Shareholder Edgestream Partners LP Upped Facebook (FB) Stake; Glaxosmithkline Plc Sponsored (GSK) Market Value Rose While Horizon Investments Has Boosted Stake

Horizon Investments Llc increased its stake in Glaxosmithkline Plc Sponsored (GSK) by 270.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Horizon Investments Llc bought 46,927 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.15% . The institutional investor held 64,283 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.65M, up from 17,356 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Horizon Investments Llc who had been investing in Glaxosmithkline Plc Sponsored for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $99.56B market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $40.19. About 1.36 million shares traded. GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) has risen 0.49% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.49% the S&P500. Some Historical GSK News: 25/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals for Jan 01 to Mar 31; 18/04/2018 – GlaxoSmithKline: Study Results Published in New England Journal of Medicine; 30/03/2018 – Philly Bus Jrnl: O’Neill Properties to close soon on $50M+ deal for GSK property; 27/03/2018 – $GSK to buy stake in consumer healthcare joint venture from $NVS for $13B after pulling out of $20B race for $PFE’s consumer health care unit; 23/03/2018 – GlaxoSmithKline pulls out of $20 billion race for Pfizer’s consumer health-care business; 27/03/2018 – GSK says very confident about consumer margin goal of at least 20 pct; 12/04/2018 – Top 3 stories today — #1 not a buyer, but a taker UPDATED: Continuing an R&D revamp, GlaxoSmithKline hands off its rare disease unit to Orchard Therapeutics $GSK; 09/05/2018 – GlaxoSmithKline CFO to Retire in May 2019; 08/03/2018 – Most Walgreens and Duane Reade Pharmacies Nationwide Now Offering New Shingles Vaccine, Shingrix®; 27/03/2018 – Nestle, other food groups likely suitors for GSK’s Horlicks

Edgestream Partners Lp increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 47.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edgestream Partners Lp bought 2,471 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The hedge fund held 7,722 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.29 million, up from 5,251 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edgestream Partners Lp who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $524.09 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $183.7. About 12.84 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 11/04/2018 – Zuckerberg tangles with Congress on control of Facebook data; 08/05/2018 – Chris Cox is becoming Facebook’s most important executive not named Mark Zuckerberg:; 20/03/2018 – Art Cashin: Any government crackdown on Facebook will be felt across Silicon Valley and Wall Street; 18/03/2018 – Facebook’s reaction to a year of scandal has vacillated between defensive cluelessness and aloof silence; 30/05/2018 – Ad Age: Breaking (Facebook) up is hard to do, says Simon Dumenco; 04/04/2018 – Facebook updates the number of users impacted by Cambridge Analytica leak to 87 million; 05/04/2018 – Facebook’s Sandberg Says Data-Sharing Tool Complied With FTC; 24/05/2018 – Facebook will ask users outside of Europe to review their privacy settings, too; 26/04/2018 – Facebook Shorts Lack Courage of Their Convictions: Markets Live; 24/04/2018 – FACEBOOK GIVES UPDATE ON TARGETING OPTIONS REVIEW

Horizon Investments Llc, which manages about $1.50B and $2.80B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in United Technologies Corp Com (NYSE:UTX) by 8,005 shares to 4,247 shares, valued at $544,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Abbott Labs Com (NYSE:ABT) by 26,884 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,259 shares, and cut its stake in Medtronic Plc Shs (NYSE:MDT).

Edgestream Partners Lp, which manages about $182.85 million and $681.60 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Teradyne Inc (NYSE:TER) by 27,522 shares to 10,631 shares, valued at $424,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Old Dominion Freight Line In (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 4,396 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,468 shares, and cut its stake in Td Ameritrade Hldg Corp (NYSE:AMTD).

