED IN DEAL UNDER A 10-YEAR SERVICES AGREEMENT WITH CPPIB; 21/05/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC – NEXTERA ENERGY IS EXPECTED TO RAISE 2020 AND 2021 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE EXPECTATIONS BY $0.15 & $0.20, RESPECTIVELY; 23/04/2018 – Wells Fargo, NextEra Energy Join to Boost Clean Energy in California, Indiana, Nebraska; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY SEES FY ADJ EPS $7.45 TO $7.95, EST. $7.73; 21/05/2018 – CORRECTED-NEXTERA ENERGY – DEAL VALUED AT ABOUT $6.475 BLN (CORRECTS; 02/04/2018 – Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Signs Agreement to Acquire Canadian Operating Wind and Solar Power Portfolio; 09/03/2018 – NextEra takes final bids for Ontario wind and solar portfolio; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy Raises 2021 View To Adj EPS $9.40-Adj EPS $9.95

Eidelman Virant Capital increased its stake in Red Lion Hotels Corp (RLH) by 7.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eidelman Virant Capital bought 55,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.05% . The institutional investor held 765,000 shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.18M, up from 710,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital who had been investing in Red Lion Hotels Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $146.43 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.69% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $5.83. About 148,408 shares traded or 7.62% up from the average. Red Lion Hotels Corporation (NYSE:RLH) has declined 44.57% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.57% the S&P500. Some Historical RLH News: 08/05/2018 – RED LION HOTELS CORP QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $33 MLN VS $36.6 MLN; 08/05/2018 – RLH Corp Appoints Nate Troup Chief Acctg Officer; 04/04/2018 – RLH IN PACT TO BUY KNIGHTS INN BRAND FOR $27M CASH; 22/05/2018 – Red Lion Hotels: Bloss and Moyle Will End Employment With Co Effective May 31; 07/05/2018 – RED LION HOTELS CORP – ON MAY 1, UNIT ENTERED INTO AMENDED, RESTATED PURCHASE DEAL WITH KNIGHTS FRANCHISE SYSTEMS, WYNDHAM HOTEL GROUP, AMONG OTHERS; 07/05/2018 – RED LION HOTELS CORP – CONSISTENT WITH ORIGINAL AGREEMENT, AGGREGATE PURCHASE PRICE REMAINS $27 MLN; 10/04/2018 – RLH Corporation Appoints Kristin Thielking to Lead Human Re; 22/05/2018 – RED LION HOTELS CORP – ENTERED INTO CONSULTING AGREEMENTS WITH ROGER BLOSS, BERNARD (BERNIE) MOYLE WHICH WILL CONTINUE THROUGH 2020; 22/05/2018 – Red Lion Hotels: Bloss and Moyle to Start Consulting Work on June 1; 14/05/2018 – RLH Corp Closes Acquisition of the Knights Inn Brand From Wyndham Hotel Group

Eidelman Virant Capital, which manages about $285.00M and $142.17 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 4,350 shares to 19,940 shares, valued at $3.79 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Red Lion Hotels Corporation (NYSE:RLH) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “RLH Corporation Set to Open Signature Hotel in Temecula – GlobeNewswire” on January 31, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “RLH Secures Non-Binding Sale Agreements for Three Hotels – GlobeNewswire” published on September 03, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “LogistiCare Announces Leadership Transition Nasdaq:PRSC – GlobeNewswire” on June 24, 2019. More interesting news about Red Lion Hotels Corporation (NYSE:RLH) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “RLH Corporation Promotes Michael Marquez to Senior Vice President of Development – GlobeNewswire” published on August 16, 2018 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Interstate Hotels & Resorts Engaged By RLH Corporation To Manage Two Hotel RL Locations – PRNewswire” with publication date: January 09, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.15, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 9 investors sold RLH shares while 17 reduced holdings. 10 funds opened positions while 15 raised stakes. 17.90 million shares or 1.37% less from 18.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ameritas Invest Partners accumulated 1,106 shares or 0% of the stock. Marathon Cap holds 0.57% or 159,090 shares in its portfolio. Wells Fargo And Mn invested in 89,441 shares. Citigroup Inc owns 6,797 shares. Northern holds 0% of its portfolio in Red Lion Hotels Corporation (NYSE:RLH) for 194,743 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund owns 14,600 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt owns 3,474 shares. Amer Grp holds 0% or 10,289 shares in its portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers invested 0% in Red Lion Hotels Corporation (NYSE:RLH). Arrowstreet Cap Lp holds 0% of its portfolio in Red Lion Hotels Corporation (NYSE:RLH) for 16,440 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has invested 0% in Red Lion Hotels Corporation (NYSE:RLH). Eidelman Virant Cap owns 765,000 shares or 4.35% of their US portfolio. Morgan Stanley accumulated 5,004 shares. Marshall Wace Llp has 0% invested in Red Lion Hotels Corporation (NYSE:RLH). Dimensional Fund Advsr L P, Texas-based fund reported 2.04M shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold NEE shares while 376 reduced holdings. 113 funds opened positions while 409 raised stakes. 345.04 million shares or 2.17% less from 352.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sit Associate holds 0.59% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) for 95,835 shares. Thomas J Herzfeld Advsr Inc holds 6,045 shares or 0.43% of its portfolio. Baldwin Invest Mgmt Ltd Liability invested in 0.23% or 3,949 shares. Ing Groep Nv holds 2,878 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Pittenger Anderson holds 0.44% or 28,965 shares in its portfolio. Blume Capital Inc holds 0.01% or 50 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Zwj Inv Counsel has 0.02% invested in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Geode Management Ltd Liability Com holds 0.31% or 6.26 million shares in its portfolio. 711,060 were accumulated by Reaves W H Commerce Inc. Cutter Com Brokerage holds 3,505 shares or 0.19% of its portfolio. Wms owns 1,755 shares. D E Shaw And owns 157,690 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Penobscot Investment Mngmt Company owns 63,777 shares for 2.61% of their portfolio. Cetera Limited Co has invested 0.15% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Eastern Financial Bank accumulated 0.89% or 68,582 shares.

More notable recent NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What We Think About NextEra Energy, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:NEE) CEO Pay – Yahoo Sports” on January 10, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should You Be Concerned About NextEra Energy, Inc.’s (NYSE:NEE) ROE? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 02, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Trading At A 42% Discount? – Yahoo Finance” on May 06, 2019. More interesting news about NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Rise in utilities shares seen as modest given sharp drop in bond yields – Seeking Alpha” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Why U.S. Renewable Energy Production Declined 1.1% in the First Half of 2019 – The Motley Fool” with publication date: September 07, 2019.