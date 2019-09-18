Shareholder Edgepoint Investment Group Upped Manulife Finl (MFC) Stake; As Cisco Sys (CSCO) Market Value Declined, Shareholder Associated Banc-Corp Lowered Holding

Edgepoint Investment Group Inc increased its stake in Manulife Finl Corp (MFC) by 11.9% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edgepoint Investment Group Inc bought 3.38 million shares as the company’s stock declined 1.26% . The institutional investor held 31.78 million shares of the life insurance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $577.56M, up from 28.40 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edgepoint Investment Group Inc who had been investing in Manulife Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $35.58B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $18.25. About 379,319 shares traded. Manulife Financial Corporation (NYSE:MFC) has declined 1.36% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.36% the S&P500. Some Historical MFC News: 03/05/2018 – MANULIFE CFO CONFIDENT ON ABILITY TO FREE C$2B BY TARGET; 27/04/2018 – MANULIFE HOLDINGS BHD MNLF.KL – ANNOUNCES FIRST AND FINAL SINGLE-TIER DIVIDEND OF 8.0 SEN PER SHARE FOR FY END 31 DEC 2017; 02/05/2018 – Manulife 1Q EPS C$0.67; 21/05/2018 – Christos Tsaravas to lead Swiss business expansion for Manulife Asset Management; 07/05/2018 – S&PGR Rates Manulife Financial Corp.’s Subordinated Debt ‘A-‘; 16/04/2018 – Manulife Investments Announces Changes to Portfolio Management Team; 14/03/2018 – MANULIFE’S DABIET: DEPLOYING MORE CASH AFTER FEBRUARY DECLINES; 10/05/2018 – BOE to Err on the Side of Growth Over Inflation, Says Manulife’s Greene (Video); 08/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms Manulife Financial Corp’s Ratings; Outlook Stable; 14/03/2018 – MANULIFE’S DABIET LOOKING FOR UNDISCOVERED OPPORTUNITIES

Associated Banc-Corp decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 4.39% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Associated Banc-Corp sold 13,896 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 302,765 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.57 million, down from 316,661 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Associated Banc-Corp who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $206.74B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $49.24. About 3.92M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 29/05/2018 – GLOSFER Recruits Former CTO of Cisco, Monique Morrow; 07/05/2018 – lnternet2 lnclusivity Award Recipients, Network Startup Resource Center-lnternet2 Fellows Announced; 01/05/2018 – Techmeme: Private equity firm Permira is buying Cisco’s video software business, known as the NDS Group, sources say for ~$1B;; 18/04/2018 – Virtual Instruments Extends Cisco Integration to AppDynamics; 30/05/2018 – CISCO SYSTEMS INC CSCO.O SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.33/SHR; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Non-GAAP Total Gross Margin and Pdt Gross Margin Were 63.9% and 62.9%, Respectively; 24/05/2018 – Cisco CEO Chuck Robbins speaks at VivaTech 2018 amid heightened cybersecurity concerns; 05/04/2018 – Cisco Talos really sounding some alarm bells here. “Some of these attacks are believed to be associated with nation-state actors, such as those described in U.S. CERT’s recent alert.”; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems Sees 4Q Charges of Up to $50M Under Restructuring That Started in 3; 28/03/2018 – ARISTA NETWORKS SAYS ON MARCH 23, ADMINISTRATIVE LAW JUDGE AT INTERNATIONAL TRADE COMMISSION ISSUED A RECOMMENDED DETERMINATION – SEC FILING

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on November, 13. They expect $0.74 EPS, up 8.82% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.68 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.11B for 16.64 P/E if the $0.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual EPS reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.63% negative EPS growth.

Associated Banc-Corp, which manages about $1.82 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Blackrock Inc (NYSE:BLK) by 1,739 shares to 49,727 shares, valued at $23.34M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (AAXJ) by 6,056 shares in the quarter, for a total of 28,161 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr S&P Midcap 400 Etf Tr (MDY).

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $557,404 activity.

Edgepoint Investment Group Inc, which manages about $10.01 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Generac Hldgs Inc (NYSE:GNRC) by 1.10 million shares to 4.44 million shares, valued at $307.89 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Middleby Corp (NASDAQ:MIDD) by 233,370 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5.34M shares, and cut its stake in Colliers Intl Group Inc.