Shareholder East Coast Asset Management Raised Brookfield Asset Mgmt (BAM) Position; High Pointe Capital Management Raised Its Chevron (CVX) Position by $527,000

East Coast Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc (BAM) by 23.34% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. East Coast Asset Management Llc bought 83,610 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.36% . The institutional investor held 441,865 shares of the building operators company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $21.11 million, up from 358,255 at the end of the previous reported quarter. East Coast Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $53.73B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $53.95. About 2.51M shares traded or 63.44% up from the average. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) has risen 17.65% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.65% the S&P500. Some Historical BAM News: 10/05/2018 – Brookfield Asset 1Q Net $857M; 22/03/2018 – Newport Capital Partners acquires prominent retail center in Brookfield, Wl; 22/03/2018 – Newport Capital Partners acquires prominent retail center in Brookfield, WI; 17/04/2018 – BROOKFIELD IS SAID TO GET CALPERS, TIAA FINANCING TO BUY GGP; 19/04/2018 – Brookfield Residential’s Stunning New Agave Neighborhood to Debut Soon at Spencer’s Crossing in Murrieta; 13/05/2018 – Brookfield Offers $3.3 Billion for Healthscope, Topping Rival; 21/03/2018 – BROOKFIELD TO BUY A 25% STRATEGIC INTEREST IN LINK FINL GROUP; 23/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates GGP Inc ‘BBB-‘, Otlk Stable On Aqstn By Brookfield; 18/04/2018 – GrafTech IPO nets Brookfield smaller-than-expected windfall; 08/05/2018 – Brookfield Real Estate 1Q Cash Flow From Operations C$2.57/Share

High Pointe Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Chevron Corp (CVX) by 30.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. High Pointe Capital Management Llc bought 4,250 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 18,140 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.26M, up from 13,890 at the end of the previous reported quarter. High Pointe Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Chevron Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $225.15B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.30% or $1.56 during the last trading session, reaching $118.6. About 5.65M shares traded or 2.14% up from the average. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 31/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/31/2018 08:04 PM; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON CEO: STEEL TARIFFS COULD INCREASE COSTS FOR US; 12/04/2018 – IENOVA SAYS CHEVRON UNIT MAY BUY 20% OF BC TERMINAL; 29/05/2018 – Chevron Faces Methane Shareholder Vote as Exxon Gets a Pass; 29/03/2018 – Shell: Secured One Exploration Block on Its Own and Three in Joint Bids With Chevron Brazil, Petrobras, and Petrogal Brasil; 19/04/2018 – Oil major Total will not give up on Venezuela, says Total CEO; 16/04/2018 – KNEB: Exxon, Chevron Ask EPA for Biofuel Blending Exemptions; 09/04/2018 – California Resources Buys Chevron’s Stake in West Coast Field; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON – EVEN WITH NO COMMODITY PRICE APPRECIATION, EXPECT TO DELIVER “STRONGER” UPSTREAM CASH MARGINS, PRODUCTION GROWTH IN 2018; 26/03/2018 – CHEVRON CORP’S CVX.N JOHNSON SAYS THAT LOWER U.S. TAX RATE DOES HELP MAKE COUNTRY MORE COMPETITIVE IN GLOBAL MARKETPLACE

East Coast Asset Management Llc, which manages about $377.39 million and $373.69 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Tower Corp New (NYSE:AMT) by 16,700 shares to 3,295 shares, valued at $674,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet Inc by 893 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 417 shares, and cut its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

High Pointe Capital Management Llc, which manages about $316.93 million and $71.38M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 23,000 shares to 9,180 shares, valued at $434,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.21, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 54 investors sold CVX shares while 582 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 657 raised stakes. 1.20 billion shares or 0.35% more from 1.19 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Proshare Limited Liability Corp reported 0.88% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Altfest L J And reported 8,421 shares or 0.28% of all its holdings. Ing Groep Nv holds 433,579 shares. Capital Invest Advisors Lc holds 55,557 shares or 0.38% of its portfolio. Columbia Asset Management stated it has 1.31% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Evanson Asset Mgmt Limited Co has 24,918 shares. Brookmont Capital Management has invested 3.12% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Jpmorgan Chase & Company has invested 0.7% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Bar Harbor Tru reported 2,682 shares stake. Mason Street Advisors Ltd Liability Com stated it has 0.72% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Manchester Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability has 0.17% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). 44,567 are held by Mengis Cap Management Incorporated. Nippon Life Invsts Americas invested 1.36% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Nevada-based Navellier Assoc has invested 0.16% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). First Washington Corporation accumulated 1,000 shares.