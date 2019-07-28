Shareholder Eastern Bank Boosted A T & T (T) Stake; As Albemarle (ALB) Share Value Declined, Torray Increased Stake by $1.44 Million

Eastern Bank increased its stake in A T & T Inc (T) by 168.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eastern Bank bought 321,210 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.73% with the market. The institutional investor held 511,744 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.05M, up from 190,534 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eastern Bank who had been investing in A T & T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $249.47 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.01% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $34.15. About 32.89 million shares traded or 17.42% up from the average. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has declined 2.92% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.35% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 11/05/2018 – AT&T Chief Says Hiring Michael Cohen Was a `Big Mistake’; 20/04/2018 – U.S. Investigating AT&T and Verizon Over Wireless Collusion Claim; 20/03/2018 – T, TWTR: Opening arguments in AT&T v Time Warner delayed by 1 day cuz of snow expected in DC area – ! $T $TWTR; 11/05/2018 – AT&T released a memo explaining its deal with Trump lawyer Michael Cohen. Read it here; 07/03/2018 – AT&T Files for Potential IPO of Vrio Corp. Holding Company for DIRECTV Latin Americ; 20/04/2018 – RadioResource: AT&T Launches 5G Foundation Technologies in New Markets; 12/04/2018 – QATAR BOND TRANCHES INCLUDE $3 BLN MATURING IN 2028, PRICED AT T PLUS 170 BASIS POINTS; 23/05/2018 – AT&T to Webcast Presentation by John Stephens at 46th Annual Cowen Conference on May 30; 11/05/2018 – Jessica Toonkel: Exclusive: AT&T CEO says hiring Trump lawyer was ‘big mistake’ – memo scoop w/@davidshephardson; 30/04/2018 – AT&T’s Time Warner Takeover at Crossroads as Judge Weighs Ruling

Torray Llc increased its stake in Albemarle (ALB) by 13.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Torray Llc bought 17,736 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.87% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 150,236 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.32M, up from 132,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Torray Llc who had been investing in Albemarle for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.90 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $74.58. About 930,013 shares traded. Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) has declined 29.89% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.32% the S&P500. Some Historical ALB News: 10/05/2018 – ALB SEES NO RISK OF LITHIUM PRICE DROPPING DUE TO CONTRACTS; 23/05/2018 – Chile high court declines to weigh in on lithium spat at Maricunga; 09/03/2018 – Albemarle Corp Receives Increase in Lithium Quota for Chile Ops; 24/04/2018 – Albemarle at Goldman Sachs Basic Materials Conference May 15; 26/03/2018 – ALBEMARLE CEO LUKE KISSAM SPEAKS IN INTERVIEW; 21/03/2018 – RPT-Tiny Chilean regulator thrust into global lithium battle; 19/04/2018 – Albemarle Declares Force Majeure Due to Shortage of Key Raw Materials in Urethane Supply Chain; 09/03/2018 – Albemarle: Increase Will Be Enabled by Technology to Extract More Lithium Without Need for Additional Brine Pumping; 05/04/2018 – M2 EquityBites: Albemarle divests USD416m performance catalysts solutions; 09/05/2018 – Albemarle continues double digit growth in first quarter on strong lithium results

Eastern Bank, which manages about $1.49 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 257,552 shares to 21,412 shares, valued at $903,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr (XLI) by 260,670 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,420 shares, and cut its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 77 investors sold T shares while 570 reduced holdings. 118 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.77% less from 3.65 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Weik Capital holds 0.36% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 23,850 shares. Forte Ltd Adv stated it has 0.57% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Moreover, Fincl Consulate Inc has 0.25% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 17,328 shares. Weatherly Asset Management LP has 264,265 shares for 1.69% of their portfolio. Pathstone Family Office Limited Liability Co stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Walter Keenan Consulting Mi Adv holds 42,849 shares or 0.59% of its portfolio. Daiwa Sb Invs Limited invested in 1.36% or 219,000 shares. Moreover, Lifeplan Financial Grp has 0.23% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 13,638 shares. Lenox Wealth Mngmt holds 5,101 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Charter Trust reported 126,320 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj And Corp owns 7.01 million shares. Mcf Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0.13% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Nadler Financial Group Incorporated has 0.28% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Brighton Jones Ltd Liability has invested 0.21% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). United Fincl Advisers Lc owns 1.44M shares or 0.32% of their US portfolio.

Torray Llc, which manages about $624.45M and $947.93M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Accenture (NYSE:ACN) by 2,536 shares to 94,683 shares, valued at $16.67M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in O’reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 16,923 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 47,002 shares, and cut its stake in Visa (NYSE:V).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.38, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 42 investors sold ALB shares while 142 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 158 raised stakes. 92.10 million shares or 4.78% less from 96.72 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Trustmark Commercial Bank Trust Department holds 0.01% or 1,520 shares in its portfolio. Stoneridge Invest Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0.82% in Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB). Clal Insurance Limited reported 0.03% in Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB). Janney Capital Management Limited Liability Corp reported 0.38% in Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB). First Hawaiian Bank & Trust accumulated 7,781 shares or 0.03% of the stock. 6,810 are owned by Wills. Riverhead Mngmt Limited Liability holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) for 7,300 shares. Robecosam Ag holds 677,500 shares. Metropolitan Life Insur holds 0.05% or 110,391 shares. Twin Mgmt reported 0.03% in Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB). Walleye Trading Ltd Liability Corporation, Minnesota-based fund reported 15,750 shares. Blue Edge Capital Lc has 0% invested in Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB). Moreover, Confluence Invest Mngmt Ltd Com has 0% invested in Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB). Tocqueville Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership owns 19,510 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Kames Capital Public Limited holds 1.11% or 477,840 shares in its portfolio.

