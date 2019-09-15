Shareholder Edgepoint Investment Group Has Upped Pricesmart (PSMT) Position; Eulav Asset Management Has Lowered Stake in Brooks Automation (BRKS) by $532,000 as Stock Rose

Eulav Asset Management decreased its stake in Brooks Automation Inc (BRKS) by 52.83% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eulav Asset Management sold 14,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.00% . The institutional investor held 12,500 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $484,000, down from 26,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eulav Asset Management who had been investing in Brooks Automation Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.77 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.95% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $38.3. About 497,316 shares traded or 5.89% up from the average. Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) has risen 28.43% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.43% the S&P500. Some Historical BRKS News: 01/05/2018 – CORRECT: BROOKS AUTOMATION SEES 3Q EPS 40C TO 46C, EST. 38C; 15/05/2018 – D F Dent & Company Buys New 2.6% Position in Brooks Automation; 21/05/2018 – Cleveland Clinic and Brooks Automation Announce New Biobanking Facility; 09/05/2018 – Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Buys Into Brooks Automation; 28/03/2018 – BROOKS AUTOMATION INC – REMAINING MINORITY INTEREST TO BE ACQUIRED IN DUE COURSE UPON COMPLETION OF SUBSEQUENT PROCEDURAL STEPS; 28/03/2018 – Brooks Automation Sees Deal Adding to Non-GAAP EPS This Year; 01/05/2018 – BROOKS AUTOMATION 2Q ADJ EPS 40C, EST. 37C; 01/05/2018 – Brooks Automation Sees 3Q EPS 28c-EPS 34c; 14/05/2018 – Arrowstreet Cap Limited Partner Exits Brooks Automation; 01/05/2018 – Brooks Automation Sees 3Q Adj EPS 40c-Adj EPS 46c

Edgepoint Investment Group Inc increased its stake in Pricesmart Inc (PSMT) by 12.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edgepoint Investment Group Inc bought 427,907 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.47% . The institutional investor held 3.90M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $199.32M, up from 3.47 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edgepoint Investment Group Inc who had been investing in Pricesmart Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.99B market cap company. The stock increased 0.79% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $65.13. About 78,165 shares traded. PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) has declined 25.06% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.06% the S&P500. Some Historical PSMT News: 27/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Kinsale Capital Group, K2M Group, PriceSmart, Arlington Asset Investment,; 06/04/2018 – PriceSmart, Inc. Announces New Chief Financial Officer; 07/03/2018 – PriceSmart Announces February Sales; Provides Guidance on the Preliminary Impact of U.S. Tax Reform; and also announces Earning; 07/03/2018 PRICESMART ANNOUNCES FEBRUARY SALES; PROVIDES GUIDANCE ON THE PRELIMINARY IMPACT OF U.S. TAX REFORM; AND ALSO ANNOUNCES EARNINGS RELEASE AND CONFERENCE CALL DATES FOR SECOND QUARTER FISCAL YEAR…; 07/03/2018 – PRICESMART INC PSMT.O FEBRUARY SALES ROSE 6.6 PCT TO $228.9 MLN; 19/04/2018 – DJ PriceSmart Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PSMT); 07/05/2018 – PRICESMART APRIL WAREHOUSE CLUBS COMP SALES UP 1.9%; 07/03/2018 – PRICESMART FEB. COMP WAREHOUSE SALES INCREASED 4.4%; 23/05/2018 – PriceSmart Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/04/2018 – PriceSmart Announces March Sales

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.08, from 1.16 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 25 investors sold PSMT shares while 33 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 53 raised stakes. 22.46 million shares or 5.36% more from 21.32 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Qs Invsts Ltd Liability Corporation owns 0% invested in PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) for 3,300 shares. Wells Fargo & Mn holds 507,588 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. New York-based Gotham Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Com has invested 0.01% in PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT). Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd holds 0.01% in PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) or 9,742 shares. 42,571 are owned by Tudor Investment Et Al. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney And Strauss Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 51,413 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Inc owns 2,400 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Axa invested in 85,607 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested in 1,341 shares. Grp Inc has invested 0% in PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT). 3.90M were accumulated by Edgepoint Inc. Charles Schwab Invest Mngmt holds 0.01% of its portfolio in PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) for 246,519 shares. Citigroup reported 0% stake. Voya Investment Ltd Co owns 9,176 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio reported 2,103 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Edgepoint Investment Group Inc, which manages about $10.01 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Colliers Intl Group Inc by 45,000 shares to 309,364 shares, valued at $22.12 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Generac Hldgs Inc (NYSE:GNRC) by 1.10M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4.44 million shares, and cut its stake in Realogy Hldgs Corp (NYSE:RLGY).

Analysts await Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) to report earnings on November, 18. They expect $0.23 EPS, up 43.75% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.16 per share. BRKS’s profit will be $16.61 million for 41.63 P/E if the $0.23 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.19 actual EPS reported by Brooks Automation, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 21.05% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.26, from 1.49 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 14 investors sold BRKS shares while 74 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 72.30 million shares or 0.87% less from 72.94 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. New England Rech & Management accumulated 9,700 shares. Ls Investment Advsrs Ltd Liability has invested 0.01% in Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS). Savings Bank Of Ny Mellon has invested 0.02% in Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS). 2.07 million were reported by Macquarie Gru. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Lc owns 3.51 million shares. Jpmorgan Chase & holds 30,709 shares. Bridges Inv Mgmt holds 0.07% or 48,290 shares in its portfolio. Northern Trust accumulated 1.03 million shares. Penbrook Mngmt Ltd holds 0.35% or 8,330 shares in its portfolio. Granahan Mgmt Ma reported 1.06M shares. Everence Mgmt holds 0.06% or 10,020 shares in its portfolio. Morgan Stanley invested in 407,644 shares. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reported 2.93 million shares. Vanguard Gru owns 7.51M shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Jefferies Gp Limited Com accumulated 0% or 5,685 shares.

Eulav Asset Management, which manages about $2.35 billion and $2.67 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Aptargroup Inc (NYSE:ATR) by 17,700 shares to 175,200 shares, valued at $21.78M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fti Consulting Inc (NYSE:FCN) by 6,300 shares in the quarter, for a total of 36,200 shares, and has risen its stake in Cadence Design System Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS).