Shareholder Echo Street Capital Management Has Increased Avalonbay Cmntys (AVB) Holding; Exxon Mobil (XOM) Shareholder Capital International Investors Has Increased Holding by $116.28 Million

Capital International Investors increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 19.25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital International Investors bought 1.53M shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 9.48M shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $726.43M, up from 7.95M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital International Investors who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $313.61 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.04% or $1.48 during the last trading session, reaching $74.12. About 13.26 million shares traded or 23.45% up from the average. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 27/04/2018 – The Incredible Shrinking Exxon — Heard on the Street; 17/05/2018 – EXXON BAYTOWN TEXAS REFINERY COMPLETES CRUDE UNIT OVERHAUL; 07/03/2018 – EXXON CEO WOODS SPEAKS AT ANALYST DAY CONFERENCE; 30/05/2018 – ExxonMobil CEO Darren Woods Highlights Growth Plans and Advances in Lower-Carbon Solutions; 13/04/2018 – Chevron greenlights Gorgon LNG expansion off west Australian coast; 20/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL CONSIDERS EXPANSION ALONG U.S. GULF COAST; 20/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL CONSIDERS POLYPROPYLENE PRODUCTION EXPANSION; 24/04/2018 – Exxon Mobil offers PNG LNG cargo for May delivery to N.Asia -traders; 29/03/2018 – DUTCH CABINET CONFIRMS INTENTION TO EVENTUALLY LOWER GRONINGEN PRODUCTION TO 12 BCM – ECONOMY MINISTER; 07/03/2018 – SPOKESMAN OF TURKEY’S ERDOGAN SAYS RECEIVED INFO THAT AN EXXON SHIP IS HEADING TO MEDITERRANEAN FOR HYDROCARBON EXPLORATION, WILL CONTINUE TO PRESERVE RIGHTS

Echo Street Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Avalonbay Cmntys Inc (AVB) by 2.05% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Echo Street Capital Management Llc bought 2,971 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.79% . The hedge fund held 147,935 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $30.06 million, up from 144,964 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Echo Street Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Avalonbay Cmntys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.25B market cap company. The stock increased 1.11% or $2.3 during the last trading session, reaching $209.41. About 285,703 shares traded. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) has risen 21.27% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.27% the S&P500. Some Historical AVB News: 22/04/2018 – DJ AvalonBay Communities Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AVB); 25/04/2018 – AVALONBAY COMMUNITIES INC – QTRLY FUNDS FROM OPERATIONS ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON STOCKHOLDERS PER SHARE INCREASED 6.4% TO $2.17; 25/04/2018 – AvalonBay 1Q EPS $1.03; 25/04/2018 – AvalonBay 1Q FFO $2.17/Shr; 25/04/2018 – AVALONBAY SEES 2Q CORE FFO/SHR $2.16 TO $2.22, EST. $2.21; 20/03/2018 TIM NAUGHTON, CEO AVALONBAY, SPEAKS AT NYU CONFERENCE IN NYC; 25/04/2018 – AvalonBay 1Q Net $141.6M

