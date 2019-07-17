Shareholder Egerton Capital Uk Llp Has Boosted Wynn Resorts LTD (WYNN) Holding; As Palo Alto Networks (PANW) Stock Value Declined, Holder Bourgeon Capital Management Cut Its Stake by $2.28 Million

Egerton Capital Uk Llp increased its stake in Wynn Resorts Ltd (WYNN) by 201.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Egerton Capital Uk Llp bought 1.54M shares as the company’s stock declined 1.80% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 2.30 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $274.84 million, up from 763,460 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Egerton Capital Uk Llp who had been investing in Wynn Resorts Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.61 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.58% or $3.6 during the last trading session, reaching $135.74. About 819,500 shares traded. Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) has declined 34.64% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.07% the S&P500. Some Historical WYNN News: 09/04/2018 – WYNN RESORTS – ANNOUNCES CORRINE CLEMENT AS VP OF CO’S NEW CULTURE AND COMMUNITY DEPARTMENT; 07/03/2018 – Wynn Resorts to Participate in J.P. Morgan Gaming, Lodging, Restaurant and Leisure Management Access Forum at Encore at Wynn Las Vegas This Week; 17/04/2018 – ELAINE WYNN – ON APRIL 17, 2018, ELAINE WYNN SENT A LETTER TO BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF WYNN RESORTS LTD; 22/03/2018 – Casino mogul Steve Wynn cuts stake in Wynn Resorts, becomes No. 3 holder; 16/04/2018 – Wynn Resorts: Elaine Wynn Also Released Claims Against the Co and Kim Sinatra; 27/04/2018 – Wynn Proposes Change To Name Of $2.5 Billion Boston Casino To Encore Boston Harbor — MarketWatch; 27/04/2018 – Wynn’s Boston Casino Gets Name Conceived by Founder’s Ex-Wife; 20/03/2018 – Wynn Resorts Announces Expiration of Consent Solicitation by Wynn Las Vegas, LLC and Wynn Las Vegas Cap Corp; 22/03/2018 – Former Wynn Resorts CEO Steve Wynn sells entire stake in company; 02/05/2018 – Wynn Resorts Urges Shareholders To Vote For Independent Directors At May Shareholder Meeting — MarketWatch

Bourgeon Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Palo Alto Networks (PANW) by 36.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bourgeon Capital Management Llc sold 9,420 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.08% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 16,616 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.04M, down from 26,036 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Palo Alto Networks for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.47B market cap company. The stock increased 1.73% or $3.81 during the last trading session, reaching $223.68. About 793,464 shares traded. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) has risen 9.82% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.39% the S&P500. Some Historical PANW News: 15/05/2018 – Bowman School Unveils New Learning Village Site in Palo Alto During Groundbreaking Ceremony; 15/03/2018 – PALO ALTO, U.S. — Uber Technologies will start selling self-driving systems to outside companies, seeking to supply Toyota Motor and others. The U.S. ride-hailing company is in a fierce battle with Google affiliate Waymo in development of autonomous-vehicle technology; 22/05/2018 – Critical Start Announces New Advanced Threat Analytics App for the Palo Alto Networks Application Framework; 09/04/2018 – PINNACLE WEST’S PALO VERDE 3 REACTOR IN ARIZ. CUT TO 0%: NRC; 10/04/2018 – PALO ALTO NETWORKS – ENTERED DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE ISRAEL-BASED SECDO; 22/05/2018 – SecBI Announces New Automated Threat Detection & Investigation App for the Palo Alto Networks Application Framework; 14/03/2018 – PALO ALTO NETWORKS INC – TIM PRENDERGAST AND JUSTIN LUNDY, WILL JOIN PALO ALTO NETWORKS; 22/05/2018 – FireMon Announces New Immediate Insight Threat Hunting App for the Palo Alto Networks Application Framework; 29/05/2018 – PINNACLE WEST RAISES PALO VERDE 2 TO 100% FROM 0% FRIDAY: NRC; 22/04/2018 – DJ Palo Alto Networks Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PANW)

More notable recent Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Palo Alto Networks Welcomes Jean English as New Chief Marketing Officer – Yahoo Finance” on July 11, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Palo Alto Networks: Leaders In Cybersecurity – Seeking Alpha” published on June 23, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On DTE Energy Company (DTE) – Yahoo Finance” on June 19, 2019. More interesting news about Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Symantec Analyst Says Cybersecurity Company’s Investors Would Benefit From Broadcom Buyout – Benzinga” with publication date: July 09, 2019.

Analysts await Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) to report earnings on September, 5. They expect $0.27 EPS, up 50.00% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.18 per share. PANW’s profit will be $25.91 million for 207.11 P/E if the $0.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.11 actual EPS reported by Palo Alto Networks, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 145.45% EPS growth.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 insider sales for $16.87 million activity. Klarich Lee sold 7,500 shares worth $1.68 million. The insider ZUK NIR sold $6.53M.

