Shareholder Ecor1 Capital Has Upped Mirati Therapeutics (MRTX) Stake; Emerson Electric (EMR) Shareholder Hemenway Trust Company Has Lowered Its Holding

Ecor1 Capital Llc increased its stake in Mirati Therapeutics Inc (MRTX) by 54.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ecor1 Capital Llc bought 352,831 shares as the company’s stock rose 76.33% . The institutional investor held 1.00M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $73.30M, up from 647,169 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ecor1 Capital Llc who had been investing in Mirati Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.36 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.46% or $2.05 during the last trading session, reaching $85.4. About 311,016 shares traded. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) has risen 68.74% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 68.74% the S&P500. Some Historical MRTX News: 15/05/2018 – Pointstate Capital Buys New 1% Position in Mirati Therapeutics; 15/05/2018 – Millennium Management Buys 1.3% Position in Mirati Therapeutics; 14/05/2018 – Fidelity & Research Buys 4.1% Position in Mirati Therapeutics; 08/03/2018 Mirati Therapeutics 4Q Loss/Shr 67c; 24/04/2018 – Mirati Therapeutics Announces Progress Of Lead Programs And Provides Updated Positive Clinical Trial Results For Immuno-Oncolog; 02/05/2018 – Mirati Therapeutics Presenting at Conference Jun 1; 25/04/2018 – Mirati Therapeutics Volume Surges More Than 15 Times Average; 24/04/2018 – MIRATI REPORTS UPDATED CLINICAL DATA FOR SITRAVATINIB; 23/04/2018 – DJ Mirati Therapeutics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MRTX); 24/04/2018 – Mirati Therapeutics Announces Progress Of Lead Programs And Provides Updated Positive Clinical Trial Results For Immuno-Oncology Combination Trials

Hemenway Trust Company Llc decreased its stake in Emerson Electric (EMR) by 31.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hemenway Trust Company Llc sold 15,455 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.68% . The institutional investor held 33,880 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.32 million, down from 49,335 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hemenway Trust Company Llc who had been investing in Emerson Electric for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $35.17 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $57.17. About 2.73 million shares traded. Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) has declined 8.01% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.01% the S&P500. Some Historical EMR News: 13/04/2018 – Global Gas Analyzer Market Forecast to 2023 with ABB Group, Emerson Electric, General Electric, Figaro Engineering, and Thermo Fishers Scientific Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 07/05/2018 – Vertiv Launches Rental Solution for Temporary Power Needs; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Advisor Diversified Adds Emerson Electric; 30/04/2018 – Emerson College ePoll: Tied Senate Race in Missouri for McCaskill and Hawley, and Right-to-Work Repeal; 09/04/2018 – FB: Facebook told a federal judge Monday it reached a mid-trial settlement of a British company’s $365 million data center trade secrets suit, prompting co-defendant Emerson to ask for a mistrial on grounds Facebook’s Cambridge Analytica scandal would bias jurors against it; 18/04/2018 – TEXTRON – 2018 GUIDANCE INCLUDES EXPECTED IMPACT OF TOOLS & TEST DIVESTITURE ON EPS AND CASH FLOW FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS; 30/05/2018 – Moody’s downgrades Artesyn Embedded Technologies, Inc. CFR to B3, outlook stable; 24/04/2018 – Emerson Electric Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/04/2018 – Jennison Adds Emerson Electric, Exits Newell Brands: 13F; 18/04/2018 – Emerson to Buy Textron Unit for $810M — Deal Digest

Hemenway Trust Company Llc, which manages about $620.25M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Novartis Ag Adr (NYSE:NVS) by 20,629 shares to 202,082 shares, valued at $19.43 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fpa Crescent Fund (FPACX) by 40,797 shares in the quarter, for a total of 52,366 shares, and has risen its stake in Danaher Corp (NYSE:DHR).

Ecor1 Capital Llc, which manages about $1.08B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:IRWD) by 984,114 shares to 4.40 million shares, valued at $59.49M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Magenta Therapeutics Inc by 101,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.28M shares, and cut its stake in Unity Biotechnology Inc.

