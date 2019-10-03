Shareholder Edgemoor Investment Advisors Has Raised Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) Position; Financial Engines Advisors Has Decreased Its Holding in Abbvie Common Stock (ABBV) by $1.09 Million as Stock Value Declined

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) by 22.9% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc bought 31,518 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.66% . The institutional investor held 169,146 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.67 million, up from 137,628 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Bristol Myers Squibb Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $81.02 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.50% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $49.53. About 7.20M shares traded. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 24.64% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.64% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 22/05/2018 – HTMC: MATERIAL ENGINEERS / CHEMISTS – Airbus, Bristol; 24/05/2018 – IDERA PHARMACEUTICALS – DEAL TO CLINICALLY EVALUATE COMBINATION OF CO’S TLR-9 AGONIST IMO-2125 WITH BMS’S THERAPY YERVOY; 04/04/2018 – 5.2 MAG. EARTHQUAKE 144KM NNE OF BRISTOL ISLAND SOUTH SANDWICH; 09/04/2018 – KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) MONOTHERAPY MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT IN PHASE 3 KEYNOTE-042 STUDY, SIGNIFICANTLY IMPROVING OS AS FIRST-LINE THERAPY IN LOCALLY ADVANCED OR METASTATIC NSCLC PATIENTS EXPRESSING PD; 28/03/2018 – lpsen Announces EMA Validation of Filing of a New Application for Additional lndication for Cabometyx®, for Patients with Previously Treated Advanced Hepatocellular Carcinoma (HCC); 16/04/2018 – U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approves Opdivo® (nivolumab) + Yervoy® (ipilimumab) Combination as First-Line Treatment for; 13/04/2018 – OPDIVO (NIVOLUMAB), FIRST PD-1 INHIBITOR TO DEMONSTRATE SUPERIOR SURVIVAL BENEFIT COMPARED WITH CHEMOTHERAPY IN A PREDOMINANTLY CHINESE POPULATION WITH PREVIOUSLY TREATED NON-SMALL CELL LUNG CANCER…; 30/04/2018 – AI-Run Bristol Gate ETF Outperforms Benchmark With 1.65% Weekly; 13/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB & ILLUMINA IN IMMUNOTHERAPY PACT; 27/03/2018 – U.S. FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION (FDA) ACCEPTS BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB’S APPLICATION FOR OPDIVO (NIVOLUMAB) PLUS YERVOY (IPILIMUMAB) FOR PREVIOUSLY TREATED PATIENTS WITH MSI-H OR DMMR METASTATIC

Financial Engines Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Abbvie Common Stock (ABBV) by 11.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Financial Engines Advisors Llc sold 15,071 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.55% . The institutional investor held 114,040 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.29 million, down from 129,111 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Financial Engines Advisors Llc who had been investing in Abbvie Common Stock for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $109.26B market cap company. The stock increased 2.45% or $1.77 during the last trading session, reaching $73.9. About 5.43 million shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 31/05/2018 – AbbVie to Present New Data from Several Investigational Studies of Venetoclax as Monotherapy or in Combination for the Manageme; 24/04/2018 – ELI LILLY – 2018 REV GROWTH ALSO EXPECTED TO BE DRIVEN BY NEW PRODUCTS INCLUDING VERZENIO, CYRAMZA, OLUMIANT, LARTRUVO; 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO INC – SAFETY PROFILE OF KEYTRUDA IN COMBINATION WAS CONSISTENT WITH THAT PREVIOUSLY OBSERVED IN LUNG CANCER; 02/05/2018 – AbbVie Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 05/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC – UNDER TERMS OF AGREEMENT, BIOGEN AND SAMSUNG BIOEPIS WILL MAKE ROYALTY PAYMENTS TO ABBVIE; 24/05/2018 – Oncternal Announces Clinical Supply Arrangement to Evaluate the Combination of Cirmtuzumab and Ibrutinib in B-cell Malignancies; 17/04/2018 – Dynavax Provides New Durability of Response Data for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Melanoma at the 2; 13/03/2018 – FDA Grants Priority Review to Merck’s Supplemental Biologics License Application (SBLA) for KEYTRUDA(R) (pembrolizumab) for Treatment of Advanced Cervical Cancer; 07/03/2018 – INVENTIVA SA IVAA.PA – PARTNERSHIP WITH ABBVIE AND BOEHRINGER INGELHEIM IS ADVANCING ON SCHEDULE; 01/05/2018 – ABBVIE SUBMITS MARKETING AUTHORIZATION APPLICATION TO EMA FOR

Since May 16, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $728,360 activity. Samuels Theodore R. II bought 5,000 shares worth $236,440.

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc, which manages about $707.10M and $792.10 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 5,738 shares to 46,468 shares, valued at $16.92M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 59,964 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 338,934 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr.

Analysts await AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $2.28 EPS, up 6.54% or $0.14 from last year’s $2.14 per share. ABBV’s profit will be $3.37B for 8.10 P/E if the $2.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.26 actual EPS reported by AbbVie Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.88% EPS growth.

Since June 26, 2019, it had 12 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $16.22 million activity. Shares for $2.02 million were bought by Gosebruch Henry O. Another trade for 7,500 shares valued at $504,750 was bought by RAPP EDWARD J. 25,000 shares were bought by Schumacher Laura J, worth $1.76M. CHASE WILLIAM J bought $2.05M worth of stock or 30,400 shares. $498,057 worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) shares were bought by Donoghoe Nicholas. 15,552 shares valued at $1.00M were bought by Stewart Jeffrey Ryan on Friday, August 16.

