Shareholder Ecofin LTD Increased Te Connectivity LTD (TEL) Stake; Harvey Capital Management Has Boosted Its Microsoft (MSFT) Holding by $1.60 Million

Harvey Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 30.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvey Capital Management Inc bought 13,646 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 58,946 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.95M, up from 45,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvey Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $141.23. About 11.83M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 27/03/2018 – Unifi Software Available Through the Microsoft Azure Marketplace; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT MSFT.O – QTRLY OFFICE COMMERCIAL PRODUCTS AND CLOUD SERVICES REVENUE INCREASED 14%; 26/03/2018 – Microsoft On Track For Best Day Since Oct. 2015 — MarketWatch; 17/04/2018 – Supreme Court Drops Microsoft Email Fight With New Law in Place; 03/04/2018 – PCM Named to 2018 CRN® Tech Elite Solution Providers List; 16/04/2018 – Results from Symic Bio Liver Fibrosis Program Presented at the International Liver Congress 2018; 09/04/2018 – Amazon spent nearly $23 billion on R&D last year – more than any other U.S. company. It’s followed in spending by: ✅ Alphabet – $16.6 billion ✅ Intel – $13.1 billion ✅ Microsoft – $12.3 billion ✅ Apple – $11; 16/03/2018 – FTI Consulting’s Carlyn Taylor Named a Fellow of the American College of Bankruptcy; 21/05/2018 – Microsoft has bought Semantic Machines, an artificial intelligence start-up that adds context to conversations and improves speech recognition with chatbots; 12/05/2018 – Microsoft’s AI demonstrations were more business-centric than Google’s

Ecofin Ltd increased its stake in Te Connectivity Ltd (TEL) by 38.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ecofin Ltd bought 9,428 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.61% with the market. The hedge fund held 33,724 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.72 million, up from 24,296 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ecofin Ltd who had been investing in Te Connectivity Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $31.67B market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $94.13. About 1.72M shares traded or 38.16% up from the average. TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) has declined 5.44% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.87% the S&P500. Some Historical TEL News: 09/05/2018 – TE CONNECTIVITY BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 44C/SHR FROM 40C, EST. 42C; 25/04/2018 – TE Connectivity 2Q EPS $1.38; 26/04/2018 – TE Connectivity to participate in Wells Fargo Securities Industrials Conference; 25/04/2018 – TE CONNECTIVITY 2Q ADJ EPS $1.42, EST. $1.36; 03/04/2018 – TE Connectivity to showcase innovative data connectivity and sensor solutions at WCX18: World Congress Experience (SAE); 14/05/2018 – nVent Electric plc to Participate in the Electrical Products Group Conference; 25/04/2018 – TE Connectivity 2Q Net $490M

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 26 investors sold TEL shares while 191 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 165 raised stakes. 299.47 million shares or 0.83% less from 301.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brinker Capital holds 0.02% or 6,095 shares in its portfolio. Madison, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 915,177 shares. 300 were accumulated by Blume Capital. Regions has invested 0.19% in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL). Rmb Limited Liability accumulated 134,672 shares. Howland Ltd Limited Liability Company has 230,104 shares for 1.51% of their portfolio. Peapack Gladstone Corporation reported 78,335 shares. Waddell And Reed accumulated 0.31% or 1.56M shares. California State Teachers Retirement Systems holds 32,220 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Parkside Fincl Savings Bank reported 0.02% stake. Vanguard Inc has 25.25M shares. Signaturefd Ltd Liability Company reported 0.06% stake. Estabrook Management holds 2,499 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Da Davidson And stated it has 62,226 shares. Cibc owns 9,822 shares.

Ecofin Ltd, which manages about $1.49B and $144.87M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Williams Cos Inc (NYSE:WMB) by 53,662 shares to 204,328 shares, valued at $5.87M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Livent Corp by 185,340 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 54,139 shares, and cut its stake in Nextera Energy Partners Lp (NYSE:NEP).

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $1.07 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. House Ltd Com holds 4.16% or 326,423 shares. Moreover, Shine Advisory Services has 0.59% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 10,754 shares. Clal Enterp Holdings, a Israel-based fund reported 738,654 shares. Davidson Invest accumulated 391,648 shares. Seabridge Inv Advsrs Limited Liability has 1.84% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 46,550 shares. Cullinan Inc owns 269,289 shares for 2.39% of their portfolio. Trillium Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc holds 2.84% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 476,286 shares. Fin Advisory Ser owns 21,015 shares. Steinberg Glob Asset Management accumulated 40,301 shares. Independent Franchise Prtn Ltd Liability Partnership reported 6.92M shares stake. Johnson accumulated 94,563 shares. Parametric Assoc Limited Co invested in 2.35% or 23.05 million shares. Moody Savings Bank Trust Division reported 1.99% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Norman Fields Gottscho holds 0.14% or 2,200 shares. Scotia Cap holds 1.75% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 1.15M shares.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $28.35 million activity.