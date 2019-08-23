Shareholder Edmp Has Upped Tanger Fctry Outlet Reit (SKT) Holding; Wpx Energy (WPX) Shareholder Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates Ii Joint Venture Has Upped Stake by $3.25 Million

Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates Ii Joint Venture increased its stake in Wpx Energy Inc (WPX) by 166.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates Ii Joint Venture bought 250,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.09% . The institutional investor held 400,000 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.24M, up from 150,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates Ii Joint Venture who had been investing in Wpx Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.46 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.57% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $10.57. About 4.92M shares traded. WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX) has declined 45.08% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.08% the S&P500. Some Historical WPX News: 04/05/2018 – WPX ENERGY INC WPX.N : NORTHLAND CAPITAL RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $22 FROM $20; 17/04/2018 – WPX ENERGY SAYS $328.7M 2020 NOTES VALIDLY TENDERED; 17/05/2018 – WPX Energy Favored by 8 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 02/05/2018 – WPX ENERGY 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR CONT OPS 6C, EST. LOSS/SHR 2C; 30/04/2018 – Williston Basin Adds WPX Energy, Exits Cimarex; 17/04/2018 – WPX Energy: $328.7 M Aggregate Principal Amount of the 2020 Notes Were Validly Tendered; 17/04/2018 – WPX ENERGY – EXPECTS TO ACCEPT FOR PURCHASE $328.7 MLN OF 2020 NOTES AND $171.3 MLN OF 2022 NOTES VALIDLY TENDERED AT OR PRIOR TO EARLY TENDER DATE; 15/03/2018 – Valerie M. Williams Joins WPX Energy Board of Directors; 02/05/2018 – WPX Energy Reports 1Q 2018 Results; 09/05/2018 – WPX ENERGY INC WPX.N SAYS NOTES WERE PRICED AT 100.000% OF PAR

Edmp Inc increased its stake in Tanger Fctry Outlet Reit (SKT) by 285.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edmp Inc bought 178,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.92% . The institutional investor held 241,385 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.06 million, up from 62,685 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edmp Inc who had been investing in Tanger Fctry Outlet Reit for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.36B market cap company. The stock increased 1.68% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $14.55. About 3.33 million shares traded or 60.47% up from the average. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) has declined 32.77% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.77% the S&P500. Some Historical SKT News: 01/05/2018 – Tanger Factory Outlet Had Seen FY FFO $2.43-$2.49/Share; 01/05/2018 – Tanger Factory Outlet Cuts FY View To EPS 95c-EPS $1.01; 01/05/2018 – Tanger Factory Outlet 1Q Rev $123.5M; 01/05/2018 – TANGER SEES FY FFO/SHR $2.40 TO $2.46, EST. $2.45; 15/05/2018 – Millennium Management Buys New 2.2% Position in Tanger; 18/05/2018 – Tanger Elects Directors and Officers; 19/04/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within OneMain, Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Avery Dennison, Two Harbors Investments, Synchr; 12/04/2018 – Correct: Tanger Factory Outlet Raises Annual Dividend to $1.40 Vs. $1.37; 12/04/2018 – TANGER INCREASES DIV FOR 25TH CONSECUTIVE YR CONTINUES SHR; 21/05/2018 – Tanger Outlets Announces Executive Promotions

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 29 investors sold WPX shares while 97 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 109 raised stakes. 394.35 million shares or 0.75% more from 391.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Private Advisor Grp Limited Liability Co holds 0% or 16,103 shares in its portfolio. First Trust LP stated it has 0% in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX). Moreover, Lpl Fin Limited Liability Co has 0% invested in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX). Guggenheim Cap Ltd Liability Corporation reported 73,959 shares. Schroder Inv Mgmt Gp reported 0.02% of its portfolio in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX). Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans owns 4.01 million shares for 0.17% of their portfolio. Hartford Financial Inc holds 0.03% of its portfolio in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX) for 6,800 shares. Donald Smith & Communication Incorporated invested in 0.2% or 402,731 shares. Citigroup Incorporated, New York-based fund reported 349,309 shares. Benjamin F Edwards And Incorporated holds 0% in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX) or 250 shares. 29,788 were reported by Counselors Inc. Invesco Ltd invested in 0% or 330,468 shares. 8.31 million are owned by Goldman Sachs. Connecticut-based Tudor Investment Et Al has invested 0.02% in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX). Cypress Capital Management (Wy) reported 5,500 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.9 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.04, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 33 investors sold SKT shares while 83 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 87.13 million shares or 1.15% more from 86.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ls Investment Ltd Com accumulated 4,939 shares. Old Natl Commercial Bank In stated it has 13,127 shares. Point72 Asset Management Limited Partnership has 0.02% invested in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) for 242,083 shares. Amer Century Companies owns 928,051 shares. Virginia Retirement Et Al holds 407,100 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Nordea Inv Mgmt, Sweden-based fund reported 210,040 shares. Stevens Ltd Partnership owns 132,448 shares. Camarda Fincl Advisors Limited Liability holds 43 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Baldwin Brothers Ma stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT). Swiss Bancorporation invested in 0% or 171,100 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys has 25,200 shares. Blackrock owns 13.48M shares. Teachers Annuity Association Of America stated it has 84,997 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. Rocky Mountain Advisers Ltd stated it has 5,700 shares. Qs Invsts Limited Liability owns 13,464 shares.