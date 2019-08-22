Shareholder Edmp Upped Qualcomm (QCOM) Stake; Sunbelt Securities Has Boosted Stake in Salesforce Com (CRM) as Share Value Declined

Sunbelt Securities Inc increased its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (CRM) by 179.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sunbelt Securities Inc bought 7,008 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.72% . The institutional investor held 10,909 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.73M, up from 3,901 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc who had been investing in Salesforce Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $129.01B market cap company. The stock increased 1.26% or $1.84 during the last trading session, reaching $147.38. About 6.05 million shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 11.93% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 20/03/2018 – CNBC: Salesforce is in advance talks to buy MuleSoft, sources tell Reuters; 09/03/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM INC – NEW INTEGRATIONS ARE EXPECTED TO BEGIN ROLLING OUT H2 2018; 28/03/2018 – Salesforce Seeks to Help Firms ‘Unlock’ Data: Q&A; 20/04/2018 – Salesforce CEO Made 30 Times Typical Worker Last Year, But Ratio Should Have Been Much Higher — MarketWatch; 24/05/2018 – TIE Kinetix Launches Solution to Reduce Total Cost of Ownership for Salesforce Partner Community Cloud Users; 02/04/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM INC – EXPECTED ADOPTION OF BOTH ASC 606 AND ASC 340-40 STANDARDS WILL NOT IMPACT COMPANY’S OPERATING CASH FLOW; 24/04/2018 – Salesforce: Experiencing Rapid Growth in France; 29/05/2018 – Salesforce quarterly revenue rises 25.4 pct; 21/03/2018 – Salesforce’s pricey MuleSoft deal could force rivals to pay up for cloud software companies; 12/04/2018 – Refocus Group Readies for Commercialization of VisAbility™ Micro lnsert System; Expands Salesforce and Manufacturing Capacity

Edmp Inc increased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) by 12.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edmp Inc bought 6,526 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The institutional investor held 57,021 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.25 million, up from 50,495 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edmp Inc who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $93.24 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $76.7. About 7.34M shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 06/03/2018 – US security committee warns on Broadcom takeover of Qualcomm; 07/05/2018 – USAA Science & Technology Adds Broadcom, Exits Qualcomm; 06/04/2018 – Could China Scuttle Qualcomm’s $44 Billion NXP Deal? — Heard on the Street; 15/05/2018 – SOROS FUND MANAGEMENT DISSOLVES SHARE STAKE IN QUALCOMM – SEC FILING; 12/03/2018 – QUALCOMM: LETTER ASKS FOR MORE INFORMATION ON CFIUS STATUS; 15/03/2018 – REFILE-Former Qualcomm chairman Jacobs seeking funds to buy out the chipmaker -FT; 12/03/2018 – Treasury Dept: Statement by Secretary Mnuchin on the President’s Decision Regarding Broadcom’s Takeover Attempt of Qualcomm; 23/03/2018 – QUALCOMM SAYS CHINESE SITUATION OPAQUE; 06/03/2018 – NEW YORK/LONDON (Financial Times) — A secretive US national security committee has issued an unusual public warning against Broadcom’s proposed $142bn hostile takeover of San Diego-based Qualcomm, saying that a deal might lead to China overtaking the US in critical 5G technology; 27/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-U.S. considers tightening grip on China ties to Corporate America

More notable recent QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “After-Hours Earnings Report for July 31, 2019 : QCOM, MET, VRTX, EQIX, PRU, OXY, CTSH, WELL, LRCX, WMB, AVB, MCK – Nasdaq” on July 31, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Qualcomm (QCOM) 2nd Quarter Earnings: What to Expect – Nasdaq” published on May 01, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Technology Sector Update for 08/01/2019: QCOM, SHOP, FIT, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Qualcomm Falls After Revenue Miss, Lower Guidance – Benzinga” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Notable ETF Inflow Detected – QQQ, TXN, QCOM, MU – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 21, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.77 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 102 investors sold QCOM shares while 442 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 324 raised stakes. 901.11 million shares or 10.19% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brown Advisory reported 0.02% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Triangle Wealth Mgmt invested 0.18% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Cullinan holds 122,960 shares or 0.53% of its portfolio. Amer Research Mgmt Com reported 2,884 shares. Waddell & Reed reported 7.61M shares. Greenwich Wealth Mngmt Llc reported 0.06% stake. Umb Financial Bank N A Mo has 0.07% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 39,065 shares. Moreover, Mckinley Carter Wealth Ser has 0.13% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Selway Asset Management stated it has 43,250 shares or 1.65% of all its holdings. Jacobs Ca invested 1.11% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Hikari Tsushin Incorporated owns 0.17% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 13,303 shares. Prudential Fincl reported 1.12 million shares. Madison Investment Hldg reported 0.15% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Van Eck Assocs Corp has invested 0.24% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Daiwa Secs stated it has 93,604 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings.

Sunbelt Securities Inc, which manages about $158.18 million and $200.02M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 4,936 shares to 13,112 shares, valued at $1.83 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Costco Whsl Corp New (NASDAQ:COST) by 1,440 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,024 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IDV).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.41, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 45 investors sold CRM shares while 272 reduced holdings. 161 funds opened positions while 396 raised stakes. 613.53 million shares or 4.05% less from 639.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ally reported 12,000 shares. Panagora Asset Incorporated reported 18,221 shares. Picton Mahoney Asset reported 2.32% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Sand Hill Glob Advisors Ltd Liability accumulated 43,104 shares. Jennison Ltd Liability Com holds 3.13% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 19.90M shares. Ontario – Canada-based Canada Pension Plan Investment Board has invested 0.14% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Ithaka Grp Lc has 265,997 shares for 6.71% of their portfolio. Avalon Advsr Ltd owns 2,450 shares. Horizon Investments Limited Liability Corporation invested 0.02% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Carroll Fincl Associates holds 0.02% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 1,308 shares. Ballentine Prtn Ltd Liability Com reported 0.07% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Tortoise Inv Management Limited Liability Com holds 0% or 3 shares in its portfolio. Boston Private Wealth Limited Liability Corporation, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 100,666 shares. 20,754 are held by Murphy. Millennium Mngmt Ltd Liability Co accumulated 159,017 shares.

More notable recent salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Salesforce Trades Higher After Big Q1 Earnings Beat – Benzinga” on June 04, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Compass Point Says Salesforce A Core Holding For Investors, Bullish On Workday – Benzinga” published on August 13, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “5 Excellent Reasons To Buy Salesforce.com – Seeking Alpha” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Salesforce.com Q2 2020 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on August 21, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “WeWork Stockâ€™s Numbers Just Donâ€™t Work for its Coming IPO – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 15, 2019.